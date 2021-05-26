U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,197.75
    +12.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,356.00
    +85.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,695.00
    +38.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,216.90
    +11.40 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.96
    -0.11 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.10
    +10.10 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    28.17
    +0.12 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2243
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.35
    -0.05 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4172
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8800
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,669.34
    +2,735.91 (+7.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.54
    +50.81 (+5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.13
    -11.66 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     

US removes Xiaomi from blocklist of Chinese military companies

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

As expected, the US has removed China's Xiaomi from an official government blocklist that barred Americans from buying or holding its stock. The smartphone maker had swiftly filed a legal complaint challenging its designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company (CCMC) in January. Today, Xiaomi said the US District Court for the District of Columbia had issued a final order "vacating" it from the list. 

“The company reiterates that it is an open, transparent, publicly traded, independently operated and managed corporation,” Xiaomi chairman Lei Jun said in the filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Xiaomi's removal from the list is a resounding victory for the Chinese tech company — the world's third-largest smartphone maker, according to IDC — which warned the CCMC designation would cause "irreparable harm" to its business. 

One of the last major anti-Beijing policies of the Trump era, the blocklist prohibited Americans from investing in companies that the Pentagon suspected of helping the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Xiaomi isn't the only Chinese company celebrating today. Luokung Technology, a big data provider that had also taken legal action against its CCMC designation, was also removed from the list.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla will store Chinese user data locally, following Apple's suit

    The handling of user data in China has become a delicate matter for foreign tech companies operating in the country. Apple's move to store the data of its Chinese customers in servers managed by a Chinese state-owned cloud service has stoked controversy in the West over the years. A recent New York Times investigation found that the setup could give Beijing easy access to Apple's user data in China, but Apple said it "never compromised the security" of its customers or their data.

  • Tesla starts phasing out radar sensors in favor of vision-only Autopilot

    New Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will rely solely on cameras to feed info for driver assist systems like "Full Self Driving" and Autopilot.

  • China's Xiaomi says U.S. has formally lifted securities ban

    China's Xiaomi Corp said on Wednesday a U.S. court has removed the company's designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company (CCMC) and lifted all restrictions on U.S. persons buying or holding its stock. "The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a final order vacating the U.S. Department of Defense's designation of the company as a CCMC," the smartphone maker said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. A court filing showed earlier in May that the U.S Defense Department would remove Xiaomi from a government blacklist, marking a reversal by the Biden administration of one of Donald Trump's last jabs at Beijing before exiting office.

  • Russia makes good on its threat to fine Google over 'illegal' internet content

    The small fee is a warning shot from Moscow.

  • US removes Xiaomi's designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company

    Xiaomi, one of China's high-profile tech firms that fell in the crosshairs of the Trump administration, has been removed from a U.S. government blacklist that designated it as a Communist Chinese Military Company. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has vacated the Department of Defence's designation of Xiaomi as a CCMC in January, a document filed on May 25 shows. In March, the D.C. court granted Xiaomi a preliminary injunction against the DoD designation, which would have forbidden all U.S. persons from purchasing or possessing Xiaomi’s securities, saying the decision was "arbitrary and capricious."

  • Google Docs will let you overlay text on images like it's 1997

    Google is adding a text wrapping feature for images to Docs.

  • Matera raises another $43 million to turn residential building management into SaaS

    French startup Matera has announced that is has raised a new $43 million (€35 million) Series B funding round led by Mubadala Capital. Bpifrance, Burda Principal Investments as well as existing investors Index Ventures and Samaipata are also participating. The company is building a vertical SaaS for residential property management.

  • Rockstar launches a record label to 'elevate' dance music

    Rockstar Games has launched a music label, CircoLoco Records, that aims to meld video game music with real-world dance culture.

  • Sony is 'strengthening' PlayStation Now as it tries to reach 1 billion people

    Sony's push to reach 1 billion people includes using PlayStation Now to boost PlayStation Plus.

