US Metal Service Center Revenues to Rise with Durable Goods Output, Construction Activity

·3 min read

Ferrous metals expected to outperform nonferrous

CLEVELAND, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenues of US metal service centers are forecast to see minimal annual gains in nominal dollars through 2025, according to Metal Services: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Expanding durable goods output and construction activity will boost demand for primary metal products and support sales. Shipments of ferrous metals from service centers are projected to see growth, while nonferrous metal shipments are expected to decline after reaching a decade high in 2020 – a reversal of pandemic-driven patterns seen that year. Faster growth in metal service center shipments will be restrained by rising primary metal imports from countries such as China and Mexico, which dampen price growth. Nevertheless, exports from metal service centers are forecast to rise 13% per annum to 2025. Orders in this market are expected to originate largely with customers in the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) area, as manufacturing value added in real terms is expected to see healthy annual gains in both in Mexico and Canada through 2025.

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

US metal coating and heat-treating revenues are forecast to rise 2.9% annually in nominal dollars through 2025. Providers will benefit from rapid growth in construction activity and increased production of durable goods such as machinery and transportation equipment.

These and other key insights are featured in Metal Services: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US metal services revenues in nominal US dollars at the wholesale level. Total revenues are segmented by product in terms of:

  • ferrous metals

  • nonferrous metals

Total revenues are also segmented by market as follows:

  • industrial

  • resale

  • construction

  • operations

  • export

  • other markets such as consumer and repair shops

This report also forecasts US metal coating and heat-treating revenues in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level to 2021 and 2025. Revenues are segmented in terms of:

  • coating

  • electroplating

  • heat treating

To illustrate historical trends, total revenues and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

The scope of this report includes metal products sold by service centers operating independently or by primary metal manufacturers. Any wholesaling of metals without providing further services, by either the primary metal mills or other distributors such as service centers, is excluded. In addition, any processing of metal (e.g., hot-rolling and cold-rolling) done by mills as part of standard production processes before the metal is marketed for sale is excluded.

More information about the report is available at:
https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Metal-Services-United-States-FF95056/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports
Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Materials & Chemicals reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

  • total historical market size and industry output

  • segmentation by products and markets

  • identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

  • segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

  • a survey of the supply base

  • suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-metal-service-center-revenues-to-rise-with-durable-goods-output-construction-activity-301396162.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

