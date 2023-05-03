US Regional Banks Slump as Rout Deepens on First Republic Flop
(Bloomberg) -- Regional US banking stocks headed for further losses on Wednesday in heavy selling this week as investors assess the health of the industry following the failure of troubled lender First Republic Bank.
PacWest Bancorp dropped as much as 12% in US premarket trading after sliding 28% to a record low in the previous session, while Western Alliance Bancorp fell 7.8% following Tuesday’s 15% plunge. Peers Zions Bancorp and Truist Financial Corp also traded weaker. The losses come despite US stock futures gaining slightly ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest-rate hike later in the day.
Trading remains volatile as the collapse of First Republic, the fourth lender to fail this year, has renewed worries about midsize banks and trained investor focus on weaknesses within the sector. JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to acquire First Republic on Monday in a government-led deal.
Bank Pain Is Just Getting Started, Ex-Fed President Kaplan Says
The KBW Regional Banking Index has lost 8% this week to hit its lowest since 2020. While First Republic’s troubles stemmed from bad investments and a run on the bank’s deposits, the likes of PacWest and Western Alliance posted results last month that showed their deposit bases had stabilized, an encouraging sign for investors.
(Updates share moves in US premarket trading.)
