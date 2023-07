Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

andresr / Getty Images

Although minimum wage is not nearly as low as it used to be, America still has a long way to go when it comes to compensating its workers. The federal minimum wage is currently at $7.25, a number that has stayed the same since 2009.

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

But even with no recent changes from the federal government, things appear to be moving in the right direction. In July 2019, the U.S. House passed a bill that would raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, which could increase the incomes of 17 million to 27 million minimum wage workers, according to Bloomberg.

In the meantime, many states and localities are taking it upon themselves to increase their minimum wages. However, due to inflation and the rising cost of living, it might not be enough to sustain workers. Take a look at how minimum wage has dramatically morphed throughout the years.

1938

U.S. minimum wage: $0.25

In 2023 dollars: $5.03

1939

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2023 dollars: $6.12

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt?

1940

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2023 dollars: $6.08

1941

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2023 dollars: $6.04

1942

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2023 dollars: $5.39

1943

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2023 dollars: $5.04

1944

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2023 dollars: $4.89

1945

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2023 dollars: $6.38

1946

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2023 dollars: $6.27

1947

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2023 dollars: $5.28

1948

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2023 dollars: $4.83

1949

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2023 dollars: $4.77

How Much Is Netflix? Price Breakdown by Subscription Plan

1950

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2023 dollars: $9.05

Story continues

1951

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2023 dollars: $8.28

1952

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2023 dollars: $8.09

1953

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2023 dollars: $8.03

1954

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2023 dollars: $7.91

1955

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2023 dollars: $7.97

1956

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2023 dollars: $10.59

1957

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2023 dollars: $10.24

1958

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2023 dollars: $9.92

1959

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2023 dollars: $9.82

1960

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2023 dollars: $9.65

1961

U.S. minimum wage: $1.15

In 2023 dollars: $10.95

1962

U.S. minimum wage: $1.15

In 2023 dollars: $10.84

Save More: 10 Cheap Aldi Grocery Products To Start Buying Now

1963

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2023 dollars: $11.67

1964

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2023 dollars: $11.48

1965

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2023 dollars: $11.37

1966

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2023 dollars: $11.08

1967

U.S. minimum wage: $1.40

In 2023 dollars: $12.07

1968

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2023 dollars: $13.27

1969

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2023 dollars: $12.68

1970

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2023 dollars: $11.95

1971

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2023 dollars: $11.38

1972

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2023 dollars: $10.99

1973

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2023 dollars: $10.58

1974

U.S. minimum wage: $2

In 2023 dollars: $12.02

1975

U.S. minimum wage: $2.10

In 2023 dollars: $11.35

1976

U.S. minimum wage: $2.30

In 2023 dollars: $11.69

1977

U.S. minimum wage: $2.30

In 2023 dollars: $11.04

1978

U.S. minimum wage: $2.65

In 2023 dollars: $11.95

Check Out: 7 Affordable Places To Retire If You Love the Great Outdoors

1979

U.S. minimum wage: $2.90

In 2023 dollars: $11.91

1980

U.S. minimum wage: $3.10

In 2023 dollars: $11.15

1981

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2023 dollars: $10.81

1982

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2023 dollars: $10.05

1983

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2023 dollars: $9.71

1984

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2023 dollars: $9.28

1985

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2023 dollars: $8.97

1986

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2023 dollars: $8.70

1987

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2023 dollars: $8.52

1988

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2023 dollars: $8.19

1989

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2023 dollars: $7.82

1990

U.S. minimum wage: $3.80

In 2023 dollars: $8.42

1991

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2023 dollars: $8.95

1992

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2023 dollars: $8.70

1993

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2023 dollars: $8.43

1994

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2023 dollars: $8.22

1995

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2023 dollars: $7.99

Find Out: 7 Ways Baby Boomers Are Wasting Money in Retirement — and How To Stop It

1996

U.S. minimum wage: $4.75

In 2023 dollars: $8.70

1997

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2023 dollars: $9.15

1998

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2023 dollars: $9.02

1999

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2023 dollars: $8.88

2000

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2023 dollars: $8.61

2001

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2023 dollars: $8.31

2002

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2023 dollars: $8.22

2003

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2023 dollars: $7.98

2004

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2023 dollars: $7.85

2005

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2023 dollars: $7.62

2006

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2023 dollars: $7.35

2007

U.S. minimum wage: $5.85

In 2023 dollars: $8.16

2008

U.S. minimum wage: $6.55

In 2023 dollars: $8.78

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

2009

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $9.69

2010

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $9.49

2011

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $9.29

2012

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $9.04

2013

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $8.86

2014

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $8.76

2015

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $8.76

2016

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $8.68

2017

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $8.44

2018

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $8.26

2019

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $8.14

2020

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $7.95

2021

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $7.82

2022

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $7.25

2023

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2023 dollars: $7.25

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born