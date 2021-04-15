US online retailer iHerb launches a promotional event during April

HONG KONG, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With April here before we realize it, many are already making travel plans and developing a routine for getting back in shape, signaling their pursuit of a happier and healthier lifestyle. The demand for nutritional supplements that enhance health is on the rise alongside the awareness of the necessity for regularly-scheduled physical exercise now that warmer weather is with us.

iHerb launches a promotional event during April

Global online retailer iHerb recently launched a promotional event that will last until the end of April. To provide shoppers across the world's different time zones the best discounts this spring, the event consists of daily promotions (from 10:00 am Mondays (US Pacific Time) to 10:00 am Thursdays) and weekend promotions (from 10:00 am Fridays to 10:00 am Mondays), with discounts of at least 20 per cent. In addition, shoppers are also entitled to an additional 5 per cent off by placing orders during the promotional period using the discount code BDU9188.

US-based e-commerce company iHerb has provided high-quality, cost-effective, healthy products made with natural ingredients to more than 150 countries and regions worldwide through its online platform since 1996. Currently, the company has established a number of GMP-certified modern green warehousing facilities in California, Kentucky and Pennsylvania as well as Incheon, South Korea, providing stocking and packaging services to the over 1,200 selected brands and 30,000 products available on the platform.

iHerb provides discounts on a rich line-up of products as part of the promotional event

The April promotional event includes a rich line-up of nutritional supplements that meet the expectations of shoppers with a wide range of needs.

1. California Gold Nutrition, Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Polypeptide, Natural Flavor, 7.05 oz. (200 g)

Product Code: CGN-01863

CGN collagen is the brand's signature supplement with the newly launched version containing upgraded ingredients. The legacy product is a combination of cod and tilapia (African crucian carp), while the upgraded version is made of 100 per cent wild cod, delivering a purer and more reassuring product. The collagen polypeptide extracted from sea fish can be easily absorbed, so even men can use it safely without being concerned about issues associated with animal feed and hormones. Collagen offers a higher level of absorption and utilization after being hydrolyzed into amino acids and peptides. Taking collagen before going to bed is highly beneficial in helping keep the skin taut and smooth as well as preserving joints and bones.

2. MuscleTech, Essential Series, Platinum-Level Full Omega Fish Oil, 100 Soft Capsules

Product Code: MSC-60448

MuscleTech, an exquisitely packaged fish oil, is rich in DHA and EPA which are the essential omega-3 fatty acids and play an important role in boosting the metabolism. The product is mainly made from anchovies. Each capsule contains a moderate level of 300mg DHA and EPA and features the enteric coating design that removes fishy smells and helps eliminate inflammation caused by workouts.

3. Jarrow formulas, Jarrosil, Activated Silicon, 2 oz. (60 ml)

Product Code: JRW-13017

JarroSil's Activated Silicon delivers outstanding performance in promoting skin rejuvenation. Using JarroSil's patented silicon formula with high bioactivity and stable silicic acid clusters, the product improves the skin's elasticity and reduces wrinkles by stimulating collagen production. Adequate silicon helps hair and nails grow thicker and stronger while playing an important role in bone calcification. With a daily intake of just 10 drops, the product with an acidulous taste helps create softer and smoother skin and improve dry heels. It also acts as an agent for healthier hair by helping ensure fast and smooth hair growth.

4. Desert Essence, Tea Tree Oil Skin Ointment, 1 fl. oz. (29.5 ml)

Product Code: DES-00003

The Dessert Essence Tea Tree Oil Moisturizing Cream is rich in vitamin E and contains natural essence oil along with lavender essential oil which helps soothe stressed skin. Combining essential oil with herbs, it helps relieve allergic and dry skin in addition to preventing cracked skin on the face or body. With tea tree essential oil, the cream can also be used as a multi-purpose ointment, with an anti-inflammatory and healing effect on small skin wounds. It has been proved especially useful in repairing skin tears and irritation caused by shaving in addition to healing chapped hands and feet. This product is suitable for all types of skin.

5. Mild By Nature, Thickening B-Complex + Biotin Shampoo by Madre Labs(R), No Sulfates, Citrus Squeeze, 16 fl. oz. (473 ml)

Product Code: MBN-01259

The organic shampoo, one of the brand's best-sellers, is safe for use as it is a non-GMO product, free of synthetic flavors, glutenin, P-hydroxybenzoate and phthalates. It is also pH-balanced and cruelty-free. When used frequently, the nutritious shampoo cleans the hair while rendering it thicker, fuller and healthier looking. The B-complex and biotin help improve the health of both the hair and the scalp. In addition, the shampoo contains vegetarian quinoa and flax protein (which strengthen the hair), aloe leaf juice (which helps soothe the scalp and the hair follicles), and essence oil blends (which offer fresh citrus scents and make the hair look more natural).

A complete list of the products featured in the promotional event can be viewed on the official website, as well as on iHerb's global and China apps.

The China app is available for download at https://img.iherb.cn/app/app.html?channelCode=HY while the global app can be downloaded by searching "iHerb" in the App Store. Shoppers in mainland China who place orders using the Wechat mini program are also entitled to an additional 2 yuan (approx. US$0.30) to 888 yuan (approx. US$133) discount via Wechat red envelope.

