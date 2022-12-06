U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.00
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,002.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,826.50
    +20.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.00
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.69
    -1.24 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    +10.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.28 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    +1.65 (+8.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2223
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1760
    -0.5090 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,007.77
    -251.85 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.25
    -9.96 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.69
    -25.85 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

US Pet Market Report 2022: Surging Adoption of Veterinary Telehealth to Change the Face of the Industry

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Pet Market (Pet Food, Veterinary Products & Services and Pet Supplies): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The US pet market is anticipated to reach US$135.2 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 3.50% for the period spanning 2022-2026. The market growth was driven by various factors such as rise in millennial population, growing adoption of e-commerce in pet care products and increasing share of single-person households. Furthermore, growth in the US pet market is expected to happen due to the surging adoption of veterinary telehealth and innovation of newer product categories. The market growth is likely to get disrupted due to pet food shortage.

The US pet market by category can be segmented as follows: pet food; veterinary products & services; pet supplies (products & OTC medicine) and other services. In 2021, the dominant share of market was held by pet food segment, followed by veterinary products & services segment.

The US pet market by distribution channel can be segmented into the following categories: online retail stores, specialty stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets. In 2021, the market was dominated by online retail stores segment. This was followed by specialty stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets segment.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US pet market with potential impact of COVID-19

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The company profiles of leading players (General Mills, The J.M. Smucker Company, Petco Health & Wellness Company, Spectrum Brands, Colgate Palmolive and Mars, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

  • Pet Products/Food Manufacturers

  • Raw Material Providers

  • End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

  • Investment Banks

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Upsurge in Millennial Population

  • Increasing Personal Disposable Income

  • Increasing Adoption of E-commerce in Pet Care Products

  • Rising Share of Single-Person Households

Key Trends & Developments

  • Surging Adoption of Veterinary Telehealth

  • Growing Inclusion of Internet of Things (IoT) in Pet Care

  • Innovation of New Product Categories

  • Rising Incorporation of Grain-Inclusive & Limited-Ingredient Recipes

Challenges

  • Pet Food Shortage

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

5. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Spectrum Brands (United Pet Group)

  • General Mills (Blue Buffalo)

  • Colgate Palmolive

  • Petco Health & Wellness Company, Inc.

  • The J.MSmucker Company

  • Mars Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5ltbz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-pet-market-report-2022-surging-adoption-of-veterinary-telehealth-to-change-the-face-of-the-industry-301695578.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • ‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? Email questions and concerns to picks@marketwatch.com.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Looking for Red-Hot Takeover Candidates? Here Are 2 Stocks on Analysts’ Radar

    Despite the soft economic backdrop, 2022 has still provided several large-scale takeovers. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard ($68.7 billion – expected to close next year), Broadcom’s of VMWare (~$61 billion – by the end of next year, too) and Oracle’s of Cerner ($28.3 billion), are all notable deals that readily come to mind. For companies, a lot of the time, larger is preferable; smaller businesses can take advantage of cost-savings that larger organizations have, while bigger enti

  • Good News for Procrastinators: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital

  • 2 Rare Buying Opportunities for Growth Stock Investors in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks are down more than 60% from their highs, and both are now trading at attractive valuations.

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C

  • Start Building A Basket of REITs With These 5 Stocks

    As investors begin to see light at the end of the Federal Reserve rate-hike tunnel, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are bouncing back off their lows of six weeks ago. Now could be an ideal time to start building a basket of REIT stocks. But with 208 REITs to choose from, how does an investor know which ones make the best purchases? Take a look at five well-established REITs from diversified subsectors that have high-quality, long-term total returns (appreciation plus nonreinvested dividend

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • Bullish insiders bet US$1.0m on Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

    In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) stock...