US Officials Will Travel to Bogotá Amid Rising Venezuela Tensions

(Bloomberg) -- Top Biden administration officials are set to hold high level meetings with Colombia counterparts in Bogotá next week amid increasing tensions with neighboring Venezuela.

US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and the NSC’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere Juan González will travel to to Colombia’s capital and hold meetings alongside Chief of Mission of the Venezuelan Affairs Unit Francisco Palmieri, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named because the discussions are confidential.

The meetings will take place a week after the Biden administration restored sanctions on Venezuela’s gold sector and said it would allow a six-month suspension on sanctions on the oil and gas sector to expire in April if opposition candidates remained barred from running in this year’s presidential elections. The Biden administration had issued a license in October authorizing energy sector transactions as a gesture of goodwill after Maduro’s government entered talks with some members of the opposition.

In response, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said Venezuela would stop accepting deportees from the US if the Biden administration followed through on its threats.

Petro, a key ally to Maduro since taking office in 2022, has helped reestablish diplomatic ties between the two countries and has made efforts to mediate Venezuela‘s’ political crisis. In April 2022, he hosted a summit of international leaders on Venezuela, which included senior US officials González and Finer.

While several regional leaders expressed their concern after Venezuela’s top court ratified its ban on leading opposition contender María Corina Machado, Petro has not spoken out about the matter. Back in June, he tweeted that no authority “should take away political rights from any citizen,” in reference to Machado. Petro, who was once also banned from holding public office in Colombia, had his political rights reinstated in 2017.

A press representative for Petro and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Jennifer Jacobs, Eric Martin and Oscar Medina.