  • Apple's iPad Air tablets are at all-time lows at Amazon

    The latest 64GB and 256GB cellular models are at all-time low prices on Amazon, while the 64GB WiFi version is also on sale with a huge discount.

  • Chinese Chipmaker SigmaStar Weighs $780 Million IPO in Shanghai

    (Bloomberg) -- Chipmaker SigmaStar is seeking to raise at least 5 billion yuan ($780 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai, according to people familiar with the matter, as China expands its semiconductor industry.The startup is working with advisers toward a share sale on the Nasdaq-style STAR board as soon as this year, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The plan isn’t finalized and is subject to change, they said. The company targets a valuation of 30 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan, said one of the people.China’s semiconductor makers are seeking to capitalize on the government’s push to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles. The world’s most-populous nation wants to build a group of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., with Premier Li Keqiang pledging to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips.Founded in 2017, SigmaStar designs chips for security systems, sports cameras, self-driving vehicles, and smart home devices, among other products, according to the company’s website. Its backers include China’s Kunqiao Capital and SummitView Capital, according to CB Insights.SigmaStar representatives didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.Shanghai’s STAR board was rolled out in 2019 as a testing ground that allowed streamlined registration-based IPOs, eased caps on valuations and price swings in the first few days of trading. More than 230 companies have debuted since then, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp. China’s securities regulator is considering tighter listing rules for the trade venue, placing greater emphasis on hardcore technology and innovation, Bloomberg News reported in March.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Drop as Economic Data Outweigh Fed Remarks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks retreated as inflationary signals from the latest economic reports overshadowed dovish reassurances from several Federal Reserve officials. Treasuries climbed.The S&P 500 fluctuated throughout most of the trading session after a gauge of new U.S. home sales slid by more than forecast as higher prices restrained demand. Separate figures showed that consumer confidence slipped for the first time this year, with inflation concern and elevated unemployment likely curbing improvement in sentiment. Meanwhile, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said price pressures would “prove to be largely transitory.”His remarks echoed those of Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, the central bank’s Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles and three other Fed officials who this week played down the risk that higher inflation would persist. Still, investors have been concerned about how long the central bank can keep stimulative monetary policy in place if economic data continue to show price pressures.Read: Morgan Stanley CEO Sees Fed Hiking Before His Economists Predict“The data remains ‘volatility,’ and that should be expected as we deal with the pandemic exit and the uncertainties that surround that,” said Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore ISI.Some corporate highlights:Amazon.com Inc. was sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., who accused it of engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers.Moderna Inc. rallied as its Covid-19 vaccine was found highly effective in 12 to 17 year-old adolescents in a large study, paving the way for regulatory submissions around the world by early June.Here are some events this week:Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%The MSCI World index rose 0.2%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2246The British pound was little changed at $1.4144The Japanese yen was unchanged at 108.75 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.56%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.17%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.9% to $1,903 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.New Zealand followed in the footsteps of Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase next year as central banks begin to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings.Markets seized on the tightening narrative Wednesday, jolting New Zealand bond yields and its currency higher. As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too.New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland.“We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year.Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases. Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. New Zealand’s short-dated rates, which are most responsive to the bank’s outlook, led the climb as markets baked in higher interest rates.To be sure, this shift is still conditional.RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a press conference after the bank announced its new outlook, Orr stressed that the rate hike forecasts are not until the second half of 2022 and that “who knows where we’ll be by then.”The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory.It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slightly lower, giving back some gains after economic data disappoints

    Stocks drifted sideways Tuesday, fluctuating between small gains and losses after new data on consumer confidence missed expectations.

