US sanctions drone-maker DJI

·1 min read
DJI drone
DJI drone

The US has imposed more restrictions on Chinese drone-maker DJI and seven other Chinese companies.

On Thursday, the Treasury Department put the companies on an investment exclusion list, banning US citizens from buying and selling shares in them.

It has been alleged that DJI's drone technology has been used for the surveillance of Uyghur Muslims in China.

However the ban is largely symbolic as DJI is not a publicly-traded company.

Consumers in the US can continue to buy and use DJI drones.

In 2020, the Department of Commerce barred US companies from exporting products to DJI, which has been judged to be a national security threat by the Department of Defense.

According to the Reuters news agency, more than 900 US public safety agencies including police in New York City use DJI products.

The National Park Service has used DJI drones to help fight wildfires in California.

The company had close to an 80% market share in consumer drones last year in the US, according to Drone Industry Insights.

Telecoms giant Huawei remains on a US trade exclusion list imposed by the Trump administration, barring US companies from doing business with it.

Reuters has reported that the Biden administration is considering imposing more sanctions on China's biggest chip-maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Clinton Calls Hillary Clinton 'Most Qualified Person to Run for Office in My Lifetime, Including Me'

    The former president says his wife's loss in the 2016 presidential election was "one of the most profound mistakes we ever made" as a country

  • FedEx reveals a stunning stat that shows the job market is really hot

    FedEx is getting inundated with job applications.

  • Boeing wants to build its next airplane in the 'metaverse'

    In Boeing Co's factory of the future, immersive 3-D engineering designs will be twinned with robots that speak to each other, while mechanics around the world will be linked by $3,500 HoloLens headsets made by Microsoft Corp. It is a snapshot of an ambitious new Boeing strategy to unify sprawling design, production and airline services operations under a single digital ecosystem - in as little as two years. Critics say Boeing has repeatedly made similar bold pledges on a digital revolution, with mixed results.

  • JPMorgan Bosses Hooked on WhatsApp Fuel $200 Million Penalty

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. executives were supposed to make sure employee communications were archived for regulatory scrutiny. But for years, even the bosses were using their mobile phones to tap out work-related messages -- a practice so pervasive that U.S. authorities dropped the hammer Friday, imposing $200 million in fines.Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron Wa

  • PNC shuttering 18 branches including one in Pittsburgh region; here's where

    PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is closing another 18 branches across eight states, according to regulatory filings that surfaced on Wednesday. Two are in Pennsylvania, including one in Millvale. The other is in Blue Bell, on the other side of the commonwealth.

  • Here Are Barron’s 10 Top Stocks for the New Year

    FEATURES - MAIN The U.S. stock market hasn’t followed the script in 2021. The index returned 26% through Dec. 16, well ahead of the roughly 10% gain projected, on average, by strategists at the start of the year.

  • I’m a 35-year-old father of four with $135,000 saved for retirement. We’ve always lived paycheck to paycheck. ‘What am I doing wrong?’

    Yes, the 30s are a critical time to save for retirement but you already started in the midst of so many other financial obligations, so you’re already ahead of the curve. Financial advisers agree. “Accumulating six figures of retirement savings by age 35 and maxing out a retirement account is a fantastic start,” said Alec Quaid, a certified financial planner at American Portfolios Denver.

  • Sexual harassment allegations at Tesla and SpaceX shed light on company culture under Elon Musk

    Employees came forward with new sexual harassment allegations against Tesla and SpaceX that pin blame on Elon Musk's behavior.

  • Why Medtronic Sank by 6% Today

    The company revealed it had received a warning letter from the FDA about one of its California facilities.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In 2018, special agent Elvis Chan of the FBI told The Wall Street Journal, "Every American person should assume all of their data is [on the dark web]." Unfortunately, the situation is actually getting worse as the proliferation of connected devices, cloud computing, and remote work has introduced new vulnerabilities. Not surprisingly, organizations around the globe are looking to bolster their defenses, and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have the software and the services that can help.

  • About half of U.S. oil pipeline space is empty after boom time building spree

    About half of U.S. oil pipeline space is sitting unused, heating up competition for barrels in higher-output areas like the Permian Basin in Texas. Overall U.S. pipeline capacity utilization is at around 50%, compared with a range of 60% to 70% headed into early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie. Pipelines overall are now half-full, as production, which surged to 13 million barrels per day in early 2020 to make the United States the top oil producer, has averaged just 11 million bpd in 2021.

  • Purdue Pharma Appeals Judge Strikes Down Opioid Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Purdue Pharma LP’s multi-billion dollar opioid settlement was dealt a surprising blow on Thursday when a federal judge reversed a bankruptcy court’s earlier approval of the deal. Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveDemocrats Drop Year-End Push on Biden Economic Plan Amid DiscordChinese Spies Accused of Using Huawei in Secret Australia Telecom HackMelania T

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Struggle With Rallies

    The natural gas markets have rallied just a bit during the trading session on Thursday but gave back gains as quickly as it rallied.

  • What Is the Average 401(k) Match?

    Saving for retirement comes with its struggles. However, you may already know the rates that retirement guides recommend to you. For example, save 15% of your income per year. Or have such-and-such percentage saved by age 35. But maximizing your … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average 401(k) Match? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil is ‘oversold,’ will move higher in 2022, strategist says

    Natasha Kaneva, JPMorgan Head of Global Commodities Strategy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the outlook for oil markets, agricultural commodities, and metals going into 2022.

  • Apple delays return-to-office date indefinitely, gives workers $1,000 ‘work-from-home’ bonus

    Apple has pushed back its return date for in-person work from Feb. 1, 2022, to “a date yet to be determined.” Cook said the tech company’s return-to-office date was postponed due to spiking COVID-19 cases in many parts of the world, alongside the rise of the omicron variant. What’s more, the company is also giving Apple employees a “work from home” bonus of $1,000 intended to “help you with your home workspace” that “can be used as you see fit,” Cook wrote.

  • Why one economist says the 401(k) is still not ‘a true retirement plan’

    Then-President Jimmy Carter signed a law in 1978 that changed retirement forever by introducing the 401(k), but one expert believes the benefit is "just now reaching full maturity."

  • The Labor Shortage Is Creating Unprecedented Hiring Challenges. Who’s Coming Out on Top.

    After a normal recession, there are usually five or six unemployed people per job opening. Now, it’s less than one. ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel, on how businesses are coping.

  • Wall Street taps brakes on the back-to-the-office bus, at least through the holidays

    With the omicron variant spreading this holiday season, Wall Street leaders are easing their feet off the accelerator to get their people back to the office, sources say.

  • Wells Fargo to close Albemarle branch as efficiency efforts continue

    The Eastgate branch is at 811 Highway 24/27 Bypass East in Albemarle. It is scheduled to close March 9, a spokesperson confirmed. Customers are encouraged to use the location a couple of miles away in downtown Albemarle.