U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2400
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,600.41
    +98.96 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

The US needs a tech doctrine

Scott Bade
·9 min read

The TechCrunch Global Affairs Project started with a simple premise: that technology is increasingly intertwined with global affairs and that we ought to examine what that means for both. From crypto to climate, international development to defense procurement, I hope we’ve done just that.

Reflecting on the nearly 40 pieces we’ve published over the last few months, I can’t help but see a few common threads emerge: Tech industrial policy is increasingly in favor. Emerging tech is top of mind. And where China isn’t setting the pace, it isn’t far behind.

While the U.S. has made remarkable strides in meeting these challenges (see my piece on the State Department’s new cyber bureau), it still lags on perhaps the most important one: navigating the increasing fusion of geopolitics and technology. If the U.S. is to succeed in the contest for the 21st century, it needs more than new agencies or investments in infrastructure (however large they may be). Even an industrial strategy is insufficient.

What America needs is a geopolitical technology doctrine.

Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project
Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

What do I mean by a doctrine? Well for the most part, technology policy can be seen in two ways. The first is as a new security domain. The public and private sectors have spent billions of dollars improving our cyber capabilities to both protect our civil and military networks and acquire the ability to strike our adversaries. While many of our networks are still woefully vulnerable, we generally know the challenges and are making strides to shore up our defenses.

The second follows the thesis that the future will be won by whichever country controls (and integrates into its economy) the most advanced technologies. Thus tech policy becomes a function of broader economic competition. This is the ground on which much of our current debate is held — are we on the right track on emerging tech like 5G, quantum or artificial intelligence? Are our supply chains secure? What regulatory edge can we give American tech companies? How can we work with allies to jump-start those efforts?

These two facets of technology policy are incredibly important — and well worth the attention paid to them in this series and elsewhere. Look only to Russia, which has found itself cut off from Western tech supply chains and software updates as a result of its invasion of Ukraine.

But they shortchange a significant element of tech’s role in geopolitics that I hope we’ve raised here as well. That yes, tech is an asset. But like other economic resources (ahem, the U.S. dollar), tech can also be a leverage point that gives policymakers clever ways to further broader foreign policy interests. Yet for the most part, we have not thought systematically about how to wield this power — or protect it.

Our rivals aren’t so diffident. As with many asymmetric capabilities, it’s the authoritarian regimes, unconcerned by scruples over such things as human rights or the rule of law, that have pioneered creative and effective — if odious and unethical — geopolitical tech strategies.

Early in our series, Scott Carpenter warned about the baleful trend of dictators simply shutting down the internet to deprive their citizens of information. Matthew Hedges and Ali Al-Ahmed wrote about how regimes have deployed spyware to hunt down dissidents — and how countries like Israel have exported this technology to lubricate their own diplomacy. Jessica Brandt explored how Russia and China use social media to spread disinformation that discredits the West. And Samantha Hoffman wrote about how China uses data its firms collect to acquire intelligence around the world.

Obviously these are not practices democracies should emulate, and even if they wanted to, law, custom and democratic accountability would mostly preclude it. And the U.S. and its allies can’t make tech companies arms of the state. But they do raise important questions about where technology fits in American statecraft.

For the last two decades, American tech companies have dominated the landscape with a simple strategy: growth at all costs. And the U.S. government, equating tech’s success with America’s, has let tech — especially Big Tech — do just that, essentially ceding the regulatory space until quite recently.

But the world is too sophisticated, and "growth" too blunt a tool, for that to remain the goal moving forward. Should tech supremacy be pursued for its own sake as an expression of American soft power? For economic position? As a means to best our rivals? Or because it is something that can be weaponized?

The answer can’t just be "yes" and "more." We need a new framework that reconciles what tech can do with what it should do — and with what we as a nation need it to do.

Even if we can agree that U.S. interests are served by technological dominance, that still leaves a crucial question unanswered: How should tech be wielded geopolitically?

Western technology export controls on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine are an encouraging use of geotechnological hard power. But Washington can be even more creative; it might use an emerging technology like crypto to bolster U.S. dollar dominance, like Connor Spelliscy suggested or deploy technology to enforce treaties we value, as Thomas McInerney described.

But America is most effective when it plays to its strengths, building upon alliances, networks and the rule of law. That might entail using technology as a tool to expand democracy, per Vera Zakem; stepping in, as Australia did, to build a cable to Pacific islands in lieu of China; or working with Apple and Google to protect dissidents. The U.S. should also take lessons from Ukraine’s creative information campaign against Russia to deploy in future conflicts.

Rather than fruitlessly trying to dictate outcomes, a better strategy would be to encode liberal values in emerging technologies. China has recognized that growing its tech sector is not enough if it doesn’t also set the rules of the road. That’s why it has become very successful at dominating the global fora that set new technology standards. And it’s not just a question of writing rules that benefit Chinese companies (i.e., Huawei in 5G); if authoritarian regimes are able to encode their repressive values in the rules and norms around critical emerging technology like AI, autonomous weapons or biotechnology, it could pose a serious threat to freedom and human rights everywhere. The U.S. and its allies must do the hard work to push back by attending to the patient, technical diplomacy that they have too often overlooked.

