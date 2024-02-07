US to Release Transaction Data for Individual Treasuries Trades

(Bloomberg) -- US regulators will begin making available key details on completed Treasuries transactions on a trade-by-trade basis in the latest push by Washington to increase transparency in the world’s biggest government bond market.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that specific trades’ time, price, direction, venue, and volume would all be made public under a new rule. The regulation by the industry-backed Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which is overseen by the SEC, was proposed last November.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said that the rules would cover “on-the-run” Treasury securities and data would be available at the end of the day. He said that it will let market participants reconstruct trades. The parties won’t be identified.

“This has many benefits,” Gensler said in a statement. “For example, it will enable traders to compute the relative spreads of those other markets to the Treasury markets.”

