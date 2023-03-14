US Naval Unmanned Surface and Subsurface Vehicle Market Assessment

ReportLinker

This report focuses on the United States naval unmanned surface and underwater vehicle market activities and opportunities. It outlines the US Navy’s efforts to introduce naval unmanned vehicles into its operational posture.

Unmanned surface and underwater vehicles are expected to give the Navy more operational flexibility and reduce the cost of expanding surveillance capabilities.



Artificial intelligence, alternative energy sources, and long-range communications are among the key technologies for successful deployments of unmanned systems.This study provides an overview of US naval unmanned surface and underwater vehicle programs, contracts, activities, market participants, and future outlook.



It offers a market overview of key application areas, growth drivers and restraints, and industry and technology trends essential to mature the nascent market.



The report discusses growth opportunities, including system research and renewable energy sources.



It emphasizes the need for participating firms’ alignment with defense research activities and the efforts of their partners in industry and academia. The US naval unmanned surface and underwater vehicle market is still new, but funding is stable.



Many large defense firms and smaller specialty companies are participating, with several planned experimentations and deployments.



The market is expected to grow as these systems support the Navy’s efforts to improve operations at relatively low costs.

Author: Brad Curran

