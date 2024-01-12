US Producer Prices Unexpectedly Fall for a Third Month

(Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to US producers unexpectedly fell in December for a third straight month, consistent with limited inflation at the wholesale level.

The producer price index for final demand decreased 0.1% last month. Excluding food and energy, the so-called core PPI was little changed for a third month, Labor Department data showed Friday.

From a year earlier, the overall measure was up 1%, while the core gauge rose 1.8%, the smallest advance since the end of 2020.

The figures follow separate data out Thursday that showed consumer prices accelerated in the year through December by the most in three months, indicating the road to taming inflation is proving bumpy. Geopolitical developments also risk slowing that progress, underscored by a rise in oil prices after US and UK airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Nonetheless, the Federal Reserve can take solace in inflation that’s slowed since peaking in mid-2022. The trend of diminishing price pressures, from factory gates to retailer shelves, explain why policymakers are penciling in reductions in interest rates this year.

Stock futures pared losses while Treasury yields dropped and the dollar weakened. Traders increased bets on how aggressively the Fed will cut rates this year after the report.

Prices paid to producers for goods decreased 0.4% in December, with nearly 60% of that reflecting cheaper energy. Services costs, meanwhile, were unchanged for a third month.

One reason economists at the Fed and on Wall Street parse the PPI report is because several categories — including those related to portfolio management and within health care — are used to inform the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures price gauge.

Prices for portfolio management and investment advice both spiked, while healthcare categories were mostly little changed. The figures may help shore up estimates for a softer PCE reading, which are due Jan. 26 — just days ahead of the first Fed policy meeting of 2024.

