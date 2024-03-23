US rig count down five as prices slip

Mar. 22—The rig count in the Permian Basin was down one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 315 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 353 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down five from last week at 624 rigs. A year ago, 758 rigs were active. The count shows that 509 rigs sought oil, down one from the previous week, and 112 explored for natural gas, down four from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $77.11 per barrel, down 41 cents from last Friday's close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $80.63 per barrel, down 41 cents from the previous week.