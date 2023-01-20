On-us, Mojodomo takes home "FinTech of the Year 2022 in Start-Up" and "Outstanding Enterprise Digital Voucher Management Solution" at "FinTech Awards 2022"

Also wins "FinTech(Emerging Solutions) Silver Award" at "Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022"

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On-us, Mojodomo Holdings Limited ("On-us" or the "Company") is committed to building an incentives ecosystem, facilitating seamless flows of value across brands, customers and merchants with their omni-tech solution. The Company received multiple accolades, including the grand "FinTech of the Year 2022 in Start-Up" and "Outstanding Enterprise Digital Voucher Management Solution" at the "FinTech Awards 2022" organized by ET Net for the sixth year, co-organized by Cyberport and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) this year.

On-us's endeavour in delivering values for multiple stakeholders is also recognized by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer and Hong Kong ICT industry associations and professional bodies, with the significant "FinTech (Emerging Solutions) Silver Award", at the "Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022", reflecting the industry's recognition of On-us's excellent brand reputation.

Details of the awards:

Awards & Organizers Winning Initiatives / Award Categories "FinTech Awards 2022" by ET Net - "FinTech of the Year 2022 in Start-Up" (Grand Award with over 40 Start-Up Candidates in Hong Kong) - "Outstanding Enterprise Digital Voucher Management Solution" (Corporate Payments Initiative) "Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022" by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer "On-us voucher": - "FinTech (Emerging Solutions) Silver Award" (Highest regard in the stream)

Mr. Dennis Shi, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of On-us said, "The 'FinTech of the Year 2022 in Start-Up', one of the grand award at the 'FinTech Awards 2022', is a testament to our successful FinTech solution and performance-based voucher technology. We are honoured to receive this award and to be recognized for our excellent execution with a customer and merchant centric incentive solution that benefits major BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) marketers, merchants and customers. These awards not only validates our strong market penetration in Hong Kong, but also motivates us to continue leveraging our omni-tech solution to identify and solve new market problems, reinforcing our mission to maximize flows of values from brands to customers to merchants. On-us is proud that our customized, multi-brand digital rewards, and our seamless, trusted redemption are acknowledged by fellow professionals in the industry, manifesting our venture and success in leading the incentive industry. We are ready to take it up a notch and introduce our omni-tech incentives solution to a wider audience with our upcoming expansion in the South-East Asia Region and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) focused solutions, transforming the industry with our cross-disciplinary, innovative marketing solutions."

Story continues

Organized by ET Net and co-organized by Cyberport and HKSTP, the "FinTech Awards 2022" aims at commending the best FinTech practices and recognising outstanding FinTech professionals from Hong Kong-based companies that achieved excellent business performance and sustainable growth.

The "Hong Kong ICT Awards" is steered by the Office of the Government Chief Informational Officer (OGCIO), and organised by Hong Kong information and communications technology (ICT) Industry associations and professional bodies to recognize and promote outstanding information and communications technology (ICT) inventions and applications, thereby encouraging innovation and excellence among Hong Kong's ICT talent and enterprises to fulfil their operational needs and create social impact.

Mr. Dennis Shi, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer (left) and Ms. Honnus Cheung (right), Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer receiving the “FinTech of the Year 2022 in Start-Up” award from Mr. Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of the Hong Kong Cyberport (centre) at “Fintech Awards 2022” held by ETNET.

Mr. Dennis Shi, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer (second to right) and Mr. Patrick Lee, Co-Founder & Chief Operations Officer (second to left) receiving the “FinTech (Emerging Solutions) Silver Award” award from Ms. Carrie Leung, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers (right) at “Hong Kong ICT Awards” by OGCIO.

About On-us

On-us, as part of Mojodomo Group, is a consumer-minded B2B digital voucher solution provider. Equipped with application programming interfaces (APIs) for omni-channel distribution, On-us is an incentives ecosystem focused on delivering value and deepening customer relationships through customized messages and analysis of consumer behavioral data. Clients include marketers of global financial services providers, people management teams, blue chip property developers, non-profit organizations, and SMEs.

For more information, please visit www.on-us.com.

SOURCE Mojodomo Holdings Limited