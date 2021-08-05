U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.75
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,736.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,093.50
    +20.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.80
    +7.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.27
    +0.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.64
    -0.40 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3914
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5800
    +0.1120 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,547.96
    +843.67 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.46
    +25.69 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.15
    +6.29 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

US Online Grocery Report 2021: Market Size 2017-2021 According to Nielsen, Players and Market Shares from Amazon to Ahold Delhaize, Takeaway Players

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Online Grocery 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alongside the trends too much greater digitalisation, reduced contact through more self-checkouts, automation and a more cashless society, the ultra-fast start-ups could be one of the enduring legacies of the Covid-19 era impacting retail in a future post-pandemic.

The sector will develop strongly on the back of the Covid push and all these players will benefit from a rising tide lifting all boats.

Rather this report deals with the ultra-fast delivery startups, attracting record levels of investment, shoppers and interest. The pandemic has boosted a new dynamic in online grocery, reflected in the rise of GoPuff and its various clones. These players are first and foremost about serving the immediate shopper need and trip mission, that used to be the distressed convenience shop in the analogue world. Of course, the trailblazers for rushed deliveries were the restaurant and take away meal delivery companies (GrubHub, Just Eat etc).

Instacart and the various Instacart clones (basically a third party pick and delivery service) had an outstanding year, as had the grocery divisions of Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Everli and Glovo. But these players are now being disrupted by a new breed of online grocery players which are all about speed and convenience, the rapid convenience store delivery apps such as GoPuff, Getir, Gorillas, Fridge No More and many others.

The ultra-rapid players have their own mini dark stores/depots in urban catchments and cut out the retailers for sourcing products. The hyperlocal nature of their business model enables them to pick for and reach customers' households within 10-15 minutes, in many cases being quicker than the shopper going to the store themselves. In the right circumstances such as a distressed shop late at night for OTC products, essential ingredients or the like this can be a very attractive offer.

While there are many unanswered questions, mainly around profitability, for many shopping missions especially in the bigger cities this is probably the future of delivery, after all, no one wants slower deliveries and once the infrastructure is in place on the front and back end (the logistics set up and the riders) a lot of other services can ride on this too.

Other big unanswered questions apart from costs/profitability are whether there are scale benefits, as 10 minutes implies that this is a point to point play in logistics. One simply cannot group trips into the catchment, if the rider has to be on the individual shopper's front door with a 10-minute window. (Perhaps it should be noted that GoPuff works with a longer delivery window, which seems to make a lot more sense economically, though reaching profitability is still challenging).

In certain aspects, the rise of these new app players is a big threat to click and collect - but definitely for the convenience store sector, which so far had been shielded from the online grocery channel shift. We'd advise convenience store operators to have a long hard look at this and perhaps to launch their own service or partner up with an external service provider - but this would have to happen on a hyper local level and is very cost-prohibitive.

A clear advantage the ultra-rapid players have is that the ranges are often very tight (around 2,000 SKUs) and not very deep, so storage space is minimised, which also means shorter picking distances. Moreover, the lower average basket value (though a clear drawback) also means more deliveries per hour are potentially possible.

Now is the time to look ahead, it seems clear that the trend has swung back to more local and faster fulfilment (i.e., smaller local depots and pick from the store or store adjacent spaces rather than the big out of town shed), and the publisher believes it will now all be about speed going forward.

This requires a reimagining of the role of the store and network, pragmatically deploying digital technology to streamline operations and serve customers better while reallocating excess space and using data to identify whether some stores should close or become online nodes.

The publisher expects online grocery to split into various sub-channels. Akin to the situation in physical offline grocery, where several channels coexist, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, organic specialists, this will probably be mirrored by online grocery concepts. And maybe even price segmentation will set in (perhaps reflected in different delivery fees and pass options).

