US Nitrile Medical Glove Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028: Featuring Top Glove, Ansell, Kossan, Supermax, Mercator & More

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Nitrile Medical Glove Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This report provides in-depth analysis of the US Nitrile medical glove market in terms of both revenue ($ BN USD) and volume (BN USD). Exhaustive information regarding the US market landscape shifting its dependency for nitrile medical glove from the Asian countries to domestic production is included.

The strategies made by the Asian manufacturers to take a spot on the largest Nitrile glove consumer market through investments, mergers & acquisitions are discussed in the report.

The important factors like COVID-19 which increase the consumption of medical gloves 10 times, the outbreak of Mpox virus, "tripledemic "condition, and rise of viral flu's impacting the demand for nitrile medical glove is considered in the report.

The newly established domestic vendors competing with the global glove manufacturers are included and profiled in the report. The shift towards manufacturing eco-friendly nitrile medical glove among key players is included in the report.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the US Nitrile medical glove market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028 in US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report includes detailed information regarding the suppliers and end-users in the US nitrile medical glove market.

MARKET DEFINITION

Nitrile medical glove is one of the largely used PPE. It is made using a material called nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR). These are largely used by the healthcare professionals for both surgeries and patient examination. Nitrile gloves offer a safe alternative to latex and a high resistance to many chemical and pharmaceutical products.

This glove provides high level of comfort to the users, particularly tear-resistant and as protection against various puncture injuries. These positive features increased their adoption rate over the other material made medical gloves in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Non-powdered medical glove segment accounted for the largest share in the market, In terms of both volume and revenue. This is due to the high cost of the product and increasing usage of the glove across multiple healthcare specialties.

  • Examination glove segment is expected to grow at an absolute growth of 50.25% during the forecast period by revenue. The Nitrile glove is largely preferred for the examination application. The advanced latex gloves adoption is slowly increasing in the market especially in the surgical segment.

  • By End-users the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share. By volume the diagnostic laboratories are expected to grow at a faster rate with 140% incremental growth.

  • Top Glove, Ansell, Kossan, Supermax, Mercator are some of the key players in the US nitrile medical glove market. American Nitrile, Alsace, A1 Globe , B.Braun Melsungen and other prominent vendors in the market play a significant role in the US nitrile medical glove market.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

  • Category (Revenue & Volume)

  • Non-Powdered

  • Powdered

  • Application (Revenue & Volume)

  • Examination (By Powdered & Non-Powdered (Revenue & Volume))

  • Surgical (By Powdered & Non-Powdered (Revenue & Volume))

  • End-users (Revenue & Volume)

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • ASCs

  • Clinics

  • Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics

  • Competitive Landscape of Nitrile Medical Gloves

  • Key Vendors

  • Key Suppliers

  • Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology

  • Abbreviations


Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER - 1: Nitrile Medical Glove Market Overview

  • Executive Summary

  • Introduction

  • Key Findings

CHAPTER - 2: Nitrile Medical Glove Projected Revenue

  • US : Projected Revenue of Nitrile Medical Glove (2022-2028; $Billions)

  • US : Projected Volume of Nitrile Medical Glove (2022-2028; $Billions)

CHAPTER - 3: Nitrile Medical Glove Market Segmentation Data

  • US: Projected Revenue by Category (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)

  • Category Snapshot

  • Non-Powdered

  • Powdered

  • US: Projected Revenue by Application (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)

  • Application Snapshot

  • Examination

  • Surgical

  • US: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)

  • End-user Snapshot

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Labs

  • ASCs

  • Clinics

  • Others

CHAPTER - 4: Nitrile Medical Glove Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • US Nitrile medical Glove Market Drivers

  • US Nitrile medical Glove Trends

  • US Nitrile medical Glove Constraints

CHAPTER - 5: US Nitrile Medical Glove Industry Overview

  • Nitrile Medical Glove - Competitive Landscape

  • Nitrile Medical Glove - Key Players

  • Nitrile Medical Glove - Key Company Profiles

CHAPTER - 6: Appendix

  • Research Methodology

  • Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0d5h1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-nitrile-medical-glove-market---focused-insights-2023-2028-featuring-top-glove-ansell-kossan-supermax-mercator--more-301783729.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

