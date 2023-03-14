US Online recruitment market to grow by USD 3.17 billion from 2021 to 2026: Innovations in the hiring process to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the online recruitment market in US is estimated to increase by USD 3.17 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%. Innovations in the hiring process are notably driving the online recruitment market growth in US, although factors such as the decline in profitability due to a high level of competition may impede the market growth. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Recruitment Market in US

Online recruitment market in US – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Recruiters can adopt strategies such as creating a video describing a particular job and information related to the company. They can use tools such as AI to efficiently track the right candidate. AI-based tools can monitor large databases of candidates. Such innovations will propel the growth of the online recruitment market in the US.

Major challenges - The market is becoming fragmented, as new players are entering the market. Large vendors such as LinkedIn, Monster, CareerBuilder, and College Recruiter face intense competition from small vendors, which affects their pricing strategy. It is difficult for a recruiter to offer a single, customized solution. Thus, the high-level competition in the market will reduce the profitability of vendors, which may hamper the growth of the online recruitment market in the US.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Online recruitment market in US – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global online recruitment market in US is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online recruitment services in the US are CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., Future US LLC, Hired, JobHat.com, Jobing.com LLC, Ladders Inc., Microsoft Corp., NationJob Inc., OPTnation, Randstad Holding NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., Self Management Group, Snagajob.com Inc., The Select Group LLC, TopUSAJobs.com, and ZipRecruiter Inc. and others.

Story continues

There is intense competition among vendors to provide improved services. Vendors are focusing on innovation and technological advances to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability. Global vendors have a strong foothold in the market due to the extensive range of their flagship products. They are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor offerings -

CareerBuilder LLC - The company provides online recruitment for various jobs for top international firms and universities.

College Recruiter Inc. - The company provides online recruitment for overseas jobs, job consulting, professional writing services, and prep guide for interviews.

DHI Group Inc. - The company offers online recruitment for various jobs and provides consulting for global locations.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Online recruitment market in US - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (employers and job seekers) and application (hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, and others).

The employers segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Online recruitment service providers can be classified into two types, namely job boards and job search engines. They provide recruiters with a platform to post job vacancies and access a large pool of candidates.

For insights on market segments - Download a sample report

Online recruitment market in US –Key trends

The increase in the use of AI-powered searches is a key trend in the market. Search engines provide recruiters with an extensive list of candidates that match their requirements. These search engines can send automated e-mails and notify applicants about the subsequent processes with the help of AI. This can make recruiters more proactive in hiring, determining the cultural fit of candidates, and using data to improve hiring decisions. Thus, the adoption of AI in the recruitment process will augment the growth of the online recruitment market in the US.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online recruitment market in US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online recruitment market in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online on-demand home services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 60.78%, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 7,259.2 billion between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (mobile application and website), service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health wellness and beauty, and others), and geography APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The online auction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,506.13 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (collectibles, electronics, artistic goods, jewelry, and others), platform (web-based and application-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

US Online Recruitment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.04 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., Future US LLC, Hired, JobHat.com, Jobing.com LLC, Ladders Inc., Microsoft Corp., NationJob Inc., OPTnation, Randstad Holding NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., Self Management Group, Snagajob.com Inc., The Select Group LLC, TopUSAJobs.com, and ZipRecruiter Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports, ToC & LoE

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Employers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Job seekers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CareerBuilder LLC

10.4 College Recruiter Inc.

10.5 DHI Group Inc.

10.6 Microsoft Corp.

10.7 OPTnation

10.8 Randstad Holding NV

10.9 Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd.

10.10 Robert Half International Inc.

10.11 The Select Group LLC

10.12 TopUSAJobs.com

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio Logo

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-online-recruitment-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-17-billion-from-2021-to-2026-innovations-in-the-hiring-process-to-drive-growth---technavio-301769228.html

SOURCE Technavio