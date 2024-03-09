US rig count down seven as prices slide

Mar. 8—The rig count in the Permian Basin was down two this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 313 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 343 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down seven from last week at 622 rigs. A year ago, 746 rigs were active. The count shows that 504 rigs sought oil, down two from the previous week, and 115 explored for natural gas, down four from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $74.49 per barrel, down $1.96 from last Friday's close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $78.01 per barrel, down $1.96 from the previous week.