  • Tech Leads Gains in Stocks as Inflation Fears Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led gains in U.S. stocks as inflation anxiety appeared to be easing. Bitcoin surged after a weekend rout.Ten out of the 11 groups in the S&P 500 rose, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks amid a rally in giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared after plunging as much as 18% on Sunday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar retreated.While several analysts are warning it may be too early to signal the all-clear on inflation pressures, weaker-than-expected economic data have helped quell investor worries. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis’s James Bullard said they wouldn’t surprised to see bottlenecks and supply shortages push prices up in coming months as the pandemic recedes and pent-up customer demand is unleashed -- but much of those price gains should prove temporary.“The Fed continues its wait-and-see posture, which added wind beneath the tech sector’s wings,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Stocks head into the final full week of the month trying to break a two-week bull-bear stalemate.”For Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, inflation fears will remain a headwind for stocks until it becomes clear that any potential price pressures won’t last long.“Until then, expect a more volatile market,” he wrote in a note to clients. “But at this point, strong policy support for stocks remains very much in place, and that’s a good thing.”Some other corporate highlights:Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soared after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson conducted a test flight to space for the first time in more than two years.Beyond Meat Inc. jumped as the plant-based protein producer was upgraded to outperform at Bernstein.Here are some events this week:Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The MSCI World index rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2216The British pound was little changed at $1.4158The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.77 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.14%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.7% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4% to $1,886 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Returns to Where It Started 2021 on Fed’s Dovish Commitment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold notched a fresh four-month high as another Federal Reserve official talked down prospects for inflation, piling pressure on Treasury yields.Signs of inflation would “prove to be largely transitory,” Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said in a Yahoo! Finance interview. That echoed a number of recent dovish comments from the U.S. central bank, and sent the yield on 10-year notes to the lowest in two weeks. On Wednesday gold edged higher after breaching the psychological barrier at $1,900 an ounce, which may have triggered technical buying.The rhetoric has helped bullion erase its 2021 losses, with a weaker dollar and lower bond rates rebooting demand for the non-interest-bearing metal. Earlier in the year it was dogged by the improving outlook for the U.S. economy following fresh fiscal aid and the success of the vaccine roll-out, which investors feared could see monetary stimulus tapered earlier than expected.Weak U.S. job numbers have helped assuage any concerns of tightening. Meanwhile, there have been signs of inflationary pressures building in commodity markets and snarled supply chains as the global economy returns to normality, burnishing gold’s appeal as a hedge.“Exchange-traded fund investors are buying gold again and with the latest moves I assume also commodity trading advisers are probably long gold,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS AG. With those two buying together “you have your powder keg,” he added.Gold rose 0.5% to $1,908.67 an ounce by 9:20 a.m. in London. The precious metal is up almost 8% this month, on course for its biggest gain since July. Silver, platinum and palladium also advanced, while a gauge of the dollar was little changed.“We believe inflation will level off over the coming months, and Fed officials to sound less dovish and look for higher nominal rates,” said Staunovo. “we expect gold to trend lower over the coming months.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as investors eye inflation clues

    Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell for a fourth straight day, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a fresh two-week low of 1.564% and helping to ease inflation worries. Boeing gained 1.9% after aircraft leasing business SMBC Aviation Capital agreed to buy 14 more 737 MAX jets.

  • US STOCKS-Futures firm as tech stocks rise on lower bond yields

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in mega-cap technology-related stocks as inflation worries ebbed and U.S. bond yields eased for the fourth straight day. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended about 1% higher on Monday after Federal Reserve officials maintained that the U.S. central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy will remain in place, pushing the longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields lower. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc added between 0.4% and 1% in premarket trading as the yield on 10-year bond slipped to a fresh two-week low on Tuesday.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Tight Range as Players Await Key Inflation Data Later This Week

    U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on Monday, with little economic data due out at the start of the week.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St to test record high on Fed balm as dollar languishes

    New York was set to test record highs on Tuesday, underpinned by reassurances from Federal Reserve officials that monetary stimulus will remain in place during the pandemic. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.3%, pointing to a steady open on Wall Street. The European Central Bank's chief economist, Philip Lane, speaks at 1400 GMT, his comments scrutinised for any concerns about the level of the euro or for hints on tapering.