U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,912.00
    +49.25 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,206.00
    +288.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,002.50
    +162.25 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.60
    +19.90 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.88
    +0.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.40
    +20.20 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.80
    +0.29 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    +0.0108 (+1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • Vix

    24.80
    +2.19 (+9.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    +0.0164 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6070
    -1.5550 (-1.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,058.24
    +1,462.60 (+7.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.23 (-1.67%)
     

US regulators bail out Silicon Valley Bank customers

3
Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
·2 min read
A man stands outside Silicon Valley Bank
Silicon Valley Bank employees react to the bank's collapseGetty Images

  • Federal regulators announced that depositors of Silicon Valley Bank will be paid in full

  • In a statement released Sunday, the Treasury, Federal Reserve and the FDIC said they would "fully protect" depositors with funds in the bank.

  • SVB was shut down Friday afternoon after a stock price crash, leaving customers panicking.

In a Sunday announcement, the US Treasury, Federal Reserve Board, and the Financial Deposit Insurance Corporation announced they would "fully protect" all depositors who had funds in Silicon Valley Bank, just days after regulators took control of the institution.

"After receiving a recommendation from the boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve, and consulting with the President, Secretary (Janet) Yellen approved actions enabling the FDIC to complete its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, in a manner that fully protects all depositors," the Sunday evening statement said.

"Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer."

In addition, Signature Bank, a New York bank, was also closed by regulators over the weekend. Signature depositors will also be made whole.

SVB was closed by regulators on Friday and put under the control of the FDIC. That followed a tumultuous few days, including a botched capital call and a rush of depositors withdrawing their funds.

When SVB's closure was announced, the FDIC said that the first $250,000 of customers' deposits would be accessible no later than Monday, but any amount above that limit would be returned over time. In addition, there was a possibility that customers might lose some of the money they had deposited with SVB, as the FDIC normally only guarantees the first $250,000 of a customer's deposit.

That left hundreds of startups that banked with SVB in turmoil. As Insider reported, many startup founders worried they wouldn't be able to make payroll in the coming weeks. In announcing that depositors will be made whole and that they'll have access to their funds starting Monday, US regulators have removed that risk.

"The Federal Reserve, FDIC, and Treasury have taken action to prevent broader contagion throughout the banking system due to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and the closing of Signature Bank announced today," Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, said in a statement.

On Sunday, Bloomberg reported that the FDIC started accepting bids on Saturday to find a buyer for SVB. The bids closed Sunday afternoon with the aim of finding a willing bid ahead of the market open in Asia, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

"Still to be determined is the fate of the assets of Silicon Valley Bank. Whether one buyer, or multiple buyers, emerge is still to be determined as of the moment," McBride said.

Here's the full statement:

Washington, DC -- The following statement was released by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell, and FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg:

Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system. This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth.

After receiving a recommendation from the boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve, and consulting with the President, Secretary Yellen approved actions enabling the FDIC to complete its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, in a manner that fully protects all depositors. Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.

We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority. All depositors of this institution will be made whole. As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer.

Shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders will not be protected. Senior management has also been removed. Any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks, as required by law.

Finally, the Federal Reserve Board on Sunday announced it will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors.

The U.S. banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation, in large part due to reforms that were made after the financial crisis that ensured better safeguards for the banking industry. Those reforms combined with today's actions demonstrate our commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors' savings remain safe.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Regulator Takes Control of SVB’s Canada Unit, Seeking Windup

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s banking regulator seized control of SVB Financial Group’s branch in the country and said it will seek a legal order to wind up the operation. Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunPeter Routledge, the country’s financial superi

  • Biden to Limit Arctic Oil Drilling Ahead of Willow Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to announce limits on oil leasing in Arctic waters and sensitive areas of Alaska on Monday, taking steps to expand conservation as his administration prepares to approve a mammoth ConocoPhillips oil development in the region.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured S

  • Sam Altman, Vinod Khosla say they’ll personally loan cash to startups in the wake of SVB collapse

    Two of tech's biggest entrepreneurs, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and storied venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, are offering personal capital to startups on the brink of SVB collapse as their money remains locked up at Silicon Valley Bank. The bank, which was shut down and taken over by regulators on Friday, is involved with nearly half of all US venture capital-backed startups. Beyond the fact that it is an investor's job to invest, there’s something to be said about using personal capital to help businesses.

