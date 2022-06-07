U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,137.36
    +15.93 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,028.20
    +112.42 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,111.77
    +50.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.37
    +13.49 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.11
    -0.39 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.20
    +9.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9740
    -0.0640 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2584
    +0.0055 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5350
    +0.6340 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,918.74
    -1,345.92 (-4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.37
    +9.74 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will discuss the changing face of work at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

Lauren Simonds
·2 min read

All jokes about robot armies and SkyNet aside, robotics are set to profoundly impact the future of how America works. And not in just a few industries, but across an ever-growing swath that includes agtech, automotive, construction, labor, logistics, healthcare and more.

Automation is inevitable, and yet advancements in technology often result in lower wages and employment — a phenomenon known as the displacement effect. As this MIT study — which measured the effect of robots at work — notes, the impact is significant.

Is the U.S. truly prepared for the coming impact? It’s a key question and, thankfully, we have the right person to answer it. We’re thrilled to announce that U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will join us online at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 on July 21.

Consider this: Amazon already has a fleet of more than 500,000 autonomous mobile robots. And, thanks to the pandemic-induced labor shortage, investors have been throwing money at robotics and automation startups. But what happens to those displaced workers once automation hits full stride?

We’ll ask Walsh that question and plenty more during In the aptly named presentation, The Changing Face of Work. We look forward to hearing the eminently qualified Labor Secretary discuss what employers and regulators need to do to brace for these radical changes.

A lifelong champion of equity and fairness, and a proud product of the City of Boston, Secretary Walsh leads the U.S. Department of Labor with a strong connection to working people, and a commitment to creating an economy that works for all.

Prior to his appointment, Walsh served as the mayor of Boston from 2014 to 2021, where he led the creation of close to 140,000 jobs and helped secure a statewide $15/hour minimum wage, paid sick leave and paid parental leave. He established universal, high-quality pre-kindergarten for all children and free community college for low-income students.

As head of the Building and Construction Trades Council from 2011 to 2013, Walsh worked with business and community leaders to promote high-quality development. He created a program called Building Pathways that has become a model for increasing diversity in the workplace and providing good career opportunities for women and people of color.

From 1997 to 2014, Walsh served as a State Representative for one of the most diverse districts in Massachusetts. There, he focused on creating good jobs, protecting workers' rights, expanding mental health treatment, and investing in public transit.

TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 is a free online event, happening July 21. You can catch all of the sessions and join the robotics community online for speed networking, chats and one-on-one meetings. Simply register here for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Always Pan debuts its new cast iron edition—and you can get it right now

    Our Place's new cast iron Always Pan can go from the stovetop to the oven, and promises easy upkeep—with no seasoning required.

  • Our Place just launched a cast iron Always Pan — and it comes in all 6 signature colors

    The Internet's most sold out pan just got even more iconic.

  • Axon halts plans to make a drone equipped with a Taser

    Most members of the Taser manufacturer's ethics panel resigned over the controversial project.

  • Taser-maker halts project to arm drones with stun guns as ethics panel quits

    (Reuters) -Taser-maker Axon Enterprise Inc said it was halting a project to equip drones with stun guns to combat mass shootings, a reversal that did not stop most of its ethics advisory board members from announcing their resignation on Monday in protest over the original plans. The May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 children and two teachers, prompted Axon to announce last week it was working on a drone that first responders could operate remotely to fire a Taser at a target about 40 feet (12 m) away. Nine of 12 members of the company's AI Ethics Board quit over concerns the drones would harm over-policed communities and that Axon publicized its ambitions without consulting the group.

  • Singapore Eyes Listings as China Firms Hedge Political Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd., which has seen stock listings dwindle over the years, is betting on a reversal in fortunes as companies in China look to hedge political risks and Southeast Asia’s unicorns seek to tap the market, according to a top executive. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsApple Products Set to Use Comm

  • Under Armour dropped from S&P 500 index

    Under Armour Inc. has been dropped from the S&P 500 after a rocky few weeks that saw the company report disappointing quarterly results and part ways with its CEO. The Baltimore sportswear maker will be removed from the stock market index starting June 21 and instead moved to the S&P Midcap 400, according to a release from the S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) will be replaced on the S&P 500 by Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (Nasdaq: KDP) while IPG Photonics Corp. (Nasdaq: IPGP) will also be downgraded and replaced by ON Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: ON) The S&P 500, an index of stocks for 500 large-cap companies, is one of the most closely watched stock indexes in the country, and it’s a strong indicator of the health of the U.S. stock market.