Above all, a proper geopolitical tech doctrine would, like all good strategic concepts, recognize limits. The U.S. is no longer Colossus bestriding the world, and it would be folly to think it can impose its will, even on its allies. Americans can’t achieve internet freedom just by wishing it so — and should accept that not every country’s internet needs to be identical for a free and open internet to succeed. If Apple, with a single policy decision, can cut Facebook’s market capitalization by a quarter, there’s no reason why (democratic) governments shouldn't be able to have reasonably different regulatory regimes in their own jurisdictions.

Americans (and American tech companies) have grown used to having it all. But as technological supremacy becomes increasingly central to geopolitics, tech policy will no longer be made in a vacuum. Politics is the art of making choices, and Silicon Valley doesn’t have to like all of Washington’s. Perhaps, from Washington’s point of view, the global ambitions of American tech firms are no longer tenable if they clash with our values and interests.

What might that mean? Western tech firms have just shown that they can choose sides, voluntarily leaving Russia to either show solidarity with Ukraine or to not violate their principles by censoring their content. Meta and Elon Musk are now heroes in Ukraine; the former for permitting users to call for the death of Putin and Russians; the latter for deploying his StarLink platform to ensure Ukraine stays online.

But harder trade-offs beckon: Should Apple and Tesla give up their Chinese factories? Should America force Chinese tech firms like TikTok from its shores? Having set the precedent in Russia, these are realistic scenarios that Washington might consider — and that Silicon Valley must plan for.

Zooming out, what happens when American tech priorities conflict with broader diplomatic agendas? Should the U.S. government ally with Brussels on antitrust, or stand up on behalf of U.S. tech companies? What happens when the interests of the tech sector conflict with stability in Taiwan or progress on climate change? These are essential questions that are as yet unanswered.

Meanwhile, national security planners must consider that we are once again in an era of great power war. The Ukraine conflict has surprised many with its conventionality — but it has also proven a testing ground for new tech like drones. We are also seeing a war play out in a fully online society for the first time — don't discount the immense soft power Ukraine has yielded through social media. Would Western support be so strong without Kiev’s polished online presence (or propaganda, as one might call it)?

A year ago, I asked how tech factored into U.S. foreign policy. America is surely in a better place than it was then. Technology is rightly taking center stage in its foreign affairs and national security agendas.

But if the U.S. is to maintain its leading global role – much less avoid falling behind its rivals — it must do more than foster innovation and develop new capabilities with little more justification than "for innovation's sake." It must develop a doctrine that comprehensively considers how all aspects of technological statecraft — cyber, antitrust, regulatory, supply chains, basic science, standards, not to mention the role of tech companies themselves — can best serve U.S. foreign policy objectives. Failing to do so doesn’t just risk strategic muddle, but wasting perhaps America’s greatest assets: its entrepreneurial and scientific excellence. Nothing less than American power, prestige and prosperity are at stake.

Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project
Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

Recommended Stories

  • How The GOP Got Comfortable Pushing Abortion Bans Without Rape Exceptions

    Abortion bans with nearly no exceptions were once taboo. But now they're mainstream and on their way to becoming law in several states — as Roe hangs in the balance.

  • Creating the cannabis shopping experience is a step toward normalization

    Buying cannabis in a lawful, commercial environment was funny, refreshing, and a step toward ending prohibition once and for all.

  • Tesla May Start Mining Lithium as Musk Cites Battery Metal Cost

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly two years after Tesla Inc. outlined a plan to start mining for lithium, its chief Elon Musk signaled the electric car giant might finally take the plunge due to the skyrocketing cost of the battery metal.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF Accoun

  • Here's Dua Lipa Strutting in a Corset Dress With a Thigh-High Leg Slit

    Following her platinum hair Grammys moment, Dua Lipa returned back to her signature dark locks but kept her lingerie-inspired hot girl style streak going.

  • Why Ford Stock's Crash This Week Makes Little Sense

    Ford (NYSE: F) stock was off to a rough start in April; it tumbled 9% this week through 3 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The ongoing supply crunch in the automotive industry isn't anything new, but even a legacy automaker like Ford has been struggling to navigate the challenges for several quarters now. Unfortunately for investors, Ford confirmed the supply woes are far from over when it suspended production at its Flat Rock assembly plant in Michigan this week, citing a shortage of semiconductor chips.

  • NJ DOT told to remove rocks it dropped into the Delaware River

    National Park Service and Army Corps of Engineers told NJDOT they had done "illegal" work in the Delaware River at the Water Gap.

  • Muscogee return South nearly 200 years after forced removal

    Native Americans whose ancestors were forced out of the Southeast almost 200 years ago during a purge that cleared the way for white settlers returned Friday for a two-day festival with a name that sums up its purpose: “We have come back.” A busload of Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizens and others in vans and cars traveled from their homes in Oklahoma and elsewhere for a celebration in the east Alabama city of Oxford, located on what once was part of Arbeka, a Muscogee community dating back 12,000 years. Land that once was a village inhabited by an estimated 3,000 people is now the site of a city park with sports fields and a walking trail, said RaeLynn Butler, who manages the nation's historical and preservation department.

