U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,511.61
    +50.43 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,807.46
    +254.47 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,108.82
    +270.36 (+1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,088.34
    +22.41 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.80
    -8.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.42 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1033
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    +0.0580 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3262
    +0.0094 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.8100
    +1.3420 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,476.20
    +1,317.88 (+3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.44
    +2.89 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

US regulators say someone really needs to monitor Elon Musk's tweets

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

U.S. securities regulators on Tuesday said they have authority to subpoena Tesla CEO Elon Musk about his tweets and urged a federal judge not to let the executive get away with tweeting with abandon.

Musk has called the actions of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which in 2018 required Musk to get pre-approval for certain Tesla-related public communications, i.e. wild tweets that could affect stock price and shareholder value, "harassment" and "unjustified action."

Musk had agreed to settle with the SEC back then, but last year came under fire again when he asked his followers on Twitter if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla, resulting in Tesla's shares decreasing sharply. Musk has since sold around $16 billion worth of stock. Shortly thereafter, in November, the SEC issued a subpoena to determine if Musk was complying with the previous settlement.

In response to the SEC's probes, Musk has tried to terminate or modify the 2018 consent decree, as well as quash a subpoena requesting records concerning the November Twitter poll.

"In 2018, to settle the SEC’s action against him, Musk agreed to comply with Tesla’s mandatory procedures requiring pre-approval of certain of his Tesla-related public communications," wrote SEC regulator Melissa Armstrong in a filing in the federal court of Manhattan. "Musk cannot now cast off the Amended Final Judgment simply because he has found complying with Tesla’s procedures to be less convenient than he had hoped, or because he wishes the SEC would not investigate whether Tesla’s disclosure controls and procedures are actually being maintained and followed."

The dispute with the SEC stems from an August 2018 tweet from Musk that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private, but in reality the buyout was not close. U.S. regulators claimed that Tesla's claims constituted fraud because they were "false and misleading."

In the settlement, Tesla and Musk each paid a $20 million civil fine, and Musk stepped down as Tesla's chairperson.

Musk has since accused the SEC of punishing him for criticizing the government and exercising his constitutional right to free speech under the First Amendment, complaining about the "sheer number of demands" by the SEC from 2018 to present.

"But Musk’s own chronology of alleged demands is both underwhelming and reflects legitimate inquiries as to new potentially violative conduct by Tesla and Musk – including the conduct that gave rise to the SEC’s 2018 enforcement actions," wrote Armstrong in the court filing.

Doubling down, the regulator said that modifying the 2018 final judgement wouldn't free Musk from scrutiny over his Tesla-related tweets because as an officer of the company, "Musk would still be subject to Tesla's disclosure controls and procedures."

"So long as Musk and Tesla use Musk’s Twitter account to disclose information to investors, the SEC may legitimately investigate matters relating to Tesla’s disclosure controls and procedures, including Musk’s tweets about Tesla, as well as the accuracy of Tesla’s public statements about its controls and procedures," said Armstrong.

Elon Musk is trolling the SEC on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • SEC claims authority to subpoena Elon Musk about tweets

    U.S. securities regulators say they have legal authority to subpoena Tesla and CEO Elon Musk about his tweets, and that Musk's move to throw out a 2018 court agreement that his tweets be pre-approved is not valid. The Securities and Exchange Commission also disclosed publicly that it is investigating Musk's Nov. 6, 2021 tweets that asked followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stake.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, plus more on Monday, seem to be helping Tesla stock Friday.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX is winning new customers from the war in Ukraine, as sanctions clip Russian rocket launches

    The U.K.’s OneWeb turned to SpaceX for help after Russia’s Roscosmos refused to deliver its internet satellites to space.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets about ambitious ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subamanian joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Tesla as the company's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about 'Master Plan Part 3'.

  • Egypt's Sisi hosts Israel's Bennett, UAE's Sheikh Mohammed

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted Israel's prime minister and the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates on Monday, two Egyptian security sources said, as talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran remain in limbo. Shared concerns over Iran saw the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain forge ties with Israel in 2020 to create a new regional axis at a time of uncertainty over the commitment of key security ally the United States. Gulf states were excluded from talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Iran that they have criticised for not addressing Iran's missiles programme and regional proxies, including in Yemen.

  • Musk reveals plan to scale Tesla to 'extreme size'

    Elon Musk signaled plans to scale Tesla to the "extreme" while teasing the release of Tesla’s “Master Plan Part 3” on Twitter one day before opening the automaker’s first European factory. On Monday, Musk revealed on Twitter the themes that will dominate the next installment in Tesla’s long-term playbook: artificial intelligence and scaling the automaker’s operations. “Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI,” Musk tweeted.

  • Apple settles voice over LTE patent dispute with WiLAN

    Following years of litigation, Canadian “patent monetization” firm WiLAN has signed a licensing agreement with Apple.

  • Uber is ditching the 'split fare' feature in April

    But it's not gone forever.

  • Egypt, UAE, Israel discuss economic challenges as Iran looms

    Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted the meeting with UAE de facto leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett - their first three-way summit since the UAE normalised relations with Israel. Egypt's presidency said they discussed energy market stability and food security, two acute challenges for Cairo after Russia's offensive in Ukraine sent wheat and crude oil prices soaring, as well as international and regional issues.

  • Who will be the first trillionaire? Study predicts Elon Musk in 2024.

    A new study by Tipalti’s Approve predicts that this entrepreneur and investor, averaging yearly returns of 129% will be the world’s first trillionaire in as little as two years.

  • R.I. settles opioid claims against Teva and Allergan

    Two more pharmaceutical manufacturers have settled with the state of Rhode Island, worth a combined $107 million. Teva and Allergan were the last remaining defendants in Rhode Island’s sweeping opioid litigation.

  • Director quits Civil Aviation Authority over British Airways shares

    A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) board member has been forced to quit after breaching conflict of interest rules by holding “a few thousand pounds” worth of shares in the owner of British Airways.

  • SEC's climate rules would help investors sort 'truths from half-truths,' proponents say

    On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Chair Gary Gensler released their idea for what could become the first mandate of what U.S. companies need to tell investors about their carbon footprint.

  • New SEC rules would require companies to disclose climate goals and emissions

    Public companies would be required to disclose greenhouse gas emissions they produce under new rules proposed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • New Rules Put Net Zero Pledges Under Scrutiny

    Under new proposed SEC regulations, many companies that have pledged to cut their carbon footprints will now have to disclose their emissions, including hard-to-measure data from their suppliers and customers.

  • US watchdog plans to make companies reveal greenhouse-gas emissions

    Climate action rules announced by SEC chair Gary Gensler expected to face opposition from Republicans and industry groups Gary Gensler said the proposed rules would ‘would provide investors with consistent, comparable, and decision-useful information’. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters The US’s top financial watchdog proposed on Monday that publicly traded companies report information on their greenhouse-gas emissions and even those of their suppliers and consumers in one of the Biden adminis

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. SEC proposes companies disclose range of climate risks, emissions data

    The U.S. securities regulator on Monday proposed requiring U.S.-listed companies to disclose a range of climate-related risks and greenhouse gas emissions, part of President Joe Biden's push to join global efforts to avert climate-related catastrophes. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) unveiled its long-anticipated draft rule under which companies would disclose their own direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions, known as Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. It would also require companies to disclose greenhouse gases generated by suppliers and partners, known as Scope 3 emissions, if they are material or included in any emissions targets the company has set.

  • Controversial Alzheimer's drug approval ignites FDA reform debate

    Data: FDA; Chart: Axios VisualsThe FDA's conditional approval of a controversial Alzheimer's drug last year has sparked heightened scrutiny and an attempted overhaul of a popular regulatory pathway used to fast-track cancer drugs and certain other treatments. Why it matters: Accelerated approval allows patients to access new drugs deemed to meet unfilled needs much faster than if the drug went through the regular approval process. But critics say that more needs to be done to prove these drugs a

  • A Chumash tribe and conservationists fight offshore wind turbines

    A plan to float wind power turbines in waters off Santa Barbara County has struck opposition from a Native American tribe and environmentalists.

  • SEC to Require Climate-Change Risk Disclosures Under New Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies will need to reveal detailed information about their greenhouse gas pollution under a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plan, portending a major shift in how corporations must show they are dealing with climate change. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated b