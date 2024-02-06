US Oil Output Expected to Flatline Until 2025, Easing Glut Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- US crude production is expected to flatline for most of this year and won’t reach a new record until early 2025, potentially easing concerns about a supply glut that has weighed on prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shut-ins from frigid weather caused output to drop to 12.6 million barrels a day in January from a record 13.3 million-barrel clip in December, the US Energy Information Administration said Tuesday. Production will rebound to just shy of record levels this month before decreasing slightly for the rest of the year, and will need until next February to notch a new high, the agency said.

The projection for tempered output from the US has the potential to support global crude prices, which are down more than 20% from last year’s highs because of rising output from non-OPEC nations. Globally, the EIA forecasts a supply deficit of 120,000 barrels a day, on average in 2024.

The estimate sits between the more bearish International Energy Agency’s report and the OPEC’s bullish monthly report. The Paris-based agency has forecast a balanced market in 2024, with the possibility of a supply surplus in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, the production cartel estimates robust oil demand that will leave markets in a supply deficit until 2025.

The EIA also lowered its forecast for US oil demand this year to 20.39 million barrels a day, down from a previous estimate of 20.45 million barrels a day. The forecast for US jet fuel demand was revised lower by about 1.8% to 1.68 million barrels a day.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.