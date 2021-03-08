U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,877.30
    +35.36 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,126.42
    +630.12 (+2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,852.23
    -67.92 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.12
    +35.91 (+1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.71
    -1.38 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.00
    -19.50 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    -0.0059 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5940
    +0.0400 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8480
    +0.4660 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,010.20
    -11.48 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.32
    +8.12 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,719.13
    +88.61 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,743.25
    -121.07 (-0.42%)
     

US plans 'a mix of actions' against Russia over SolarWinds cyberattack

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The US is preparing to retaliate against Russia after determining the country was probably involved in the SolarWinds cyberattack. Without providing specifics, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to CNBC that the government will carry out "a mix of actions seen and unseen."

According to the New York Times, the US may start conducting those actions within the next three weeks. Sources told the publication that more economic sanctions will be imposed on Russia, while President Joe Biden is likely to sign an executive order with the aim of making government networks more secure.

Hackers breached several federal agencies that used tech from IT company SolarWinds. The attack impacted many corporate networks as well. Microsoft said last month that although the SolarWinds hackers didn't obtain customer data, they got their hands on source code for three products.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration will likely have to deal with the fallout of another major hack, one that China was allegedly behind. Microsoft last week rolled out a fix for Exchange Server vulnerabilities. It said a Chinese state-sponsored group exploited those to breach the networks of various companies and organizations.

Microsoft said the attacks were "limited and targeted." However, according to Reuters, more than 20,000 US organizations were compromised. Tens of thousands of organizations across Asia and Europe are said to have been affected as well.

Recommended Stories

  • Gatorade made a sweat patch to track your perspiration

    The composition of your sweat can tell you a lot about what your body needs to recover after a workout. The problem is, it takes a lot of effort for anything to register on Gatorade's Gx sweat patch.

  • GM teases more Hummer EV news with sub-zero test footage

    GM has teased more news about the Hummer EV on April 3rd with video showing the electric truck's testing in sub-zero conditions.

  • Russian, Chinese hackers may have stolen European vaccine data

    Russian and Chinese hackers reportedly stole COVID-19 vaccine and treatment data from the European Medicines Agency.

  • Microsoft's $7.5 billion ZeniMax acquisition approved by US and EU regulators

    The European Commission has unconditionally cleared Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax, owner of games studios Bethesda, id and Arkane.

  • New 3D printing technique could make lab-grown organs more practical

    A fast 3D printing technique could lead to healthy lab-grown organs that are ready in minutes rather than hours.

  • Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles

    Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports, in what Riyadh called a failed assault on global energy security. The defence ministry said it intercepted an armed drone coming from the sea prior to hitting its target at an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world's biggest offshore oil loading facility.

  • U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin says

    The United States will do what it sees as necessary to defend its interests after a rocket attack last week against Iraq's Ain al-Sada airbase, which hosts American, coalition and Iraqi forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday. Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, Austin said the United States is urging Iraq to quickly investigate the incident at the base located in western Anbar province and determine who was responsible. U.S. officials have said the incident fit the profile of a strike by Iran-backed militia.

  • 'WandaVision' is anti-binging TV

    WandaVision is best enjoyed week to week.

  • America warns Afghan government to consider new peace proposals or face May 1 troop pullout

