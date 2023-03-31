U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,087.80
    +36.97 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,143.45
    +284.42 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,150.51
    +137.04 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.52
    +30.14 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.36
    +0.99 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.20
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.26 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0340 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2357
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8300
    +0.1410 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,461.71
    +279.88 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    622.65
    +8.44 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

US Republicans widen challenge to fund managers on ESG

Ross Kerber
·2 min read

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON (Reuters) - Republican attorneys general from 21 U.S. states raised fresh concerns with asset managers over their consideration for environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in the votes cast at U.S. corporate annual meetings getting under way this spring.

The top state legal officers issued their challenge via a letter, provided by the office of Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Friday, that was sent to 53 of the largest U.S. fund firms including BlackRock Inc and the asset-management arms of State Street Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The letter marks the latest salvo in a growing political battle over what had been a quiet corner of finance.

Companies and investors increasingly take account of factors like climate change and workforce diversity, which they say can affect company performance and reputation. The approach has received backing from Democratic leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, who recently used his first veto to defend a rule on ESG investing.

The Republicans' challenge raised concerns similar to those many had brought to BlackRock last August.

In their latest letter, dated March 30, the attorneys general told the asset managers that "many of you have committed to take actions inconsistent with your clients' financial interests," such as by joining groups like the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, which encourages members to help reduce global emissions.

This can be a problem for fund participants who do not share ESG goals, the Republicans wrote. "As far as we can tell, your non-ESG funds do not disclose to investors that their investments will be used to further ESG goals, including pressuring companies to reduce emissions in economically destructive ways," the letter states.

Asset managers have argued that such memberships align with their fiduciary obligations, and some are giving clients more control over proxy votes.

BlackRock and State Street did not immediately comment. JPMorgan declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • Medicare, Social Security could fall short over next decade

    The financial safety nets millions of older Americans rely on and millions of young people are counting on will run short of money to pay full benefits within the next decade, the annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Friday warns. Medicare, the government-sponsored health insurance that covers 65 million older and disabled people, will be unable to pay full benefits for inpatient hospital visits and nursing home stays by 2031, the report forecast. “The Trustees continue to recommend that Congress address the projected trust fund shortfalls in a timely fashion to phase in necessary changes gradually,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security.

  • BlackRock calls on clients to rethink hedging strategy after UK pension crisis

    BlackRock's liability-driven investment business is urging some smaller UK pension fund clients to stop splitting assets across multiple managers, as it tries to cut the complexity and risks of a strategy that imploded last year. Asset managers worry new rules to make LDI investing more robust could render the strategy unviable for some schemes, but consultants warn BlackRock's push could repel pension clients who want to minimise concentration risk. LDI, a hedging strategy used by thousands of schemes to ensure their assets generate enough cash to meet liabilities, almost blew up the UK pension industry in September when the then-British Prime Minister Liz Truss' disastrous 'mini-budget' sent government bond yields soaring.

  • Raiffeisen slams 'morally arrogant' critics as eyes Russia spin-off

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) took aim on Thursday at "morally arrogant" critics of its dealings in Russia, though said it was considering spinning off its business there anyway amid mounting pressure. The Austrian lender is now the most important Western bank in Russia, offering a lifeline to people and businesses there seeking to make international payments, but it is under growing pressure from Western officials and investors to quit. Chairman Erwin Hameseder accused critics of "black and white moral thinking" from a "risk free zone of comfort", and said most Western businesses had not left Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine, a war he decried as unjustified.

  • RH CEO blames Fed, inflation, stock market, and banking crisis for business weakness

    RH CEO Gary Friedman held another wild earnings call amid weak results.

  • Micron's Results Provide Hope Of A Chip Industry Turnaround

    The largest US maker of memory chips gave hope that the industry slump might be coming to an end by issuing a better-than-expected outlook. Just hours before Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) released its better-than-expected guidance, German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNY) also raised its own forecasts for the quarter and the full year on the back of stronger-than-expected automotive sales. Fiscal Second Quarter Figures For the quarter that ended on March 2nd, Micron saw its re

  • Russian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage

    Russia's largest carmaker, Avtovaz, said on Thursday that it was bringing forward an annual three-week company summer holiday by several weeks because of component shortages. Russia's auto industry has been hit hard by the fallout of Western sanctions and Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, having previously been reliant on Western investment, parts and partnerships. The company said it was working to establish new logistics corridors, and in 2022 found ways to replace more than 200 car parts that some countries were refusing to export to Russia.