  • AP PHOTOS: 10 weeks of Ukraine, documented by Vadim Ghirda

    An elderly woman draped in snow. From Jan. 25 to April 8, AP photographer Vadim Ghirda took some of the most recognizable images of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ghirda spent his earliest days in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as tensions rose over warnings that Russia planned to invade Ukraine. Russia at the time strenuously denied such plans, and then did invade on Feb. 24.

  • Pakistan's PM ousted in no-confidence vote

    STORY: Supporters of Pakistan's opposition parties celebrate outside parliament following the ousting of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Khan lost a vote of no confidence in parliament on Sunday after being deserted by coalition partners.They blame him for the country's crumbling economy, and accuse him of failing to deliver on his campaign promises.After a 13-hour session beset by repeated delays, the presiding speaker of the lower house Ayaz Sadiq announced the result of the vote:"174 members have recorded their votes in favor of the Resolution. Consequently, the Resolution of Vote of No-Confidence against Mr. Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been passed by a majority of the total membership of the National Assembly."Two sources said the voting came after Khan met with the country's powerful army chief, as criticism mounted over delays in the parliamentary process.Analysts said there were signs that Khan had lost the support of the army, which has ruled the country for nearly half of its 75-year history.Khan, instead, insists he's the victim of an international conspiracy, claiming the United States wanted him gone for his recent foreign policy moves, including a trip to Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin.Washington has rejected the charge but it has resonated with his supporters who also took to the streets of Islamabad following the vote.Khan's ouster, after three and a half years in office, extends Pakistan's unwanted record for political instability: No prime minister has completed their full term since independence in 1947, although Khan is the first to be removed through a no-confidence vote.Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif is the front-runner to lead the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million.

  • Want to live to 100? Here’s what the latest longevity research says

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY You have two choices when pondering how—and whether—you will live a long, healthy life.  You can either apply the latest findings of longevity research to boost your odds. Or you can eat what you want, forgo health and wellness habits and figure it’s mostly genetics anyway.

  • Researchers may have discovered a galaxy barely younger than the Big Bang

    Astronomers have found the most distant known galaxy to date — it existed just 300 years after the Big Bang.

  • Russia calls for integrating BRICS payment systems

    Sanctions have cut Russia off from the global financial system and from nearly half of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $606.5 billion in early April. On Friday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a ministerial meeting with BRICS, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, that the global economic situation had worsened substantially due to the sanctions, the ministry's statement said.

  • Why Tilray Shares Have Been Sinking This Week

    It's been an interesting couple of weeks for investors of Canadian cannabis and alcohol seller Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY). Followers of the marijuana sector watched and celebrated when the U.S. House of Representatives passed a federal legalization bill last week. The solid earnings report aside, several factors led investors to shed shares of Tilray this week.

  • Slowdown in economy has to be 'dramatic' as Fed raises interest rates: top economist

    Those experts calling for a recession may be onto something.

  • Wall Street is predicting a 2023 recession. Here are the red flags you should know about

    From rising inflation to market signals like the yield curve, experts predicting a U.S. recession have plenty of historical evidence to back up their claims.

  • Russian general taking over Ukraine campaign is the man who flattened Syria’s cities

    A general who bombed Syrian cities into the ground has been appointed Russia’s top commander in Ukraine and is already suspected of ordering a missile strike that killed 50 civilians at a railway station.

  • Canada plans to double homebuilding in decade, but where are the workers?

    Canada has an ambitious plan to double the pace of homebuilding within a decade but the first big challenge is finding enough skilled workers, as the country grapples with the tightest labor market on record and with construction already at a multi-year high. Building more homes is a key peg of the C$9.5 billion ($7.5 billion) in housing spending outlined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government in their budget on Thursday. Construction has failed to keep pace with immigration-driven population growth.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic confirmation to Supreme Court: 'I am the dream and the hope of the slave’

    At an event celebrating her historic confirmation to the Supreme Court at the White House on Friday, the 51-year-old judge reflected on the importance of her ascension to the nation's highest court.

  • Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's place as leader

    With the Russian military in retreat from around Kyiv and facing condemnation for brutal tactics, harsh political repression at home and the economy buffeted by Western sanctions, adversaries and allies alike are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power? After 22 years in power, Putin has built a powerful phalanx of loyalists who surround him, both in the Russian military and the secret services. This edifice of protection, the vast wealth Putin controls and the lack of any significant history of palace coups in Russia make either of the obvious means of removing Putin — a military mutiny or a mass popular “color” revolution — almost inconceivable right now.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Eight-Mile Long Military Convoy Moving Through Kharkiv Oblast

    New satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies on April 8 shows a military convoy moving through Velykyi Burluk in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast.Maxar Technologies said the convoy was “at least eight miles long” and consisted of hundreds of vehicles, including armored vehicles, trucks with towed artillery, and support equipment.Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian troops were attempting to gain access to the city of Izyum in eastern Ukraine. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful