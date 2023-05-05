U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,118.39
    +57.17 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,510.81
    +383.07 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,170.71
    +204.32 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.08
    +34.27 (+1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.02
    +2.46 (+3.59%)
     

  • Gold

    2,021.90
    -33.80 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    -0.37 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1030
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4650
    +0.1140 (+3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2645
    +0.0073 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7910
    +0.5760 (+0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,544.48
    +699.73 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.79
    +12.99 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,778.38
    +75.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     
CATCH UP:

Jobs report posts huge beat, unemployment falls to match lowest rate since 1969

US SEC issues largest ever whistleblower award of $279 million

Reuters
·1 min read
The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued its largest ever award of nearly $279 million to a whistleblower whose information helped the regulator's enforcement action, it said on Friday.

The regulator did not disclose the case concerned in its statement.

The award is more than double the $114 million that it had issued in October 2020.

"As this award shows, there is a significant incentive for whistleblowers to come forward with accurate information about potential securities law violations," said Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, in a statement.

Payments to whistleblowers are made out of an investor protection fund that was established by Congress and financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators.

Awards to whistleblowers can range from 10% to 30% of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

"The whistleblower's sustained assistance including multiple interviews and written submissions was critical to the success of these actions," said Creola Kelly, chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)