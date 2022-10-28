U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,787.50
    -32.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,955.00
    -119.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,113.25
    -122.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.60
    -7.60 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.68
    -1.40 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.20
    -7.40 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9951
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.39
    +0.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1516
    -0.0050 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9040
    +0.6330 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,271.09
    -474.71 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.44
    -11.95 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.52
    -61.17 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

US sanctions on China could extend to biotech, official says

2
Rita Liao
·3 min read

On the heels of the Biden administration's decision to impose sweeping chip sanctions on China, there are signs that China might also lose access to other types of critical U.S. technologies including biotechnology, an area that has historically seen close cooperation between the two countries.

Areas “on my radar” for possible additional export controls include quantum computing, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence, said Alan Estevez, Commerce Department undersecretary for industry and security, according to The Washington Post.

The message is worrying for an industry that's intrinsically global. Biotech is one of the few areas, alongside climate policy, that transcends nationalities and boundaries between countries. Scientific progress in China could well save lives in the U.S.

The globalization of the sector has also resulted in greater efficiency. As we wrote before, biotech firms often maintain a presence in China and the U.S. to leverage the different strengths of both sides. In China, they harness large reams of patient data, fast and cost-efficient clinical trials, as well as local tax cuts, government funding, and subsidized offices to advance their research.

At the same time, they keep operations in the U.S. to tap the country's R&D talent and work towards FDA regulatory approval and commercialization. It's not uncommon to see biotech startups increasingly labeling themselves "born global" and employing executives with experiences in China, the U.S., and other countries.

Needleless injection device maker NovaXS, for example, was founded by a Berkeley researcher who headquarters the company in the U.S. but conducts clinical trials in China. Xtalpi, one of China's most-funded drug discovery startups, conducts research and business development in Boston, where it "maintains close communication with professors and experts from the research community as well as from the pharmaceutical industry," while keeping multiple R&D centers across China.

When asked previously why the drug discovery firm Insilico straddles China and the U.S., founder and CEO Alex Zhavoronkov compared the space to the early semiconductor industry where "research was done mostly in the U.S. while hardware production happened in China." Eastern Chinese city Wuxi especially has emerged as a global hub for contract research organizations, which conduct outsourced work for international pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Biotechnology is "a highly complex, uncertain, and very risky process that fails 95-99% of the time if you start from target discovery. To put one drug on the market, you need 10-15 years, $2-3 billion dollars, and the process fails 95-99% of the time," Zhavoronkov observed.

"International collaboration in biotechnology is a way to share this huge risk and cost. And by limiting collaboration in this field or even talking about it, the politicians demonstrate a lack of fundamental understanding of the industry and disregard for the health and well-being of their electorate," he added.

Indeed, treating the biotech sector with a security-driven approach could harm U.S. competitiveness, argued two U.S. scholars specializing in China, writing for ChinaFile:

Unlike the semiconductor and telecommunication sectors, whose development depends on expensive equipment and hard-to-acquire manufacturing expertise, barriers to entry in biotechnology are low. Likewise, as Eric Lander’s now infamous mapping of CRISPR’s development illustrates, both foundational research and key innovations in biotechnology often take place in the public domain and build on incremental advancements made across the globe. When breakthroughs, like employing CRISPR as a means of gene-editing, do occur they spread through global scientific networks with little heed for national boundaries. Consequently, it is not a zero-sum industry in which a single innovation sets any firm or country ahead for a prolonged period.

Recommended Stories

  • Tech war: Shanghai launches new campus to train personnel for semiconductor sector as US curbs decrease China's chip talent pool

    The municipal government of Shanghai, China's largest city and semiconductor highland, has launched a new campus to train fresh talent for the domestic chip industry, as the country casts a wide net for skilled personnel after Washington's latest hi-tech restrictions. The Lingang Special Area, part of the Chinese metropolis' vast free-trade zone, joined forces with Shanghai University and the city's Integrated Circuit Industry Association to set up the training facility where new talent for the

  • Biden Crows About Chips Bill, Says Xi ‘Concerned’ About US Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said China’s leader had expressed worries about the US strengthening its domestic production of semiconductor chips as his administration moves to reduce reliance on Asian suppliers and restrict Chinese access to chipmaking technology.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Wa

  • Japan Can’t Break Up With China. The Harsh Reality of Economics.

    Japan has pushed to disentangle from China economically but investment has shifted only marginally to lower-cost Asian nations like Thailand and Vietnam.

  • Tesla’s Lithium Supply Talks Collapse With Australian Miner Core

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s efforts to agree a lithium supply pact with Australian miner Core Lithium Ltd. fell through after months of negotiations against a backdrop of rocketing prices.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsA deadline for concluding the terms of a four-year deal

  • Social Security: Can I Still Collect Benefits If I Retire Abroad?

    If you're eligible to receive Social Security benefits, you may receive your payments outside of the U.S. However, the Social Security Administration has noted that there are countries to which they...

