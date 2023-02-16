The US Power Rental Market to Worth $5.4 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. power rental market will grow at a CAGR of 4.29% from 2022-2029. With a revenue share of about 80.2% in 2022, diesel-fueled rental equipment was the major source of income. Due to the durability and dependability of diesel-powered power equipment and its high consumption rate, this market is expanding. Significant trends in the U.S. power rental industry include the ageing of installed generating equipment, which creates demand during the maintenance period, and carbon taxation, which disrupts the market.

U.S. Power Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029

U.S. Power Rental Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 5.43 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 4.05 Billion CAGR (2022-2029) 4.29 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2029 Market Segmentation Fuel, Power Rating, Equipment, End-User, and Application End-Users Construction, Retail, Oil & Gas, Mining, Events, Utilities, IT &Data Center, Manufacturing, and Others Key Vendors United Rentals, Inc., Sunbelt Rentals, Inc., Aggreko, Herc Rentals Inc., Caterpillar, Atlas Copco, Cummins Inc., KOHLER, Generac Power Systems, Inc., APR Energy, H&E Equipment Services, Inc., and Sunstate Equipment Co., LLC Market Dynamics Disruptions Due to Calamities Are Likely to Increase Demand for Rental Equipment

Major Power Outages in the United States

Increasing Power Outages Backed by Disruptions in The Power Grid Due to Severe Weather Conditions Across the Nation

Renting Equipment Is Backed by Spike in Energy Prices

Emission Reduction Through Equipment Acts as A Major Concern Page Number 101 Customization Available If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3716

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights

In early 2021, the California Energy Commission awarded USD 2 million in grants to ten Native American tribes. The grants help to fund climate and energy planning efforts on tribal lands and in tribal communities, such as research into renewable energy, microgrids, and energy storage systems. DOE invested approximately USD 16 million in more than 35 tribal renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in California between 2010 and 2021. The construction phase of various projects necessitates using power for extended periods, creating a demand for rental generators in the U.S. power rental market.

The Washington State Building Code Council (Building Council) approved a new regulation in April 2022. (WSR 22-02-076). The regulations, which go into effect on July 1, 2023, significantly restrict the usage of natural gas in new commercial buildings and ask for electrically powered appliances and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) equipment instead.

The Climate Mobilization Act of 2019 is a climate solution that can be implemented in any city worldwide. It consists of a slew of climate laws aimed at drastically reducing carbon emissions in New York City, including a landmark law regulating greenhouse gas emissions from buildings. Beginning in 2024, New York City's all-electric new buildings law eliminates the use of fossil fuels in new construction.

The US government announced plans to improve the country's infrastructure through the Rural program, which will invest nearly USD 2 billion in projects through 2026. This will improve highways, bridges, and tunnels, improve highway safety, increase access to agricultural, commercial, energy, and freight facilities that benefit the economy, and provide flexible transportation services to rural and tribal areas.

The USDA will provide USD 285 million in grants and loans for 844 projects in 46 states through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). These projects will assist farmers with things like solar array acquisition and installation and the adoption of more energy-efficient farm equipment.

Story continues

Vendor Landscape

The key players in the U.S. power rental market are United Rentals, Sunbelt, Herc rentals, Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Cummins, and Kohler power.

The top 4 prominent vendors, including United Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, Inc., Herc rentals, and Aggreko, account for 61% of the U.S. power rental market share.

In April 2022, Sunbelt Rentals released its plans in April to add 700 electric trucks as a way for the company to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 35 percent by 2030.

The Industry Analysis Report Provides Industry Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Competitive Outlook, Market Size, Sales, and Growth Forecast for 2023-2029

Key Prominent Vendors

United Rentals, Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Aggreko

Herc Rentals Inc.

