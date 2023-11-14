Advertisement
US SEC enforcement garnered nearly $5 billion in financial remedies last year

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed 784 enforcement actions in the fiscal year that ran through September, garnering $4.95 billion in penalties and other financial remedies, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The total financial remedies in fiscal 2023 were the second-highest in SEC history, following last year's record of $6.4 billion, including both disgorgement and interest in addition to civil penalties, and underscored how the agency has sought to more aggressively police violations and misconduct under Democratic leadership.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)