  • Germany's Solar Valley could shine again as Europe strives to close energy gap

    Germany has enlisted help from Brussels to revive its solar panel industry and improve the bloc's energy security as Berlin, reeling from the consequences of over-reliance on Russian fuel, strives to cut its dependency on Chinese technology. It is also reacting to a new U.S. law that has raised concern the remains of Germany's formerly-dominant solar industry could relocate to the United States. Once the world's leader in installed solar power capacity, Germany's solar manufacturing collapsed after a government decision a decade ago to cut subsidies to the industry faster than expected drove many solar firms to leave Germany or into insolvency.

  • South Korea to take part in Japanese naval fleet review

    South Korea will take part in Japan's naval fleet review next month, South Korea said on Thursday, despite objections to Japan's use of its "Rising Sun" flag, as South Korea seeks to mend ties with its neighbour. The decision to take part in the fleet review, scheduled for Nov. 6, follows opposition from some South Korean lawmakers due to the use on Japanese warships of the ensign, a centuries-old design that was used by Japan's military during World War Two. Many people in South Korea see the red-and-white flag as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression and its colonisation.

  • U.S. chip industry body urges R&D infrastructure upgrade with Chips Act funds

    Funds from the recently passed $52 billion Chips and Science Act should be used to upgrade existing U.S. research and development infrastructure as well as building new facilities, a chips industry body said on Thursday. In addition to tens of billions of dollars for building back U.S. chip manufacturing capacity, the Chips and Science act carved out $2 billion for the Defense Department and $11 billion for the Commerce Department to allocate for chip R&D.

  • ‘Building a rainbow out of bricks’: NC woman’s push for breast cancer research is personal

    Pam Kohl has spent her career bringing people together, particularly when it comes to breast cancer research. The breast cancer survivor is The News & Observer’s Tar Heel of the Month.

  • Eye Opener: Herschel Walker denies new abortion allegation

    Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denied a new allegation that he paid for a woman to have an abortion. Also, mortgage rates hit a 20-year high. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

  • I’m an LGBTQ Republican. I have a message for the GOP about the Respect for Marriage Act.

    As I plan my wedding, I want our NC senators to understand what the measure will mean to families like mine | Opinion

  • Chinese cities double down on zero-COVID as outbreaks widen

    Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks. China on Thursday reported a third straight day of more than 1,000 new COVID cases nationwide, a modest tally compared with the tens of thousands per day that sent Shanghai into a full-blown lockdown earlier this year but enough to trigger more restrictions across the country. China's coronavirus case load has remained small by global standards, but its ultra-strict and disruptive containment measures this year against the highly transmissible Omicron variant have weighed heavily on the world's second-largest economy.

  • BYU vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

    BYU vs East Carolina game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 9 game on Friday, October 28

  • Xiaomi winds down financial services business in India

    Xiaomi has quietly discontinued its financial services in India, less than three years after launching payment and lending apps in the key global market, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, retreating from what analysts say is a $1 trillion opportunity. Xiaomi and NPCI did not respond to a request for comment. The abrupt wind down of the financial services business is a setback for Xiaomi India, which commands the smartphone market in the country and has aggressively expanded its offerings to increase profits as the company's hardware business operates on razor-thin margins.

  • China Increases Pressure, ‘Coercion’ against Taiwan, Blinken Says

    U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken said Wednesday that China is ditching the decades-long status quo and ratcheting up pressure on Taiwan toward what it calls "reunification."

  • 10-Year Treasury Yield Is Dropping After GDP News

    The yield, tied to sentiment on the economy and inflation, has dropped sharply recently in recent days.

  • Sri Lankans march against government crackdown on protests

    Thousands of Sri Lankans marched in the capital on Thursday to urge the government to halt its crackdown on protests against an unprecedented economic crisis that has engulfed the Indian Ocean nation for months. Trade union and civil rights activists, university students and others marched in the streets and then joined a rally in Colombo condemning the government's moves to intimidate protesters and its failure to ease people's economic woes. Ravi Kumudesh, a trade union leader, said the demonstrators wanted to “give a clear message to the government: Stop harassing those who protest over their grievances and give relief to the people.”

  • An Ian upgrade? Another storm brewing? Your hurricane questions answered | WeatherTiger

    November tropical activity is known for bizarre tracks. But the end is near. Overall, less than 3% of net U.S. tropical impacts are still ahead.

  • U.S. government to test Pfizer's Paxlovid for long COVID

    The U.S. National Institutes of Health's $1 billion RECOVER Initiative has picked Pfizer Inc's antiviral drug Paxlovid as the first treatment it will study in patients with long COVID, organizers of the study said on Thursday. The complex medical condition involves more than 200 symptoms ranging from exhaustion and cognitive impairment to pain, fever and heart palpitations that can last for months and even years following a COVID-19 infection. According to details of the study, posted on Clinicaltrials.gov, the randomized, placebo-controlled trial will test Pfizer's treatment or a placebo in 1,700 volunteers aged 18 and older.

  • China to revise women's protection law for first time in decades

    Legislation aimed at giving women in China more protection against gender discrimination and sexual harassment at work was submitted to China's parliament on Thursday after a third revision and extensive public input. The revised legislation comes as activists have expressed concern about increasing government rhetoric on the value traditional women's roles and what some see as setbacks for women's rights and more restrictive attitudes towards abortion. But it is not clear to what extent those more conservative attitudes will be reflected in the revised law.