  • Trump Indictment Shows Democrats Are Fearful, Kushner Says

    Jared Kushner&nbsp;said&nbsp;Donald Trump's indictment is troubling and a signal that Democrats are afraid of running against the former president. Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, spoke Friday at the FII Institute's Priority Summit in Miami Beach, Florida. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Social Security surplus will run out in 10 years, report estimates

    Social Security would be able to pay out only 77% in benefits starting in 2033, according to the new estimates.

  • DWAC Stock Jumps After Donald Trump Indictment

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock, the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's tech and social-media platform public, soared Friday after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday after hearing evidence the former president allegedly paid hush-money to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump is now expected to come to New York to face the charges.

  • Jared Kushner's PE firm was backed by Emirates, Qatar - NYT

    The Emiratis invested more than $200 million with Kushner's Affinity Partners, while a Qatari entity also put in a similar sum, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the transactions. Kushner, who was also a top adviser to Trump, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners in 2021, Reuters had reported.

  • New EV Rules Mean Fewer Models Eligible for Tax Credit

    Issued by the Treasury Department Friday, the criteria aim to make the U.S. less reliant on batteries and critical minerals shipped from China.

  • Iraqi Oil Shutdowns Worsen as Gulf Keystone Cuts Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. will become the latest oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan to cut production, as a legal spat between the region’s government and Baghdad that’s pushed up crude prices drags on.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanUS Air Force Pl

  • A key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slowed in February

    The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge slowed sharply last month, an encouraging sign in the Fed's yearlong effort to cool price pressures through steadily higher interest rates. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% from January to February, down from a 0.6% increase from December to January. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 0.3% from January and 4.6% from a year earlier.

  • Euro-Area Core Inflation Hits Record, Backing Case for ECB Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Underlying inflation in the euro area hit a record in March, handing ammunition to European Central Bank officials who say interest-rate increases aren’t over yet.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon P

  • Disney's Florida surprise: an end run around DeSantis

    Florida lawmakers passed a bill in February giving Governor Ron DeSantis effective control over a board that oversees municipal services and development in a special district that encompasses Walt Disney World resort. But before the takeover by DeSantis's appointees, Walt Disney Co pushed through changes to the special tax district agreement that limit the board's action for decades, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which quoted lawyers for the board who spoke at a meeting on Wednesday. "It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern," board member Brian Aungst Jr. was quoted as saying.

  • Tesla Pursues Building a New US Plant With China’s Dominant Battery Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is looking to build a battery plant in the US, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would likely be a controversial arrangement with China’s dominant electric-vehicle battery manufacturer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot Ma

  • Community bank CEO: ‘Congress must raise the bank deposit insurance limit to $10 million’

    Exception-based coverage signals to depositors that they might get some extra protection at a systemically important bank–and compounds risk.

  • Biden admin urges Supreme Court to hear 'skinny labels' case between Teva, GSK

    The Biden Administration told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should agree to hear a patent appeal over drug labels involving Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and GlaxoSmithKline LLC that could have significant ramifications for the generic-drug industry. The U.S. Solicitor General said Teva's generic version of GSK's heart drug Coreg could not have violated GSK's patent rights because Teva omitted the infringing use of the drug from its labeling. Such "skinny labels" typically allow generic drugmakers to launch their products earlier while avoiding liability for infringing brand-name drugmakers' patents.

  • Don’t Mistake the Nasdaq-100’s Bear Market Escape for a Buy Signal

    Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, Biden urged regulators to tighten bank rules, Virgin Orbit cuts most staff, and other news to start your day.

  • Taiwan says US officials have visited to discuss concerns about chip subsidies

    The United States has sent officials to Taiwan to listen to concerns in the chip industry about the criteria for new U.S. semiconductor subsidies, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Friday. The criteria are worrying companies like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday, a concern shared by the world's leading contract chipmaker in Taiwan, TSMC. Conditions include sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, and industry sources have said the application process itself could expose confidential corporate strategy.