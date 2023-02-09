US professional development market size estimated to grow by USD 3.75 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the US professional development market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.75 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Professional Development Market in US

Professional development market in US - Five forces

The professional development market in US is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Professional development market in US – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Professional development market in US - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (k-12, higher education, and pre K-12) and type (online and offline).

The K-12 segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. These courses improve the skills of k-12 teachers and allow for flexibility in terms of time and customization. New methods of teaching are provided in schools with the help of advanced technologies, changes in curricula, professional training workshops, and seminars. With the emergence of new modes of delivering courses to educators, the professional development market in the US is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Story continues

Download a sample report

Professional development market in US – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Innovations in technology to complement professional development courses are driving the market growth.

Adaptive learning is a key feature of professional development tools.

In addition, there are numerous tools and social media platforms to complement these courses.

Teachers can join groups, share resources, discuss various topics, and get feedback with the help of engagement tools such as Adobe Education Exchange.

Such innovations will fuel the US professional development market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Mobile learning is a key trend in the market.

Mobile learning is being incorporated by key players to enhance the delivery of professional development courses with the increase in the adoption of smartphones and internet penetration.

Mobile learning will enable educators to circumnavigate time constraints and access learning material.

It can also enhance the collaboration between educators by enabling them to share resources and thoughts effectively.

These factors are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Time and cost constraints are challenging the market growth.

Small-durations professional development courses, such as workshops with an average of 14 hours or less, have proved to be ineffective in improving teaching skills.

This is because the implementation of new skills requires repeated practice.

Therefore, teachers should engage in structured long-duration professional development courses.

However, the work schedules of teachers do not permit taking part in long-duration professional development courses, and their costs are also high.

These factors will restrict the US professional development market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this US professional development market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the professional development market in US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the professional development market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of US professional development market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The size of the professional online courses market in India is expected to increase by USD 2.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.78%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (technical courses and non-technical courses) and end-user (individual learners, organizational learners, and institutional learners).

The personal development market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.31% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 755.16 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), type (self-awareness and skillset enhancement, mental health, and physical health), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

US Professional Development Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.5 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Digital Learning Tree Inc., Discovery Education Inc., Edmodo, GP Strategies Corp., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kagan Publishing and Professional Development, Learners Edge LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., LinkedIn Corp., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Scholastic Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cambridge University Press

10.4 Cast Inc.

10.5 Discovery Education Inc.

10.6 Edmodo

10.7 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

10.8 Kagan Publishing and Professional Development

10.9 LinkedIn Corp.

10.10 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

10.11 Pearson Plc

10.12 Scholastic Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Professional Development Market in US

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-professional-development-market-size-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-3-75-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301740580.html

SOURCE Technavio