  • 10 Ways to Reduce Your 401(k) Taxes This Year

    How you take a 401(k) distribution can greatly impact your taxes. Read about 10 ways to help reduce the taxes you pay on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • ABB delays IPO of E-mobility business citing 'challenging' market

    ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB is delaying the initial public offering of its E-mobility electric vehicles charging business, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Tuesday, citing "challenging" market conditions. "Current market conditions make it challenging to complete the planned listing of ABB's E-mobility business in the second quarter," spokesman Daniel Smith said. "Nevertheless, we constantly observe the market developments and intend to launch the IPO in the coming weeks subject to constructive market conditions."

  • Apple to take on Klarna in US with ‘buy now, pay later’ app

    Apple has entered the booming “buy now, pay later” market, allowing iPhone owners to delay payments in a major challenge to Klarna and Revolut.

  • Franchise Group enters exclusive talks over Kohl's sale

    The bid of $60 per share constitutes a premium of 42.5% to Kohl's Monday closing price. Kohl's market value stood at about $5.4 billion based on the stock's last close. Franchise Group, owner and operator of retail stores such as The Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, said the companies have entered into a three-week-long exclusive discussion.

  • Two China Investment Banks to Cut Hong Kong Staff by 30%, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Chinese investment banks plan to lay off about 30% of their Hong Kong staff this year, Sing Tao Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Extend Gains as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsThe cuts will impact more

  • The RealReal Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright Steps Down

    The news comes as the reseller continues to struggle with widening quarterly losses, even as top-line revenues increase.

  • Dollar dips as stocks advance; hits 2-decade high vs yen

    The U.S. dollar index retreated from earlier highs and fell on Tuesday as U.S. equities shook off an early risk-off mood and turned positive, but the greenback managed to hit its highest level in 20 years against the Japanese yen. The dollar index fell 0.117% at 102.340, with the euro up 0.07% to $1.0702. The yen weakened to touch 132.99 per dollar, its lowest since April 3, 2002.

  • Earnings Wrap: Academy Sports and Outdoors Reports Quarterly Results + More

    Footwear brands and retailers are reporting Q1 results. Stay on top of all the earnings news here.

  • Elon Musk Claims Twitter Is in ‘Material Breach’ of $44 Billion Deal Over Refusal to Provide Info on Fake Accounts

    Elon Musk slammed Twitter as “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company’s corresponding obligations)” under the billionaire’s $44 billion deal to acquire the company, because the social network is refusing to provide data backing up its claims about fake and spam accounts. Musk, who launched his takeover bid for Twitter in April, […]

  • How Newcomer Arcellx Is Looking To Rival Johnson & Johnson In Cancer

    Newcomer Arcellx could rival Johnson & Johnson in multiple myeloma, an analyst said as the biotech popped to a two-month high.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Software Sector Volatility?

    Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, has rebounded. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Oil settles shy of $120 a barrel on OPEC+ deal, Saudi pricing

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled slightly lower after choppy trade on Monday, buoyed by Saudi Arabia raising its July crude prices but amid doubts that a higher output target for OPEC+ oil producers would ease tight supply. Brent crude fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $119.51 a barrel after touching an intraday high of $121.95. Saudi Arabia raised the July official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia by $2.10 from June to a $6.50 premium over Oman/Dubai quotes, just off an all-time peak recorded in May when prices hit highs due to worries of disruptions in supplies from Russia.

  • Here's where the cost of living is rising the most

    Inflation is soaring across the nation, but some cities are getting hit harder than others. Here's a look at the cities where the cost of living has risen the most.

  • Exclusive-German bank KfW considers buying stake in TransnetBW power grid - sources

    German state-owned bank KfW is considering taking a stake in TransnetBW, the high-voltage power transmission network that EnBW is looking to open up to a long-term investment partner, three people familiar with the matter said. The early deliberations highlight Berlin's efforts to keep a certain degree of control over key energy infrastructure, a strategy that has become even more important in light of possible disruptions to power supplies due to the Ukraine war. Germany has also set very ambitious expansion targets for solar and wind power that require considerable investment in electricity networks so they can handle and distribute renewable energy across the country.