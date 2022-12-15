U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,996.50
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,003.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,732.75
    -18.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,835.60
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.64
    -0.64 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    -12.30 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.40 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.41 (-6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2396
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5200
    +0.1050 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,699.70
    -81.03 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.11
    -4.80 (-1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,081.55
    -74.66 (-0.27%)
     

US Senate Votes to Ban TikTok App on Government-Owned Phones

4
John Harney and Erik Wasson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US Senate voted to ban the hugely popular TikTok video-sharing app from all government-issued phones and other devices as the Biden administration considers restrictions on the Chinese-owned platform.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The measure, which was approved unanimously, would have to be passed by the US House before Congress leaves for the year.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, underscores fears that TikTok and its parent, ByteDance Ltd., could share information on US users with Chinese authorities. The Senate also passed the ban in the last Congress.

“TikTok is a Trojan Horse for the Chinese Communist Party. It’s a major security risk to the United States, and until it is forced to sever ties with China completely, it has no place on government devices,” Hawley said in a statement.

The legislation includes exceptions for “law enforcement activities, national security interests and activities, and security researchers,” under certain circumstances, according to the text of the bill.

Last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee that China’s government could use TikTok to control millions of users’ data or software, and its recommendation algorithm — which determines which videos users will see next — “could be used for influence operations if they so choose.”

“Under Chinese law, Chinese companies are required to essentially — and I’m going to shorthand here — basically do whatever the Chinese government wants them to do in terms of sharing information or serving as a tool of the Chinese government,” Wray told lawmakers.

After the vote, Brooke Oberwetter, a TikTok spokesperson, said in a statement: “Once again, Senator Hawley has moved forward with legislation to ban TikTok on government devices, a proposal which does nothing to advance US national security interests.”

“We hope that rather than continuing down that road, he will urge the administration to move forward on an agreement that would actually address his concerns,” Oberwetter added.

The Biden administration has been attempting to forge an agreement with TikTok that would allow the video-sharing site to keep operating in the US by enacting additional safeguards on how US user data is stored, according to people familiar with the discussions who requested not to be identified discussing a national security matter.

That effort has faltered.

A final deal has been held up at the Justice Department, and questions linger over whether any deal could protect all US users’ data from misuse. A plan would be expected to build on an arrangement announced by TikTok in June under which US user traffic is routed through servers maintained by Oracle Corp.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday night.

A plan by the Trump administration to force ByteDance to sell stakes in the app to US companies fell through.

--With assistance from Daniel Flatley, Alex Barinka and Jennifer Jacobs.

(Updates with Hawley quote, White House asked for comment, starting in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Coinbase Stock Plunged to an All-Time Low Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit all-time lows on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. EST, Coinbase stock was down almost 9% and still falling. Here's a tangible example of how high fear is running for Coinbase investors: According to data from Morningstar, Coinbase's bonds are currently trading for $0.52 on the dollar.

  • US Is Seizing 48 Websites in Sting of Cyberattack-for-Hire Services

    (Bloomberg) -- The US seized dozens of internet domains and charged six people in a sting intended to bring down a network of cyberattack-for-hire services, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Rich

  • The Air Force is trying out a new kind of tanker: its C-17 cargo plane

    The Air Force is looking for additional ways to increase the operational range of aircraft.

  • House Passes One-Week Spending Bill to Avert Dec. 17 Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House passed a one-week stopgap spending bill Wednesday intended to avert a government shutdown early Saturday morning, when current funding authorization runs out. Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnaul

  • US to Add More Than 30 Chinese Companies to Trade Blacklist

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before

  • Former Green Beret, Oath Keeper found guilty in federal weapons trial

    Brown, 48, was a decorated veteran who earned two Bronze Stars during his 20-year military career.

  • Dollar falters as investors challenge Fed's hawkishness

    The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, even as the Federal Reserve kept to its hawkish rhetoric after raising rates by half a percentage point, as investors were doubtful over how much the central bank would commit to putting the brakes on growth to curb inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said overnight that the Fed will deliver more interest rate increases next year despite a possible recession in the U.S., with rates expected to peak above 5%. Although the dollar had received a boost in the immediate aftermath of the Fed's widely expected 50 basis point rate increase and Powell's speech, it later reversed some of those gains as markets pondered the darkening growth outlook in the world's largest economy.

  • Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list

    Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.

