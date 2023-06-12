US seeks to block $69bn Microsoft deal in boost for Britain

Microsoft Activision

The US government has joined Britain’s competition watchdog in seeking to block Microsoft’s $69bn (£55bn) takeover of Activision Blizzard, in a new setback to the tech giants weeks after they accused the UK of being closed for business.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is poised to file for an injunction blocking the merger from going ahead before a July 18 deadline.

Its intervention means that the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been backed by the world’s most powerful competition regulator.

Microsoft and Activision had sought to present the CMA as an outlier in blocking the deal, especially as European regulators approved the takeover. Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president, had suggested the CMA decision meant start-ups were better off in the EU than the UK.

On Monday evening, Mr Smith said: “We welcome the opportunity to present our case in federal court.

“We believe accelerating the legal process in the US will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the market.”

FTC chiefs were already suing to block the deal. However, an injunction would bar Microsoft from going ahead with its takeover in the meantime in the hope of defeating the FTC in a lengthy legal process.

Activision’s chief executive Bobby Kotick has accused the CMA of being a “tool” of the FTC, something the UK regulator has repeatedly denied. Sarah Cardell, the CMA’s chief executive, last week revealed that the regulators had met 26 times to discuss the takeover.

The companies’ merger agreement gives them until July 18 to complete the deal, with Activision receiving a $3bn break fee if it collapses. The two sides are likely to extend the agreement rather than giving up.

The CMA decision in April prevents Microsoft from closing the deal, but there has been mounting speculation that the companies could complete it by carving out their UK businesses.

Microsoft has launched a legal challenge against the CMA at the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Mr Smith said in April that the CMA intervention meant that “the European Union is a more attractive place to start a business if you want some day to sell it”, adding: “The English Channel has never seemed wider.”

He backtracked on his comments last week after meeting Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, saying at an event in London: “I’m in search of solutions. If regulators have concerns, we want to address them, if there are problems, we want to solve them.”

CMA boss Marcus Bokkerink, writing for The Telegraph in May, said: “If we allow entrenched market power to grow, we all suffer. Businesses who want to compete, suffer. Innovators who want to get their innovations to market, suffer. People who seek choice and continuous improvements in quality and price, suffer.”

