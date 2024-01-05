Northeast US Braces for Biggest Snowstorm in More Than a Year: Weather Watch

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US Northeast is gearing up for its first big winter storm in more than a year, bringing mainly rain to New York City and snow to its northern and eastern suburbs.

It will begin to pour in New York City late Saturday, with the storm peaking overnight. Meanwhile, northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and parts of Connecticut could see 2 to 6 inches (5.1 to 15.2 cm) of snow or more, said Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services, who provides outlooks for Bloomberg Radio. Upstate New York into interior New England could get as much as 10 inches, with a foot accumulating on some higher peaks.

“It is the best snowfall we have seen in over a year in many of these locations,” Carolan said.

Winter started with temperatures trending warmer than normal across the eastern US and for many cities, including New York. Little snow fell there last winter and nothing has hit the ground this year, either. Winter weather can disrupt ground and air travel and in coastal areas, where the snow will be wet and heavy, there is a risk of power outages, the National Weather Service said. This is especially true for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island this weekend.

Winter storm watches and warnings stretch from northern Georgia to Maine but the snow will likely skirt New York City, Washington and Philadelphia, where temperatures are forecast to be warmer. Boston, however, is covered by the advisories and is forecast to get as much as 6 inches through Sunday. Amtrak will operate on a modified schedule between Boston and Virginia and between New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to the passenger railroad’s website. While New York will likely get mostly rain, there is a chance the storm track could wobble and give deliver a dollop of snow there as well. “New York City is right on the rain-snow line. They could get a couple inches,’’ said Tom Kines, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. “It’s a real close call.”Kines said the ski areas across New York and New England from the Catskills through the Berkshires, Green and White Mountains will probably be in line to get some of the heaviest amounts. “It’s great news for the ski areas,’’ he said. Boston, also on the edge, is seeing its risk of more snow rise, said Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. There is now a 50% to 60% chance Boston will get 6 inches or more and the city will likely get at least 4 inches.

Story continues

This storm signals the start of a pattern change that could bring winter weather systems plowing across the US into the Northeast every few days through at least the middle of January, said Zack Taylor, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

“It is going to be a very active stretch as we get into the next couple of weeks,” Taylor said.

(Updates with Amtrak schedule starting in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.