US to Rescind Venezuela Gold License After Opposition Candidate Barred

(Bloomberg) -- The US will rescind a license awarded to Venezuela’s state gold producer after Nicolás Maduro’s government banned the opposition’s leading candidate from participating in elections this year.

The license, which had been issued in October alongside others on oil and gas production following Maduro’s agreement with members of the opposition, will wind down by Feb. 13, according to a statement from the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. A ban on state-owned gold miner Minerven was imposed in 2019 to prevent lucrative sales that keep the military loyal to the government.

Maduro has been backsliding on his promise of free and fair elections, jailing aides to the opposition presidential candidate, María Corina Machado, and using Venezuela’s top court to uphold a ban against her and others holding office.

The US will allow a six-month suspension on sanctions to expire in April if Machado is barred from running, two US officials said, and is also considering additional measures, according to the officials, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

With assistance from Nicolle Yapur and Eric Martin.