In any case, what will help online grocery in future is this new infrastructure being built by the likes of Amazon, Deliveroo, Uber, Instacart, Glovo, GoPuff and so, even if various players exit the market again, the logistics will have been put in place so the winners can offer other services on them, not just grocery.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sizes and market shares

  • US online grocery sizes 2017-2021, according to Nielsen

  • US online grocery sizes, definitions and sizes of other providers

  • Players and market shares, from Amazon to Ahold Delhaize

  • The takeaway players (DoorDash, Uber Eats etc)

3. The ultra-fast startups

  • Overview: GoPuff, Gorillas, Getir, the emergence of a new channel

  • Overview: 10-minute turnaround guarantee

  • Overview: delivery fees a route to profitability?

  • Overview: promise to investors to build a truly global grocery business

4. GoPuff

  • GoPuff raises $380M at a $3.9B valuation

  • GoPuff buys liquor store chain BevMo!

  • SoftBank invested $750m in GoPuff last summer

  • GoPuff becomes a $9bn grocery delivery company

  • GoPuff partners with Uber to deliver everyday essentials

5. Gorillas

  • Gorillas has raised $44M in Series A funding

  • The business model and its range

  • New management for Gorillas

  • Gorillas in Berlin

  • Other German players: Flink and Bring

  • Gorillas makes its debut in New York City

6. Fridge No More

  • Fridge No More - the NYC player

  • Fridge No More - $50 baskets

  • Fridge No More - increasing product selection

7. Food Rocket

  • Food Rocket - the same for the Bay Area

8. Instacart

  • Instacart - first monthly profit in April 2020

  • Instacart - $35bn in GMV, IPO in 2021?

  • Instacart starts express deliveries

9. Farmstead

  • Farmstead - online farmer's market evolves

  • Farmstead, DoorDash eye longer online grocery reach

  • Farmstead expands Refill & Save program

10. Anycart

  • Anycart - Amazon backed, recipe first marketplace

  • Anycart - pure marketplace model

  • Anycart - trying to become the Expedia of grocery

  • Anycart - the Alexa link

11. Weee

  • Weee - focus on Asian American and Hispanic

  • Weee - making the niche their own

12. Good Eggs

  • Good Eggs - another former online farmers market trying to pivot

  • Good Eggs - geographic expansion on again?

13. Imperfect foods

  • Imperfect Foods - from food redistribution to full-stack online grocer

  • Imperfect Foods - 200 million pounds of food saved from going to waste

14. Lula

  • Lula - another Philadelphia startup

15. Sonic +

  • Sonic+ tackles high food costs, waste with app

  • Sonic+ trying to become a "super app"

16. Quicklly

  • Quicklly - brings South Asian cuisines to wider audience

  • Quicklly - marketplace for the niche

17. Hungry Root

  • Hungryroot - NY based personalised subscription, adding brands

  • Hungryroot - vegan, health & wellness, launching into stores

  • Hungryroot Boosts Value to $750 Million

18. Boxed

  • Boxed, bulk-products retailer to go public via SPAC, the equity value of $900m

  • Boxed - average basket size, eight items for $100 per order

19. Strategy

  • Can ultra-fast deliveries become profitable?

  • Towards a sharing infrastructure?

  • Drawbacks of rushed deliveries model - convenience store basket sizes

  • Drawbacks - OOS, loyalty, from 10 min to 30 min?

  • Drawbacks - fees structure potential, zoning laws

20. Outlook

  • The future - online to mirror offline shopping missions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l061vh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce returns to profit, but warns over international travel recovery

    The engine-maker posted interim profits of £393m in a marked improvement from mammoth losses of £5.4bn a year ago.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is Likely to Trade Lower in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics : "I think this stock is overvalued and I don't like the way they have handled themselves," Cramer replied. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below, we can see a weak sideways trend, but it is weak in my opinion because trading volume has evaporated. SRNE has been crossing above and below the two moving averages for several months.

  • Adidas Raises Forecast as Q2 Revenues Jump 55%

    Revenues advanced 55 percent ito 5.08 billion euros, driven by all geographies except Greater China.