  • U.S. to add over 30 Chinese companies to trade blacklist -Bloomberg News

    The U.S Department of Commerce will add the Chinese companies to a so-called Entity List as early as this week, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter. YMTC declined to comment, and the U.S. Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours. Dozens of other Chinese entities, including YMTC, were "at risk" of being added to a trade blacklist as soon as Dec. 6, a U.S. Commerce Department official said in prepared remarks seen by Reuters last month.

  • Ex-Twitter worker gets 3-1/2-year U.S. prison term for spying for Saudi Arabia

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -A former Twitter Inc manager convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia by sharing user data several years ago and potentially exposing users to persecution was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison on Wednesday, U.S. prosecutors said. Ahmad Abouammo had been found guilty by a jury in August following a trial in federal court in San Francisco. The case focused on Abouammo's efforts to look up information on two Twitter users, a $42,000 watch he received from a Saudi official and a pair of $100,000 wire transfers.

  • Petrobras Sinks as Brazil Moves to Ease Law Shielding Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA plunged on Wednesday after Brazilian lawmakers approved changes to a law that offers some protection against political interference at state-controlled companies.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Musk Loses World

  • Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve is not close to ending its anti-inflation campaign of interest-rate increases as officials signaled borrowing costs will head higher than investors expect next year.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk

  • Roku and Disney Have More to Lose Than They Think

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) are squaring off in a battle of revenue sharing and who knows what else this month. The first public shots were fired late last week when Disney+ launched an ad-supported streaming plan at a discount to the original service that's free of commercial interruptions on Thursday. The problem here is that you can't stream the new Disney+ format with ads on Roku's operating system.

  • The tech industry’s poor performance will bleed into 2023

    The tech industry's troubles will follow it into the new year.

  • Why Stocks Fell After the Fed Decision

    The stock market lost ground on Wednesday, and all of the decline came after the Federal Reserve released its latest decision on monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had all been seeing sizable gains on the day coming into the early afternoon, but by the end of the trading session, all three were down, albeit by less than 1%. For the most part, the Fed decision went largely as the majority of investors had expected.

  • Fed's Powell says inflation battle not won, more rate hikes coming

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will deliver more interest rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, arguing that a higher cost would be paid if the U.S. central bank does not get a firmer grip on inflation. Recent signs of slowing inflation have not brought any confidence yet that the fight has been won, Powell told reporters after the Fed's policy-setting committee raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point and projected it would continue rising to above 5% in 2023, a level not seen since a steep economic downturn in 2007. Those rises in borrowing costs would come despite an economy that Fed officials projected will operate at near stall speed through next year, with an annual growth rate of 0.5% and an unemployment rate nearly a full percentage point higher by the end of 2023, well beyond the increase historically associated with a recession.

  • Social Security is getting a 8.7% boost next year but a recession could spell disaster for future benefits — here's what that means for your retirement

    The Senior Citizen’s League says there ‘may be no COLA payable in 2024.'

  • Uncertain conditions await Bankman-Fried at Bahamas detention center

    (Reuters) -Prisoners faced rodents and a lack of toilets in the Bahamas detention center where Sam Bankman-Fried will be held, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report, though local authorities says conditions have since improved. The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried arrived at a Bahamas court on Tuesday for his first in-person public appearance since the spectacular collapse of cryptocurrency exchange he founded. He did not waive a hearing on his extradition to the United States to face charges of misappropriating funds and violating campaign laws, apparently in hopes of obtaining bail, but was instead remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until Feb. 8 by Chief Magistrate JoyAnn Ferguson-Pratt.

  • Tobacco Companies Hit a Supreme Court Hurdle

    As sales of flavored tobacco products surged in 2019 and 2020, certain states started to take major measures to curb their image as a "less gross cigarette" and appeal to young adults. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill banning almost all flavored tobacco products in 2020 and, last November, voters upheld it by ballot vote. While plans to institute it have stalled, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also put out a proposal that would prohibit menthol-flavored cigarettes (other flavored cigarettes are already banned since 2009) and flavors other than tobacco for cigars.

  • Tech Firms Are Giving Money to Election Deniers Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the biggest technology and telecom companies jettisoned pledges made in the wake of the US Capitol assault and gave money to reelect lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory, according to filings reviewed by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?In 60 Seconds Befo