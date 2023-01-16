U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.99
    -0.87 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.20
    -5.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0825
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4330
    +0.5990 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,813.55
    +90.32 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.54
    +42.47 (+9.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.34
    +8.27 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

US Plastic Caps Market Is Expected To Stand At A Valuation Of US$ 64.1 Billion By 2033, Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

With Rising Food & Beverage And Other End-Use Industries, The Plastic Caps Market Is Anticipated To Grow Significantly During The Projected Period

Rockville, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global plastic caps market is estimated at US$ 41 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Plastic caps are a safe and secure packaging solution commonly used for the packing and sealing of a variety of bottles, tubes, containers, and jars. Plastic caps are recyclable and lightweight, which makes them ideal for packaging a carbonated & non-carbonated beverages and industrial goods.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8085

The food and beverage industry account for a majority of the demand for plastic caps. This sector projected to hold 2/3 market share by 2033. Rapid penetration of the industry worldwide will create high demand for plastic caps. Furthermore, the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics & personal care segments combined are projected to offer decent opportunities during the forecast period. Consistently rising demand for plastics caps to seal and pack a variety of bottles, cans, tubes, and containers in these industries will substantially bolster market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global plastic caps market is projected to expand at 4.6% CAGR and reach US$ 64.1 billion by 2033.

  • The market expanded at 3.9% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

  • Under product type, screw-on caps dominate the market with 62.5% share.

  • Europe leads the global market with 29.4% share in 2023.

  • North America is likely to account for 25.2% market share in 2023.

Market Development

Market players are shifting their focus to high-quality plastic caps to align with market standards for industrial purposes. Market stakeholders have diversified product portfolios to cater to both the industrial sector and the commercial sector. They are also focusing on reducing production costs to enhance the long-run strengthening of the cash flow. Key players also manufactured products that have higher strength, high flexibility, lightweight, and are recyclable.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8085

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of plastic caps are focusing on developing new products and increasing their production capacity to cater to the increase in the demand for various applications. Key market players are also manufacturing products that are lightweight and low-cost. Along with this, manufacturers of plastic caps are now focused on the development and implementation of recyclable as well as highly sustainable caps.

  • In Jan 2021, BERICAP produced its first test production of closures manufactured from sugar cane-derived resin. The closure itself is a 38 mm three-start design with a PE liner for use on HDPE bottles.

  • In Sept 2022, Berry launched a fully accredited child-resistant (CR) complete-pack solution for liquid healthcare products. This pack comprises Berry’s pharma round PET bottle, together with its child-resistant closures (CRC) PP28 Medi-Loc® CRC and TE (tamper-evident) CRC, which can be fitted with a variety of specified liners.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Berry Global Inc.

  • Amcor Plc

  • Bericap GmbH and Co KG

  • Silgan Plastics

  • Aptar, Inc.

  • Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC

  • O. Berk Company

  • UNITED CAPS

  • Pano Cap

  • Phoenix Closures, Inc.

  • Hicap Closures Co., Ltd

Get Full Access of Complete Report:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8085

Segmentation of Plastic Caps Industry Research

By Product Type:

  • Screw-on Caps

  • Dispensing Caps

  • Caps with Handles

  • Push-pull Caps

  • Others

By Material:

  • PET

  • PP

  • HDPE

  • LDPE

  • Others

By Packaging:

  • Packet/Sachets

  • Bottles

  • Tubes

  • Others

By End-use Industry:

  • Food & Beverages

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Agrochemicals

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics

  • Homecare & Toiletries

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Oceania

  • MEA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the plastic caps market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (screw-on caps, dispensing caps, caps with handles, push-pull caps, others), material (PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, others), packaging (packet/sachets, bottles, tubes, others), and end-use industry (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, edible oil, personal care & cosmetics, homecare & toiletries, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Side Pour Caps Market: The rising demand for bottles, containers, and cans is creating various opportunities for the growth of caps and closures in the near future. Various caps and closures are devised to serve different purposes. These caps help in maintaining the integrity of the product.

Applicator Caps Market: Applicator caps are made from plastic or metal to dispense a small portion or sample from bottles or vials. In daily use, applicator caps are found in personal care & cosmetic products such as nail care products, ink and laundry detergents.

Cap Seals Market: In the recent years, counterfeiting has been a major issue for packaging manufacturers. As a result of counterfeiting issues, packaging manufacturers are looking for better closing solutions such as cap seals.