Caterpillar

Atlas Copco

Cummins Inc.,

KOHLER

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

APR Energy

H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

Sunstate Equipment Co., LLC

Market Segmentation

Fuel

Natural Gas

Diesel

Others (Propane, Hydrogen, Renewable Sources)

Power Rating

>75KVA

75-375KVA

375-1,000KVA

Above 1,000 KVA

Equipment

Generators

Load Banks

Transformers

Others

End-User

Construction

Retail

Oil & Gas

Mining

Events

Utilities

IT & Data Center

Manufacturing

Others

Application

Standby

Continuous

Peak shaving

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Related Reports:

Germany Construction Equipment Rental Market - The Germany construction equipment rental market size crossed USD 6.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.36 billion by 2029. Germany is the second largest construction equipment rental market after the UK, according to ERA (Europe Rental Association) report. Renting compact equipment such as mini excavators, lifts & telehandlers is growing in the Germany construction equipment rental market as this equipment is majorly used for small construction projects.

U.S. Used Construction Equipment Market- The U.S. used construction equipment market is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2028 from $2 billion in 2021. The used construction equipment market in the US is expected to reach 45,766 units by 2028. The US government investment in the up gradation of infrastructure & renewable energy projects is expected to support the demand for used equipment in the US during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Brazil Construction Equipment Market - Brazil's construction equipment market size was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2028. With the rise in demand for backhoe loaders with several attachments, OEMs such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, SANY, and CASE are expected to launch a similar product in the Brazilian industry. Brazil's government has planned to invest USD 50 billion in developing airports, highways, and railways. This, in turn, is expected to boost the industry's demand. Construction and mining industries are expected to generate maximum demand for construction equipment in the Brazilian industry.

U.S. Construction Equipment Market – The U.S. construction equipment market size was valued at USD 22.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 32.68 billion by 2027. The demand for construction equipment is strong in the US primarily due to the government's significant support for technologically advanced equipment in manufacturing, energy, power, transportation, hybrid vehicles, and other industries. The use of prefabricated units in the construction of buildings is likely to boost the construction equipment market. The construction equipment market is expected to fuel due to the high demand for electric vehicles. Growth in arms exports from the US is expected to boost the construction equipment market.

Table of Content

Section 1 – Introduction

Key Insights of US Power Rental Market

Executive Summary

Section 2 – US Power Rental Market

2.1 Future Outlook -US Power Rental Market by Value

2.2- US Power Rental Market- By Segments

2.2.1- US Power Rental Market by Value

US Power Rental Market Size and Forecast by Million ($million)

2.2.1.1. US Power Rental Market, By Fuel

Power Rental Market, Diesel, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Natural Gas, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Others, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million

2.2.1.2 Power Rental Market, By End User

Power Rental Market, Construction, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Retail, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Oil and Gas, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Mining, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Events, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Utilities Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, IT & Data Centers, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Manufacturing, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Others, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

2.2.1.3 Power Rental Market, By Equipment

Power Rental Market, Generator, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Load Bank, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Transformer, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Others, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million

2.2.1.4 Power Rental Market, By Application

Power Rental Market, Standby power, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Continuous power, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, Peak shaving, Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

2.2.1.5 Power Rental Market, By Power Rating

Power Rental Market, (0-50KW) Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, (50-500KW) Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, (500-2500KW) Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Power Rental Market, (Above 2500KW) Market Size and Forecast 2020–2029($ Million)

Section 3-Geographical Analysis

Key Economic cities in US

Section 4- Market Dynamics

Market Trends

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Market Restraints

Section 5 – Technological Development

Section 6– Competitive Landscape

1. Company Profile of major Vendors

2. Other Prominent vendors

Section 7 – Report Summary

1. List of Abbreviations

Section 8– Appendix (Report Scope & Definition)

1. Research Methodology

2. Market Definition, Inclusion & Exclusion

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003969/U_S__POWER_RENTAL_MARKET.jpg

Arizton Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arizton Advisory & Intelligence)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-us-power-rental-market-to-worth-5-4-billion-by-2029--exclusive-market-research-report-by-arizton-advisory--intelligence-301748854.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence