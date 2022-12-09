U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,976.00
    +10.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,860.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,684.50
    +39.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.90
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.97
    +0.51 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.20
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.26 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9310
    -0.6990 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,215.42
    +382.94 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.19
    +11.50 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,913.38
    +338.95 (+1.23%)
     

US Readies Sanctions Against Russia, China Over Human Rights

Daniel Flatley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US is preparing a fresh round of sanctions on Russia and China for what it describes as human rights abuses by both countries, according to an official familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The sanctions against Russia were expected to focus on the country’s efforts to procure weapons — especially drones — from countries including Iran, which is also under heavy US sanctions. The penalties against Chinese entities will focus on that country’s fishing industry, the official said, who asked not to be named to discuss actions that haven’t yet been announced.

A majority of the sanctions to be unveiled Friday will be levied under the Global Magnitsky Act, a law that expanded the use of economic sanctions to cases of human rights violations. The measure is named for Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who died in Russian custody after accusing officials in that country of corruption.

A spokesperson for the US Treasury Department declined to comment Thursday. The sanctions were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

The US has levied hundreds of sanctions against individuals, companies and government entities in Russia. Almost all of the Russian legislature is under some form of Western sanctions and several high-ranking government officials, including the head of the country’s central bank, have been sanctioned.

Mixed Results

The measures have had weakened the country’s economy, with officials projecting a contraction over the next two years. In testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Assistant US Treasury Secretary Elizabeth Rosenberg pointed to a 35% drop in Russia’s stock market since the start of the war and told senators that Russia has had to turn to Iran and North Korea for weapons because of the export controls imposed by the US and its allies.

However, they’ve failed to compel Russia to give up its invasion and have had little to no effect on Russia’s ability to fund its war with energy sales.

A recently imposed cap on the price of Russian oil has been trumpeted by Western officials as another measure that will restrict Russia’s economic might while making it harder for the country to prosecute its war in Ukraine. But with oil prices stuck at lower levels due to concerns about demand in the coming months, the concept has yet to be fully tested.

The US has championed efforts to fight illegal fishing in the Pacific as part of a broader push to demonstrate the benefits of its continued presence to the region. Coastal states around the globe have complained about overfishing by Chinese fleets, sometimes supported by armed coastguard vessels.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to Levy Human-Rights Sanctions on Russia, China

    WASHINGTON—The U.S. is set to levy fresh sanctions against Russia and China on Friday, actions that include targeting Russia’s deployment of Iranian drones in Ukraine, alleged human-rights abuse by both nations and Beijing’s support of alleged illegal fishing in the Pacific, according to officials familiar with the matter. The U.S., by using those powers to sanction high-profile government, military and business officials accused of human-rights abuses and corruption, says it aims to hold them accountable and deter others. China and Russia have long been the subject of a host of U.S. sanctions, including a U.S.-led Western pressure campaign against Moscow’s war in Ukraine and for Beijing’s treatment of political opposition in Hong Kong.

  • Egyptian Pound’s Bears Bet on Another Drop as IMF Meeting Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are betting on a deeper slide in the Egyptian pound as the North African nation awaits final approval for a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal Reserve Is Deflatin

  • Funds Bet Asia ESG Stocks Will Bounce Back on Policy Tailwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are becoming more bullish on shares linked to sustainability in Asia, betting on a comeback next year due to attractive valuations and trends such as China’s reopening and policy support.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe F

  • Xi Jinping’s grand welcome in Saudi Arabia compared to Joe Biden’s ‘cold fist bump’

    Analysts say contrast highlights how Saudi Arabia sees itself as having more in common with China than the US

  • Chinese Developer Shares Rally as More Property Easing in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property shares rallied on expectations that authorities may add support for the ailing property sector at a key economic meeting next week. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal Reserve Is Deflating Financial Bubbles, W

  • Buying a bomb shelter in the Tokyo suburbs

    STORY: When North Korea sent a missile over Japan in October, Megumi Morohoshi made a decision: she was going to buy a bomb shelter."The trigger for this was that with the Ukraine invasion going on, and this situation in which we're wondering when or if a North Korean missile will fall, I started thinking if it might be good to have a shelter."The Morohoshi family has joined a small but growing number of Japanese who are taking security into their own hands."When it comes to protecting lives in an emergency, this room (the shelter) is like buying safety for my family. I think it's absolutely worth it."Some reached out to Nao Engineering, which has been selling its Crisis-1 shelters since December 2021, but saw a surge in inquiries after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.Yoshimitsu Koyano is the company's senior managing director."There is talk about Russia actually using nuclear weapons. Chinese missiles have landed inside the EEZ (Japan's maritime "Exclusive Economic Area"), and the number of North Korean missile incidents has been growing. So among Japanese people overall, this has triggered the feeling that they'd like to have a bomb shelter at home, and as a result orders have risen."Nao's shelters are about the size of a large walk-in closet.Made of iron, they have lead plating to withstand all but a direct hit from a missile or nuclear blast.And an Israeli-made filtration system will keep out radiation or dangerous gas.But that protection comes at a price. The shelters, custom-built at Nao's factory in Ibaraki prefecture, north of Tokyo, cost 6 million yen ($44,000) before installation expenses. Even after more than 70 years, memories of intense bombing during World War II remain in Japan, including the only atomic detonations in combat. And with North Korea said to be preparing for its first nuclear test since 2017, and Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to use "all means" in his nation's defence, some fear the threat is becoming more urgent.

  • China’s Muted Inflation Leaves Room for Policy Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory-gate prices contracted again in November while consumer inflation eased as Covid disruptions suppressed demand, giving the central bank some room to ease policy as the economy tries to recover.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve C

  • China's Xi starts 'epoch-making' Saudi visit to deepen economic and strategic ties

    President Xi Jinping arrives in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday on a visit which China hailed as its biggest ever diplomatic initiative in the Arab world, as Riyadh looks to expand global alliances beyond its longstanding partnership with the West. The meeting between the global economic powerhouse and Gulf energy giant comes as Saudi ties with Washington are strained by U.S. criticism of Riyadh's human rights record and Saudi support for oil output curbs before the November midterm elections. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to offer Xi a lavish welcome, in contrast with the low-key reception for U.S. President Joe Biden whose censure of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler formed the backdrop for a strained meeting in July.

  • UN Adopts Resolution Against Anti-Satellite Tests to Prevent More Space Debris

    Yesterday, an overwhelming majority of countries voted in favor of a United Nations resolution against tests of anti-satellite (ASAT) missile systems, with Russia and China voting against its adoption.

  • U.S. plans sanctions on Russia, China - officials

    The United States plans to impose new sanctions against Russia and China on Friday that include punishing Moscow for its use of Iranian drones in its war against Ukraine, two U.S. officials said on Thursday. The sanctions will also target about 170 Chinese entities for what Washington considers illegal fishing in the Pacific, the officials said, amid concerns that China is over-fishing and using its fishing fleet to expand Beijing's maritime influence. Many of the sanctions are to be levied under the Global Magnitsky Act, the 2016 law that authorizes the U.S. government to sanction foreign government officials worldwide who are deemed to be human rights offenders, freeze their assets, and ban them from entering the United States.

  • UN passes resolution to curb space debris from anti-satellite missile tests

    The UN General Assembly passed a resolution designed to deter nations from blowing up satellites that create space debris.

  • AP WAS THERE: Supreme Court gives same-sex marriage rights

    Editor's Note: On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples had the right to marry. The narrow, 5-4 decision did away with same-sex marriage bans in 14 states. With the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial marriages, The Associated Press is republishing its 2015 story by reporter Mark Sherman on the Supreme Court’s same-sex ruling.

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Snowflake All Gained Ground Today

    After falling for much of the week, the major stock market indexes were gaining ground early Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment numbers. Last week's initial jobless claims suggest the Federal Reserve's campaign to combat inflation may finally be bearing fruit. Investors used that positive development as an excuse to buy up their favorite beaten-down tech stocks.

  • This is the No. 1 source of income for millions of older Americans — and that may pose a problem

    Financial advisers point to these simple steps to help protect your hard earned money from various economic stressors.

  • U.S. heading into shallow recession, no respite from rate hikes yet: Reuters poll

    The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14. The Fed has another half-point at least to go with rates early in the new year with inflation still running well above the Fed's 2% target even though economists put a steady 60% probability on a recession taking place in 2023.

  • White House 'not going to apologize' for releasing 'Merchant of Death' as critics rail 'bad deal'

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the Biden administration makes "no apologies" for exchanging "Merchant of Death" Viktor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

  • Social Security's Biggest Raise in 41 Years Comes With an Unpleasant Surprise

    Every month, close to 66 million people -- mostly retired workers -- receive a Social Security benefit. Since 2002, national pollster Gallup has surveyed retirees to decipher how important Social Security income is to making ends meet. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement from the Social Security Administration is the most-anticipated event every year.

  • Biden Administration Loosens Trump's Clutch on Your 401(k)

    On Tuesday, the Biden administration finalized a series of rules that will make it easier for employers to include so-called impact investment funds in their retirement plans. Specifically, the Department of Labor will no longer ban employers and advisors from … Continue reading → The post Trump Loses His Clutch on Your 401(k) in Department of Labor Ruling appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Border barrier of shipping containers snakes across Arizona wilderness

    It is a border barrier - but not the customary wall or fence. This is made up entirely of shipping containers stacked on top of each other. The improvised wall - topped with concertina wire - was ordered built by Republican Governor Doug Ducey in August in an attempt to fill gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border used by migrants.

  • Biden unveils $36B for one of America’s largest and most troubled pension funds

    The White House plans to announced a $36 billion allocation to the Central States Pension Fund.