Vial Capping Machines Market: The global packaging industry has evolved significantly over the past few decades, and vial capping machines market is owing to augmentation in demand around the world.

About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact: 
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


Recommended Stories

  • Didi Wins Approval to Restart New User Registration for Ride-Hailing Service

    Didi Global said it obtained approval from the Chinese cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchased an average of 1.2 million barrels a day from Russia in D

  • Russia’s Seaborne Crude Flows Surge to Their Highest Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports soared last week to the highest level since April, pulling up the less volatile four-week average to an eight-week high and suggesting that the country has -- for now -- overcome an initial hit to flows that followed European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming fo

  • Could United Microelectronics Become the Next TSMC?

    United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC), Taiwan's second-largest contract chipmaker and the world's third-largest foundry, doesn't attract nearly as much attention as the market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). TSMC and UMC are both based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, but the former generated more than seven times as much revenue as the latter last year. Back in 1980, Taiwan's government-backed Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) spun out UMC as the country's first semiconductor company.

  • Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal

    Subway has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades.

  • European gas prices slump to 16-month low - live updates

    Natural gas prices in Europe have slumped to a 16-month low as full stockpiles in China forced buyers to send supplies to the continent.

  • EVs Made Up 10% of All New Cars Sold Last Year

    The increase, driven by China and Europe, provided relief to a broader car market that suffered from economic worries, inflation and production disruptions.

  • Key Apple Partners Plan Expansion in Southeast Asia in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. partners Foxconn Technology Group and Pegatron Corp. included Southeast Asia in their expansion plans for 2023, in a sign major global contract electronics manufacturers will continue to add production capacity outside China to mitigate geopolitical and economic risks. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions A

  • Startup Eyes Australia to Build China-Free Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- An Australia-based startup is planning a A$300 million ($210 million) factory to build lithium-ion batteries free of materials from China, as automakers to utilities seek alternatives to the industry’s dominant producer.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldRecharge Industr

  • Toyota Sees Vehicle Output Recovery in 2023, With Some Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. expects vehicle production to exceed pre-pandemic levels, forecasting output of as many as 10.6 million vehicles during 2023 while warning that final shipments could be 10% lower if it is unable to procure enough parts, especially semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for

  • 15 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the plastic industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World. The plastic manufacturing industry produces a variety of plastic products for a range of different uses, […]

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.

  • Here Is Why Wells Fargo Is Shrinking Its Mortgage Business

    Mortgage origination is one of the most cyclical businesses out there. Businesses in this sector need to be ready for that cyclicality or they need to consider not participating. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) recently announced it will drastically shrink its mortgage banking business.

  • India offers Russian oil a back door into Britain

    India offers a back-door for imports of Russian oil into Britain, new figures suggest, blunting Britain’s efforts to restrict funding for the Kremlin.

  • Lithium’s Next Big Risk Is Grand Supply Plans Falling Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle makers are hoping that an imminent wave of lithium supply will bring relief for their expansion plans after a two-year squeeze, but the battery metal’s die-hard bulls warn of more pain to come if producers fail to deliver.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the Wo

  • Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine

    This week, the Department of Energy said it would provide a mining company with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop a lithium mine in Nevada’s Esmeralda County

  • Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iranian oil exports hit new highs in the last two months of 2022 and are making a strong start to 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, according to companies that track the flows, on higher shipments to China and Venezuela. Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government. Exports have risen during the term of his successor President Joe Biden, who had sought to revive the nuclear deal, and hit the highest since 2019 on some estimates.

  • Top 15 Door and Window Manufacturing Companies in USA

    In this article, we take a look at the top 15 door and window manufacturing companies in the USA. You can skip our detailed analysis of the manufactured building materials industry and go directly to Top 5 Door and Window Manufacturing Companies in USA. The market circumstances for the door and window manufacturing industry are […]

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Retail Sales, Home Sales and Inflation Abroad in Focus

    China’s National Bureau of Statistics releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures, along with December data on industrial production and fixed-asset investment, a measure of infrastructure and equipment investing. The country’s consumer-price index rose 10.7% in November from a year earlier, down from the 11.1% rise in October as gasoline prices dropped. The U.S. Labor Department releases its December producer-price index, which measures prices that suppliers charge businesses and other customers.