US Rep. Jeff Jackson 'Canceled' After Gaining 2.5 Million TikTok Followers And Winning Democratic Primary Then Voting To Ban Platform

Jeff Jackson rose to fame across social media platforms for his short, matter-of-fact videos about ongoing events in Congress. While other congressmen were busy making millions off trading stocks, Jackson went viral on TikTok for explaining that he only invests in index funds, makes nothing more than his salary and owns only one reasonably sized house.

Jackson has drawn in fans from all corners of the U.S., both inside and outside the Democratic Party. The congressman has addressed everything from the recent State of the Union to the border crisis through TikTok posts that consistently garner millions of views.

Jackson's rise to fame has been a substantial factor in the success of his political career. He reached a follower count of over 2.5 million on TikTok alone before recent events caused that to decline.

Recently, his content has largely focused on his reelection. Jackson ran and won in the North Carolina Democratic Primary to become the state’s Democratic candidate for Attorney General. This came after North Carolina's congressional districts were redrawn, effectively making it impossible for him to get reelected in his district because of gerrymandering. Jackson will face Rep. Dan Bishop in the general election.

But the platform that was once a lynchpin of his political platform has since turned on him, potentially derailing his chances in the primaries. Earlier this week, Jackson made a video on TikTok defending his vote in favor of banning the platform and explaining how he sees the platform operating after this legislation. The video has since been removed, but it quickly garnered millions of views, almost all of which criticized Jackson's vote and actions.

Hundreds of influencers across TikTok have begun blasting the representative as hypocritical and calling to cancel the representative. Since his post, Jackson has lost roughly 200,000 followers. According to TokCount, Jackson has 2,339,538 followers, a number that is rapidly dropping.

One creator, Ashley Smiiith with nearly 29,000 followers, posted a video titled, "We won't forget." In the video, Smiiith stated, "Jeff Jackson seriously voted yes on this bill while having 2.5 million followers on this platform. Talk about hypocritical, using this to help your political career and then turning around and doing the same thing that every corrupt politician does."

A substantially larger account, the baldnewsnetworks on TikTok with over 1.9 million followers, made several posts blasting Jackson's post and voting in favor of the bill. In a now-pinned post, the baldnewsnetworks account said, "He was at 2.5 million (followers) yesterday, now he's 2.4 million. A hundred thousand people were like, ‘nah I’m not following you anymore, I don't want to be lied to anymore.'"

Other accounts have called for Jackson to be banned from the platform because he wants to ban it.

While it's unclear whether TikTok will be banned, it's clear many users of the platform are not in favor of the legislation that's set to force the platform's sale of the platform if it wants to remain unbanned in the U.S.

