Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,729.00
    +20.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,270.00
    +159.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,625.00
    +61.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.70
    +34.50 (+1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.30
    +1.83 (+2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    2,050.30
    +53.00 (+2.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +1.42 (+6.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0957
    +0.0080 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9660
    -0.0670 (-1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    11.98
    -0.21 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2732
    +0.0105 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7540
    -0.7050 (-0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,475.63
    +1,017.06 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.12
    +31.17 (+3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,680.03
    +131.59 (+1.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,686.25
    -240.10 (-0.73%)
     

US opens recall probe into over 400,000 Volkswagen, Audi vehicles

Reuters
The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a new Golf car at Brussels Motor Show

(Reuters) - A U.S. auto safety regulator said on Thursday it is opening an investigation into about 447,497 Audi A3 and Volkswagen Golf vehicles over reports alleging a fuel leak.

The U.S. Office of Defects Investigation is opening a recall probe to assess the remedy repair effectiveness of a previous recall issued by the company and to fully ascertain potential safety-related problems, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru)

Advertisement