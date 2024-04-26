US regulators seize troubled lender Republic First Bancorp

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) logo is seen at the FDIC headquarters in Washington·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Reuters) -U.S. regulators have seized Republic First Bancorp and agreed to sell it to another lender, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said on Friday.

The FDIC has been appointed as receiver and has entered into an agreement with Fulton Bank, National Association of Lancaster, Pennsylvania to assume substantially all of the deposits and purchase substantially all of the assets of Republic Bank.

The decision marks the latest regional bank failure following the unexpected collapses of three lenders - Silicon Valley and Signature in March 2023 and First Republic in May.

The Philadelphia-based lender struck a deal with an investor group that included veteran businessman George Norcross, high-profile attorney Philip Norcross late last year, but that was terminated in February.

After that deal collapsed, the FDIC resumed efforts to seize and sell the bank, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

Republic Bank had about $6 billion in total assets and $4 billion in total deposits, as of Jan. 31, 2024. The FDIC estimates that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund related to the failure of Republic Bank will be $667 million.

The regional lender was reeling with higher costs and inability to improve profitability that prompted it to cut jobs and exit its mortgage origination business in early 2023.

The bank's stock price has tumbled from just over $2 at the start of the year to about 1 cent on Friday, leaving it with a market capitalization below $2 million.

Its shares were delisted from the Nasdaq in August and now trade over the counter.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US Air Force awards $13 billion Doomsday plane contract to Sierra Nevada

    The Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) project is intended to replace the aging 1970s-era aircraft, which is approaching end-of-service life, an Air Force spokesperson said in a statement. Work on the SAOC will be carried out in Colorado, Nevada and Ohio and is expected to be completed in 2036, the Air Force added. Reuters in December reported that the U.S. Air Force eliminated Boeing from its competition to develop a successor to the E-4B Nightwatch.

  • Paramount CEO Could Be Replaced as Merger Talks Continue: Report

    The media company’s board is considering replacing Bob Bakish with a committee of executives, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Rooting for Trump to fail has made his stock shorters millions

    Rooting for Donald Trump to fail has rarely been this profitable. Just ask a hardy band of mostly amateur Wall Street investors who have collectively made tens of millions of dollars over the past month by betting that the stock price of his social media business — Truth Social — will keep dropping despite massive buying by Trump loyalists and wild swings that often mirror the candidate’s latest polls, court trials and outbursts on Truth Social itself.

  • US Shale Drilling-Rig Usage Plunges by Most in Five Months

    (Bloomberg) -- The US shale-oil sector experienced the biggest plunge in drilling activity in more than five months as explorers keep a tight hold on spending.Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipBillionaire Stephen Ross Believes in South Florida—and Is Spending Bi

  • 140,000 people did their taxes with the free IRS direct file pilot. But program's future is unclear

    The IRS said Friday that more than 140,000 taxpayers filed their taxes through its new direct file pilot program and participants saved roughly $5.6 million in fees they would have otherwise spent with commercial tax preparation companies. The government pilot program, rolled out this tax season in 12 states, allows people with very simple W-2s to calculate and submit their returns directly to the IRS for free. “We will take time to analyze the data and collect feedback from a wide variety of stakeholders before making a decision about direct file's future,” IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel said on a call with reporters.

  • Paramount Board Weighs Removing CEO Amid Sale Talks, WSJ says

    (Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global’s board is considering removing Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish and putting the film and TV company under a committee of top executives while it evaluates a possible sale, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Ver

  • China's largest auto show showcases all-electric future, local brands dominate

    China's largest auto show opened in Beijing on Thursday with the biggest names showing off their latest electric vehicles (EVs), underlining how the world's largest auto market is already in an all-electric state of mind, and isn't looking back. Automakers are set to unveil 117 new models versus 93 at last year's show in Shanghai，while overall 278 new energy vehicles (NEVs) will go on display, seven more than last year, organisers said. The show, which runs through early next month, comes as NEV sales hit a milestone in early April, accounting for over 50% of cars sold in China, auto association data showed.

  • Is It Time To Buy These Beaten Down Dividend Stocks?

    Amid the growing volatility in the stock market, as the macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical tensions pile on, investors are increasingly being drawn towards high-paying dividend stocks. These stocks often emerge as an attractive option for those ...

  • Alphabet market cap tops $2 trillion after earnings beat, dividend announcement

    Alphabet reported Q1 earnings on Thursday that beat estimates. The company also announced its first-ever dividend.

  • Departing top Tesla exec cashes out almost his entire stake for $181 million as longtime bull Ron Baron calls bottom in the stock

    Baron, whose largest position is in Tesla, is betting the new shift in strategy for Tesla’s low-cost car will fill its increasingly empty factories.