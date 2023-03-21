U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

US Naval Unmanned Surface and Subsurface Vehicle Market Assessment Report 2023: Artificial Intelligence, Alternative Energy Sources, and Long-range Communications Gaining Traction

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Naval Unmanned Surface and Subsurface Vehicle Market Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the United States naval unmanned surface and underwater vehicle market activities and opportunities. It outlines the US Navy's efforts to introduce naval unmanned vehicles into its operational posture.

Unmanned surface and underwater vehicles are expected to give the Navy more operational flexibility and reduce the cost of expanding surveillance capabilities. Artificial intelligence, alternative energy sources, and long-range communications are among the key technologies for successful deployments of unmanned systems.

This study provides an overview of US naval unmanned surface and underwater vehicle programs, contracts, activities, market participants, and future outlook. It offers a market overview of key application areas, growth drivers and restraints, and industry and technology trends essential to mature the nascent market.

The report discusses growth opportunities, including system research and renewable energy sources. It emphasizes the need for participating firms' alignment with defense research activities and the efforts of their partners in industry and academia.

The US naval unmanned surface and underwater vehicle market is still new, but funding is stable. Many large defense firms and smaller specialty companies are participating, with several planned experimentations and deployments. The market is expected to grow as these systems support the Navy's efforts to improve operations at relatively low costs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Naval Unmanned Surface and Subsurface Vehicle Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose and Overview

  • Terms and Definitions

  • Key Application Areas for Military USV and UUV

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Naval Unmanned Platforms Budget Overview

  • Naval Maritime Unmanned Programs/Projects

  • Unmanned Platforms Contract Analysis

  • Contracts by Naval Organizations

  • Naval Unmanned Platforms - Overall Competitive Landscape

  • USV Platforms Competitive Landscape

  • FY 2022 USV Platforms Representative Contracts

  • UUV Platforms Competitive Landscape

  • FY 2022 UUV Platforms Representative Contracts

  • Platform-agnostic System Competitive Landscape

  • FY 2022 Platform-Agnostic System Representative Contracts

  • Naval Unmanned Platforms Market - Companies to Watch

3. Conclusions and Future Outlook

  • Conclusions and Future Outlook

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Platform-agnostic Systems

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Renewable Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9khbq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