  • Silicon Valley Bank's depositors will be fully protected, according to the Federal Reserve

    The Federal Reserve issued a joint pair of statements on Sunday with one clear message: Silicon Valley Bank's depositors, both insured and uninsured, will receive help in a manner that will "fully protect" all. After consulting with the boards of the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance, as well as a consultation with President Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen “approved actions to enable the FDIC to complete its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank in a manner that fully protects all depositors, both insured and uninsured.”

  • SVB Collapse: Legendary Financier Bill Ackman Warns of Massive Bank Runs

    The hedge fund manager says that it is likely that Silicon Valley depositors will have access to around 50% of their funds on Monday, but the remaining 50% will not be available for 3-6 months.

  • U.S. government guarantees all Silicon Valley Bank deposits, money available Monday

    Silicon Valley Bank depositors will be made whole and have access to their money starting Monday morning, according to a statement from the Treasury, Fed, and FDIC on Sunday.

  • Crypto-friendly Signature Bank shut down by regulators after collapses of SVB, Silvergate

    State authorities closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, after Silicon Valley Bank was shut down by regulators on Friday in the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Regulators seize Signature Bank in third-largest US bank failure

    Signature Bank becomes the second regional bank to failure in two days as regulators seek to restore calm to the banking world before markets open.

  • US government moves to stop potential banking crisis

    The U.S. government took extraordinary steps Sunday to stop a potential banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, assuring depositors at the failed financial institution that they would be able to access all of their money quickly. Regulators had worked all weekend to try and come up with a buyer for the bank, which was the second largest bank failure in history. In a sign of quickly the financial bleeding was occurring, regulators announced that New York-based Signature Bank had failed and was being seized on Sunday.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Mark Cuban says Fed should 'immediately' take this action

    Mark Cuban raised questions about how regulators had allowed Silicon Valley Bank to end up in such a vulnerable position, and demanded that the Federal Reserve take immediate action.

  • Silicon Valley Bank exec was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

    Prior to the Lehman Brothers collapse, Joseph Gentile was its CFO until 2007 when he left and became Silicon Valley Bank's Chief Administrative Officer.

  • Elon Musk May Buy Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    Tesla's CEO says he's open to the idea of Twitter acquiring the Californian bank that was shut down on March 10 by regulators.

  • Wall Street Braces for the Next Silicon Valley Bank

    Shares of regional banks tumbled amid concerns that Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is only the beginning.

  • "Our Capital Remains Strong": First Republic Bank Tries to Reassure After SVB Collapse

    The regional bank was keen to send a reassuring message to investors and clients, as speculation about contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is rife.

  • No Bailout for SVB. Here’s What to Expect.

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took a bailout of SVB off the table, but clarified that regulators are working to make sure the bank’s depositors don’t suffer.

  • 3 High Dividend Healthcare Stocks for Passive Income

    The global economy has slowed down remarkably lately, primarily due to the aggressive interest-rate hikes implemented by central banks in an effort to restore inflation to normal levels. Here we will discuss the prospects of three healthcare stocks that offer above-average dividend yields and have decent growth prospects. GSK plc , formerly GlaxoSmithKline, headquartered in the United Kingdom, develops, manufactures and markets healthcare products in the areas of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer products.

  • Futures higher but world markets set for aftershocks as SVB collapse ripples out

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Markets were set for a bumpy ride this week as the fallout from collapsed startup-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, coincides with key economic data and policy meetings. S&P500 futures rose 1.4% after U.S. authorities guaranteed SVB customers would have access to their deposits starting on Monday. "No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer," a statement from the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said.

  • Stock futures rally in Asia as U.S. acts on banks

    U.S. stock futures rallied in Asian trade on Monday as U.S. authorities announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), though investors were also still favouring the safety of sovereign debt. In a joint statement, the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve announced a range of measures to stabilise the banking system and said depositors at SVB would have access to their deposits on Monday. The Fed was also considering easing the terms for banks to access its discount window to prevent another collapse, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

  • First Republic Says Everything Is Fine. Why the Stock Market Is Worried.

    Shares of San Francisco-based First Republic swooned last week amid the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank as investors worried about a contagion.

  • Exxon Mobil vs. Chevron: Comparing 2 Oil Giant, Dividend Aristocrats

    Let's analyze the two supermajors on the basis of asset quality, future growth prospects, valuation and dividend safety/attractiveness.