    America has warned the Afghan president he may face a renewed Taliban spring onslaught without US troops, unless he considers urgent new proposals to try to jump start stalled negotiations. A full withdrawal of American troop is still being mulled, despite Afghan hopes Joe Biden's arrival in the White House would see him halt the pull out, according to a leaked letter from the new secretary of state. In what appeared to be a blunt attempt to pressure Ashraf Ghani, Antony Blinken wrote that without US troops he was concerned "the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains”. He called on Mr Ghani to show to show "urgent leadership" and he hoped the Afghan premier would "understand the urgency of my tone." The veiled threat came amid intense American frustration that the year-long Doha negotiation process has gone almost nowhere, while a deadline to withdraw US troops is quickly approaching. Mr Biden is currently reviewing whether to pull out all troops by May 1, as agreed in Donald Trump's withdrawal pact with the Taliban, or to extend the deployment to give peace talks more time to make progress. Washington believes the Taliban have not kept their end of the deal by failing to cut violence and remaining close to al-Qaeda. But it has also become frustrated at intransigence in Kabul. Michael Kugelman, deputy Asia director at the US-based Wilson Centre think tank, said: “In a sceptical reading of the letter, the US is reading Ghani the riot act: "Help us do these things now, because we may be leaving in just a few weeks." In a more optimistic analysis, America was saying "This won't be easy. You'll need to make sacrifices. But let's get it done before it's too late", he said. Afghanistan is braced for the start of the annual Taliban spring offensive as morale has plummeted in the Afghan forces. US troop numbers have already fallen from 14,000 a year ago to around 2,500 now, denying the beleaguered Afghan forces critical air strikes and surveillance drones. Troops have struggled to roll back Taliban offensives around Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in southern Afghanistan and roads between the major cities are increasingly hit by the Taliban. According to the letter, the US is pursuing high-level diplomatic efforts "to move matters more fundamentally and quickly toward a settlement and a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire". An international conference in Turkey will be held within weeks, assembling envoys from Iran, Pakistan, China and India to endorse an interim government featuring the Taliban. Any transitional administration would probably spell the end of Mr Ghani's rule and the dismissal of an internationally-recognised government. Mr Ghani's vice president, Amrullah Saleh, said on Monday that the country would "never accept a coerced and imposed peace" Roland Kobia, the EU envoy to Afghanistan, also appeared to question the US approach, saying Afghanistan had its own constitution, elections and agreements. “[Afghanistan] has the support of the vast majority of the international community and the world in UN security council, and Geneva has committed to protect its achievements republic.” Washington also resorted to threats last year to try to get Mr Ghani and his rival, Abdullah Abdullah, to end their feud over a contested presidential election result. Mike Pompeo at the time cut $1bn of aid to Kabul after the two men held rival inaugurations. The Telegraph View: Afghanistan will be Biden's first big foreign policy test

  • China five-year plan aims for supremacy in AI, quantum computing

    China has unveiled a five-year plan that will boost tech research in hopes of leading the world in fields like AI and quantum computing.

  • Comets may have seeded Earth with life-supporting carbon

    A snapshot of a comet carrying carbon as it zipped past Earth in 2016 is helping NASA learn more about the origins of life.

  • Apple's 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad is cheaper than ever at Amazon

    Amazon slashes the price of the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for Apple iPad to $250.

  • Why migrants are fleeing their homes for the U.S.

    Natural disasters in Central America, economic devastation, gang wars, political oppression, and a new administration are all driving the sharp rise in U.S.-Mexico border crossings — a budding crisis for President Biden.Why it matters: Migration flows are complex and quickly politicized. Biden's policies are likely sending signals that are encouraging the surge — but that's only a small reason it's happening.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCircumstances in foreign nations are forcing migrants to leave (push factors) while the situation in the U.S. draws them (pull factors.)Many have been forced to flee harrowing troubles in their home countries, experts say. Others are hoping for better economic prospects.What's new: It's been just a few months since two devastating hurricanes left thousands homeless in Honduras. The country's largest newspaper, Diario El Heraldo, reported that many remain in Tegucigalpa shelters with no place to go. The storms, drought, and pandemic have sparked food shortages throughout Central America.Violence among gangs in Honduras also rages, even in rural areas, forcing residents to flee to el Norte. Shelters in Mexico also are reporting a surge in Central American migrants. “We have a tremendous flow and there isn’t capacity. The situation could get out of control,” said Gabriel Romero, a priest who runs a migrant shelter in the southern Mexican state of Tabasco, told The Associated Press.Experts said the shift from the Trump administration's crackdown to the perception of a more welcoming Biden administration also is contributing to migrants' hope for the U.S. as a haven.Regardless of the preparedness of the border systems, migrants who have been considering coming to the U.S. likely see now as their window to make the often dangerous trip, experts said."We know plenty enough about migration to know that the most reliable sources of information for intending migrants tend not to be what public officials say — but what it is that they're hearing through their own networks... as well as through the smugglers," the Migration Policy Institute's Doris Meissner told Axios.Between the lines: The increase of migrant children from Central America has been increasing for weeks.Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 900 unaccompanied migrant children in December in the El Paso sector, which includes Far West Texas and New Mexico, El Paso Matters reports. That’s the highest number since June 2019, according to Customs and Border Protection data.The big picture: In addition, there are several long-term trends that contribute to the uptick in migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.Border numbers tend to rise with warmer weather, peaking around May. The numbers are unusually high right now, but the timing follows a typical seasonal pattern.Migrants often come from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, which have "had seriously desperate conditions for a long time," Meissner said. "It's a range of things. Obviously, the issue of jobs and economy and poverty, etc. But it's overlaid with severe violence and gang recruitment and lots of domestic abuse." Climate change has impacted the crucial coffee-growing industry in Guatemala, which has been a contributing factor to migration from there.There is also a long history of economic migration from Central American countries and Mexico."The country of Honduras has become incredibly dependent on migration to the United States and the incomes that migrants in the U.S. get and send back to their families," said the University of Rochester's Daniel Reichman, an expert in Honduran migration. The asylum system was not intended for economic migration, but it is often the only pathway available. Reichman argues that U.S. immigration laws should better reflect the desire for many migrants to work in the country, but then return home.The backstory: The current surge of child migrants at the border is not the first. Former President Donald Trump had a family and child crisis in 2019, and former President Barack Obama dealt with another one in 2014."If you don't launch a Marshall Plan for Central America, you're not going to stop the people from leaving their countries due to violence and economic devastation," said Fernando García, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights.The bottom line: "In terms of the way analysts and politicians see these issues, it tends to fall into really emphasizing the push or really emphasizing the pull," Meissner said. "But the fact of the matter is: It's both." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Oklahoma panel advances convicted killer's commutation

    Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 on Monday to advance death row inmate Julius Jones' request for a reduced sentence, setting up the possibility he could avoid lethal injection. The board's approval moves Jones' commutation request to a second-stage hearing later this year in which both Jones and his supporters will be able to address the board. If approved at the second stage, the commutation request will be forwarded to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt for a final decision.

  • Russia rebukes Facebook for blocking some media posts

    Russia accused Facebook on Monday of violating citizens' rights by blocking some media outlets' content in the latest standoff between a government and Big Tech. Communications watchdog Roskomnadzor at the weekend threatened Facebook with a minimum 1 million rouble ($13,433) fine and demanded it restore access to content posted by TASS news agency, RBC business daily and Vzglyad newspaper. It said Facebook blocked posts pertaining to Russia's detention of alleged supporters of a Ukrainian far-right group.

  • China Diplomat Warns Biden to Tread Carefully on Taiwan

    Mar.07 -- Chinese Foreign Minister&nbsp;Wang Yi urged the U.S. to stop “crossing lines and playing with fire” on Taiwan. Stephen Engle reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • U.S. 'alarmed' by frequency of attacks on Saudi after Houthis target oil heartland

    The United States on Monday expressed alarm at "genuine security threats" to Saudi Arabia from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis and elsewhere in the region after attacks on the heart of the Saudi oil industry, and it would look at improving support for Saudi defences. Earlier in the day, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh said Washington was committed to defending Saudi following Sunday's volley of drones and missiles, including one aimed at a Saudi facility vital to oil exports.

  • 18-year-old Capitol rioter wants to go home to his ‘loving family’ who drove him to DC

    A Georgia teen charged for alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot now admits he “was wrong” for his actions and hopes to spend his pretrial days with his folks, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday. Bruno Cua, 18, is the youngest of more than 300 people accused of having stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in support of former President Donald Trump and has been in custody since ...

  • French billionaire Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

    French billionaire and long-serving MP Olivier Dassault died in a helicopter crash Sunday. The private helicopter went down while flying over Touques near the seaside resort town of Deauville in northern France around 6 p.m. It’s believed the pilot also died in the crash. President Emmanual Macron paid tribute to Dassault on Twitter, calling his death a great loss. “Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, deputy, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to value its assets. "His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts [with] his family and loved ones.”

  • Letters to the Editor: Biden showed that the Saudis still have us over a barrel

    The president's failure to saction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Jamal Khashoggi's assassination shows that oil is still more important than human rights.