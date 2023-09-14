US Retail Sales, Producer Prices Jump on Rising Energy Costs

(Bloomberg) -- US retail sales and producer prices both rose in August by more than forecast on higher fuel costs, limiting other spending and suggesting prices are pinching consumers and businesses.

The value of total retail purchases increased 0.6% from July following a downward revision to the prior month’s surge, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. Excluding gasoline, sales climbed 0.2%.

A separate government report showed the producer price index for final demand increased 0.7% from a month earlier. The cost of gasoline surged 20%, accounting for much of the gain. Excluding food and energy, the PPI rose 0.2%.

The reports, coupled with consumer inflation data on Wednesday showing an underlying price measure rose more than forecast last month, indicate US households are feeling the impact from higher costs.

They also keep open the possibility that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again this year, following an anticipated decision next week to leave borrowing costs unchanged at a 22-year high.

Other data on Thursday showed filings for unemployment insurance remained low last week, a sign businesses remain reluctant to let go of workers.

The retail sales figures, which aren’t adjusted for inflation, showed purchases rose in most retail categories last month, while the gains were more moderate in several areas.

While the figures still point to resilient spending, the report shows how consumers are coping with higher prices, particularly those at the gas pump. Some Americans are relying on credit cards and savings, and a softening job market plus the imminent resumption of student-loan payments represent risks to spending going forward.

The PPI report showed prices of goods jumped 2%, though excluding energy and food they were up 0.1%. Services costs rose 0.2% after a 0.5% gain the prior month.

While normalizing supply chains and a slowdown in many economies abroad have generally helped alleviate inflationary pressures at the wholesale level, rising oil prices threaten to unravel some of that progress. On an annual basis, the PPI accelerated for a second month following a year-long downward trend.

Other energy categories that increased last month included jet fuel, diesel and heating oil. Within services, residential real estate, truck transportation of freight and wholesaling of machinery and equipment also rose.

--With assistance from Molly Smith.

