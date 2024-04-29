US to require new cars to have emergency braking systems by 2029

FILE PHOTO: A view of cars on the road during rush hour in San Francisco·Reuters
David Shepardson
2 min read
0

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nearly all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the United States will be required to have automatic emergency braking systems by September 2029, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday, saying that the rule will save at least 360 lives annually and prevent at least 24,000 injuries.

The new rule comes as traffic deaths have spiked following the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Congress directed the NHTSA in the 2021 infrastructure law to create a rule to establish minimum performance standards for automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems, which use sensors like cameras and radar to detect when a vehicle is close to crashing and then automatically applies brakes if the driver has not done so.

The rule requires that systems detect pedestrians in both daylight and at night. Some small-volume manufacturers will be allowed to comply by September 2030.

The NHTSA in 2023 had proposed requiring nearly all vehicles to comply three years after publication, but automakers are now being given five years.

The NHTSA is requiring all cars and trucks be able to stop and avoid striking vehicles in front of them up to 62 miles per hour. The rule requires the system to apply brakes automatically up to 90 mph when collision with a lead vehicle is imminent, and up to 45 mph when a pedestrian is detected.

U.S. traffic deaths fell by 3.6% in 2023, the second straight yearly decline, but they remain significantly above pre-pandemic levels.

The fatality rate in 2023 was higher than any pre-pandemic year since 2008. In 2022, the number of pedestrians killed rose 0.7% to 7,522, the most since 1981.

In 2016, 20 automakers voluntarily agreed to make automatic emergency braking standard on nearly all U.S. vehicles by 2022. In December 2023, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said all 20 automakers had equipped at least 95% of vehicles with AEB.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Impossible Foods CEO says company will raise cash with or without IPO

    Impossible Foods, which makes meat alternatives from soy, is targeting a "liquidity event" that could include a public offering in the next two to three years, CEO Peter McGuinness told Reuters on Monday, as alternative meats fight to win back fickle consumers. McGuinness said the food manufacturer was also considering a sale to another company or a capital raise in the same time period. "I don't want to be pigeonholed into an IPO," he said.

  • Oil Drops as Progress on Cease-Fire in Gaza Shrinks Risk Premium

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as signs of progress toward a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas reduced crude’s geopolitical risk premium. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative China Approval for Driving SystemStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsUS Warns ICC Action on Israel Would Hurt Cease-Fire ChancesWhat 60,000 Headlines Say About the Fed’s Next MoveWest Texas Intermediate fell 1.5% to settle below

  • Tesla stock surges 12% on Elon Musk's China Full Self-Driving 'home run'

    Musk seems to have won Beijing's backing for Tesla's autonomous-driving technology in China, which one analyst called a "watershed moment."

  • AI Startups Have Plenty of Cash. They Often Don’t Yet Have a Business.

    Some startups are raising hundreds of millions of dollars before they even have a product or any revenue.

  • Elon Musk publicly dumped California for Texas—now Golden State customers are getting revenge, dumping Tesla in droves

    The Tesla Model 3 dropped from first place to third, behind the Toyota Camry and the Honda Civic, among all passenger cars sold.

  • Tesla's California registrations down second quarter in a row, dealer data shows

    Still, the company's Model Y crossover was the best selling new vehicle in California, the report said. It added that the Model 3 compact sedan and Model X premium SUV were among the top three best-selling battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Tesla's share of the battery electric market in California fell to 55.4% from 61.8% a year earlier, losing ground to the German luxury carmaker trio, Rivian and Hyundai, among others.

  • Boeing’s Latest Safety Incident Teaches an Important Lesson

    Any incident involving a Boeing jet will create a buzz after the emergency-door-plug blowout from a 737 MAX 9 jet operated by Alaska Air Group on Jan. 5. Understanding safety incidents is important, too. The plane has had no incidents before this, according to the safety database maintained by the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB.

  • Toyota Highlander plant gets $1.4B to build a new EV and battery packs

    Toyota invests $1.3B in the plant building the Highlander for new three-row EV and battery pack assembly lines. Thought to be for an electric Higlander.

  • Tesla's stock leaps on reports of Chinese approval for the company's driving software

    Shares of Tesla stock rallied Monday after the electric vehicle maker's CEO, Elon Musk, paid a surprise visit to Beijing over the weekend and reportedly won tentative approval for its driving software. Musk met with a senior government official in the Chinese capital Sunday, just as the nation’s carmakers are showing off their latest electric vehicle models at the Beijing auto show.

  • Supreme Court: Drivers hauling baked goods are in transportation, not baking

    A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision helps define the legal status of transportation workers at companies that are not primarily involved in transportation. The post Supreme Court: Drivers hauling baked goods are in transportation, not baking appeared first on FreightWaves.