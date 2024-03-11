US May Further Curb China’s Access to Chip Tech, Raimondo Says

(Bloomberg) -- The US could further tighten controls on Beijing’s access to sophisticated semiconductor technologies, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, following reports Washington is weighing fresh sanctions on several Chinese tech companies.

“We cannot allow China to have access for their military advancement to our most sophisticated technology,” she told reporters in Manila on Monday. “So yes, we will do whatever it takes to protect our people including expanding our controls.”

Raimondo, who is leading a trade delegation to the Philippines and Thailand, was asked if the US is planning to add new restrictions on the exportation of semiconductors to China. Bloomberg earlier reported the Biden administration was mulling sanctions on several Chinese tech companies, including memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies Inc.

The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security is considering adding ChangXin to its so-called Entity List, which restricts companies’ access to US technology, people familiar with the matter have said. The bureau is also considering restricting five other Chinese firms, the people said.

The US is constantly assessing if it’s doing enough to ensure that China can’t use American chip and AI technologies for its military, said Raimondo, whose department is responsible for implementing trade sanctions. There’s nothing to announce for now regarding specific new restrictions, she added.

--With assistance from Clarissa Batino.

