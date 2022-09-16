U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

US Plastic-to-fuel Market Size is expected to be US$ 213.97 Bn by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

·8 min read

US Plastic-to-fuel Technology to Grow in Parallel with Plastic and Petroleum Consumption. Germany Plastic-to-fuel market is likely to record a CAGR of 7% through 2032. Growing demand for the generation of energy from waste on account of a clean environment has triggered the growth of the Plastic-to-fuel Market

NEWARK, Del. , Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US plastic-to-fuel market is set to witness an impressive growth rate of 7% over the forecasted years of 2022 to 2032. The US plastic-to-fuel market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 221.3 Million by the end of year 2032 from the current valuation of US$ 112.5 Million in 2022.

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

Because of the need for a clean and sustainable environment, there is an ongoing endeavour for obtaining energy from alternate sources including garbage. In line with this requirement, US g Government in several places have started using plastic-to-oil machine to curb the increase in home and industrial garbage.

The need for clean fuel is anticipated to expand exponentially each following year, as the demand for fossil fuels is anticipated to rise in the near future as a result of rising pollution levels and tightening government laws aimed at reducing the amount of carbon in fuels. For this reason, the hydrogen segment has emerged to be a major stakeholder for US plastic-to-fuel market opportunity in the coming days.

The US plastic-to-fuel market's development is anticipated to be constrained by the high setup costs. Pre-processing used plastic garbage is still another significant element that raises the whole cost presenting a major challenge for the US plastic-to-fuel market growth in US as well as other parts of the world. Moreover, the plastic fuel business will soon see rapid growth because of the favourable regulatory framework that the international organizations and local politicians are creating.

However, a number of factors, such as feedstock contamination, process choice, etc. may affect how much fuel is produced. Due to increased concerns about high-quality & sustainability among plastic makers, many plastic-to-oil producers are concentrating on employing advanced machines which is boosting the industry's popularity of liquid fuel.

Key Takeaways from US Plastic-to-fuel Market Study

  • The overall growth of the US plastic-to-fuel market is estimated to be around US$ 11.5 Billion over the forecast years through 2032, by experiencing the astounding CAGR of 13.5%.

  • By acquiring roughly about 40% of the market share in terms of revenue in the year 2019, Vadxx led the US plastic-to-fuel market share in terms of total sales of fuels, followed Agilyx and RES Polyflow, in that order.

  • Crude oil and diesel are the two major sub-segments of the fuels generated by conversion technologies, with crude oil projected to have the largest market share in the coming days. In the aftermath of such developments the US plastic-to fuel market participants have, however, made changes to the method that they have all trademarked as private technology.

Competitive Landscape for the US Plastic-to-fuel Market

Major US plastic-to-fuel businesses include Plastic2Oil, Agilyx Corporation, Vadxx Energy, Green Envirotecir Holdings LLC, and RES polyflow dominate the U.S. plastic-to-fuel market.

Major players in the US plastic-to-fuel market are collaborating with sources of gas plastic feedstock, includiing businesses that produce waste plastic and local governments. The majority of businesses intend to expand in the upcoming years, which could probably result in a rise in the amngount of money made in the US plastic-to-fuel industry.

Recent Developments in the US Plastic-to-fuel Market:

  • A 20-year master contract between Plastic2Oil Inc. and Veridisyn Technologies LLC, which is an alternative energy project developer with offices in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was announced in January 2018. As part of the arrangement, Veridisyn has promised to acquire P2O processors and license for P2O's technology for improving the efficiency of its established facilities.

Key Segments

By Revenue Generation Model:

  • Fuel

  • Processors

  • Royalties

By Technology:

  • Pyrolysis

  • Depolymerisation

  • Gasification

By End Products:

  • Crude Oil

  • Sulphur

  • Hydrogen

  • Diesel

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • MEA

  • Europe

Plastic-to-fuel technology is expected to be a game changer in the energy market. There are three revenue models in the U.S. plastic-to-fuel market:

1. Revenue from sale of processors

2. Revenue from sale of fuels produced using waste plastic processors

3. Revenues from royalties earned by sharing proprietary technology.

Drivers & Trends

The global need for an alternative fuel technology due to depleting natural resources, and increasing use of plastic are among the key drivers of the market. Increasing waste plastic generation necessitates for a recycling technology, which reduces landfill waste in addition to converting waste into combustible fuel meeting environmental standards. Abundant raw material availability coupled with their low cost (sometimes zero cost) attracts more players in this market. However, complexities in the conversion technology as well as high initial setup cost for plastic to fuel conversion facility are witnessed as key constraints for the growth of the U.S. plastic-to-fuel.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. U.S. Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

  3.5. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

  3.6. Regulatory Landscape

      3.6.1. By Key Countrys

      3.6.2. By Key Countries

  3.7. Countryal Parent Market Outlook

4. U.S. Plastic-to-Fuel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

      4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

      4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. U.S. Plastic-to-Fuel Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Generation Model

