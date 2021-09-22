US Sanctions Crypto Exchange for Ransomware Laundering Affiliation

BeInCrypto –

On Sept 21, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against the Suex crypto exchange for its alleged role in a ransomware attack.

According to U.S. officials, the sanctions come as a result of the exchange’s alleged role in laundering cyberattack ransoms. This is the first major sanctioning action against a digital currency exchange.

The Treasury said in 2020 alone ransomware attacks equaled over $400 million, four times the amount of the previous year. In such attacks, hackers often halt access to major programs in return for crypto, such as bitcoin.

