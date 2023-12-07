US mortgage rates fall to nearly 4-month low - Freddie Mac

(Reuters) - Interest rates on the most common type of U.S. home loan fell for a sixth straight week to the lowest in almost four months on the back of a bond market rally that has driven down yields on the securities used to set mortgage costs, data out Thursday showed.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac said the average rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage fell to 7.03% as of Thursday from 7.22% the week before. That is the lowest since mid-August.

Since hitting their highest levels in more than two decades in October near 8%, mortgage rates have tumbled as bond markets have rallied on expectations the Federal Reserve is done with its aggressive tightening campaign to rein in inflation.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)