  • India Gold Imports Leap to Highest Since April as Controls Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold imports by India jumped to the highest in three months in July as economic activity picked up after a deadly coronavirus wave abated, and prices in the second-biggest consumer softened.Inbound shipments surged 71% from a year earlier to 43.6 tons last month, according to a person familiar with the data, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. That’s the biggest inflow since 70.3 tons in April. Finance Ministry spokesman Rajesh Malhotra didn’t immediate

  • Is Exxon Stock A Sell Despite Q2 Earnings Beat?

    Exxon reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. But as the Delta Covid-19 variant sweeps the U.S. demand for oil is falling. Is Exxon stock a sell?

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Whipsaw Following a Surge in Services

    ISM services surge to fresh highs

  • Gold Price Prediction – Gold Prices Whipsaw Following ADP and ISM

    yields move higher

  • Patience Required If You Want to Invest in GM Here

    Do I like General Motors? I do. I also like Ford. Forced to own one of the two, I still choose Ford.

  • Tech Companies Are Facing a Global Chip Shortage: 3 Tips for Investors

    The semiconductor industry has found itself in a massive supply side shortage situation since the summer of 2020. Manufacturers had to deal with the same coronavirus-based operating challenges as everyone else. The chip shortage is holding many industries back, as equipment ranging from smartphones to modern cars to medical devices require lots of freshly built semiconductor chips.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Over the very long run, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks, according to a Bank of America/Merrill Lynch report that examined average annual returns between 1926 and 2015. In other words, growth stocks can still thrive. As we steam ahead into the warm summer days of August, a trio of growth stocks that've cooled off in recent weeks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Why Microvision Shares Fell 18% Last Month

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A drop or a jump of that magnitude often points to game-changing news, but it was really just business as usual for this ultra-volatile stock. The maker of micro-display systems for augmented reality and lidar laser-scanning tools for autonomous vehicles had one minor news item to share last month.

  • Analysis-Reality bites: China's meddling cools but can't reverse hot commodity prices

    A slew of measures by Chinese authorities to tame soaring raw material costs has had only a fleeting effect, leaving the world's largest manufacturing base facing the harsh reality of substantially higher input costs for the foreseeable future. China's enormous manufacturing industry, population and fast-growing economy mean it has uniquely large commodity requirements that substantially exceed domestic output. With major economies in Europe and North America also cranking up again after coronavirus lockdowns, competition for raw materials is only expected to intensify, limiting the near-term downside for prices.

  • Oil extends losing streak to 3rd day as U.S. crude inventories rise

    Oil futures extend a losing streak to three days, remaining under pressure after official data shows an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Auto Makers Warn Chip Shortage Will Continue to Impact Vehicle Production

    GM plans to idle its truck plants again while Jeep maker Stellantis says a lack of semiconductors is expected to hurt its operations.

  • JDE Peet's says coffee lovers can swallow higher prices

    JDE Peet's , one of the world's largest consumer coffee companies, on Wednesday reported better than expected first-half operating profit, and said it would meet full-year targets despite a spike in green coffee prices after frost struck Brazilian crops last month. CEO Fabien Simon said green coffee prices had already increased around 20% in 2020 and that the company is also facing increases in transportation and other costs this year -- but it expects to be able to pass those increases on to consumers. "Coffee is pretty unique category in the food and beverage space where headwinds and tailwinds of green coffee are passed through, and we expect that to happen again this time around," he said.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Cryptocurrencies Are Still Falling

    It's Tuesday, and cryptocurrency prices are still falling. Industry bellwether Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 4.2% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Coindesk. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down a bit more -- 4.9%.

  • Pioneer Stock Strength Rating Reaches Key Threshold; Energy Group Pulls Ahead Of Pack

    On Wednesday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources rose into a new percentile, jumping to 83, up from 74 the day before. Pioneer stock was down in afternoon trading in sync with market consolidation. The 83 RS Rating means Pioneer stock has outperformed 83% of all stocks over the past year.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.