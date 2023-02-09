U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.50
    +15.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,115.00
    +120.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,601.00
    +55.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,958.20
    +8.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.56
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.20
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    +0.97 (+5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2290
    -0.1070 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,699.76
    -508.42 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.85
    -14.04 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

US Senators Ask Shein About Forced Labor Concerns for Cotton

Sheridan Prasso and Olivia Poh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Three US senators have written to the chief executive officer of Shein, China’s largest private online retailer, demanding information on whether the fast-fashion company sources cotton tied to forced labor.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a letter dated Thursday, Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Democrats Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island sought details about the company’s procurement process and its links to Xinjiang, a region of China whose products are banned for import into the US by federal law. That law designates goods from the region to be products of forced labor — a designation the Chinese government has disputed. The letter requested a response within 30 days.

The company told Bloomberg in an emailed statement Thursday that it has “zero tolerance against forced labor.”

The congressional letter to CEO Xu Yangtian cites a November Bloomberg report that used laboratory testing to determine that garments ordered from Shein on two occasions last year were made of cotton from Xinjiang. At the time, Shein didn’t dispute Bloomberg’s test results or say whether it uses cotton from the region, but said it takes steps in all its global markets “to ensure we comply with local laws and regulations.”

Read more: Shein’s Cotton Tied to Chinese Region Accused of Forced Labor

The senators’ letter asked Shein to provide details about that process, as well as how it ensures that none of the cotton it sends to the US originates in Xinjiang.

Shein said it had engaged third-party agencies to conduct regular, unannounced audits of supplier facilities.

“Shein requires that our suppliers purchase cotton from Australia, Brazil, India, US and other approved regions,” the statement said. “We have built and implemented a traceability management system that gives visibility to the origins of cotton throughout the entire production process.”

--With assistance from Mayumi Negishi.

(Updates with Shein’s comments from the third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Which States Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits?

    Of the 50 U.S. states, 39 and the District of Columbia do not levy a tax on Social Security benefits.

  • US Budget Deficit Widens Rapidly, Threatening Debt-Limit Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- The federal budget deficit is widening rapidly, according to the latest estimates by the Congressional Budget Office, raising the risk of the Treasury running out of cash earlier than expected amid a debt-ceiling standoff.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-L

  • Central banks are fighting the wrong war – the West’s money supply is already crashing

    Monetary tightening is like pulling a brick across a rough table with a piece of elastic. Central banks tug and tug: nothing happens. They tug again: the brick leaps off the surface into their faces.

  • Russia Survived a Year of Sanctions by Investing as Never Before

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is seeking to spend its way out of the self-inflicted economic crisis that threatened to deliver the deepest recession of President Vladimir Putin’s more than two-decade rule.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowell Says Further

  • Trump White House asked Twitter to take down Chrissy Teigen's mean tweet about him

    A former Twitter employee has shed new light on the company’s dealings with the White House while former President Donald Trump was in office.

  • Insurers Say Cyberattack That Hit Merck Was Warlike Act, Not Covered

    The company lost $1.4 billion in 2017’s NotPetya attack, which has been linked to Russia, but insurers are fighting in court to avoid paying.

  • The billionaire tax explained: What it is, how lawmakers are responding, and what it means for average Americans

    President Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a tax proposal that would raise taxes on the top 0.01%.

  • Fed’s Williams Says Peak Rate Forecasts Still ‘Very Reasonable’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said forecasts officials submitted in December are still a good guide for where interest rates are headed this year and that policy may need to stay at restrictive levels for a few years to get inflation down.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race

  • Late IRS guidance on state stimulus checks threatens to upend tax season

    Guidance expected this week from the Internal Revenue Service on the taxability of state stimulus checks threatens to disrupt this tax season.

  • Hold Off on Filing Your Return, IRS Tells Millions of Taxpayers

    The Internal Revenue Service said it would clear up confusion this week as to whether certain state refunds and rebates would count as taxable income.

  • State of the Union: Biden ad-libs a Social Security challenge to the GOP

    It was widely expected that President Biden would mention entitlement programs but that part didn’t go according to plan.

  • IRS tells millions of Americans to hold off on tax filing

    Tax agency said it is trying to determine whether tax rebates, issued in many states last year, count as income.

  • Households urged to cut energy use again as Putin rocks Europe

    Factories and households will need to cut energy use further to help prepare for next winter, the boss of one of Europe’s largest energy suppliers has warned.

  • Fed’s Cook Says More Rate Hikes Needed to Curb Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said the US central bank was acting forcefully to curb inflation, though tightening policy in smaller steps was the right thing to do as officials move forward.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US Says

  • Watch: Historic Aleppo Citadel Damaged in Earthquake Aftermath

    Footage shows damage to the ancient Citadel of Aleppo in Syria after earthquakes hit the region on Monday. Some structures, which were reduced to rubble, were built in the 12th and 13th centuries, according to the World Monuments Fund. Photo: Reuters

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan CEO says too early to declare victory against inflation

    MIAMI (Reuters) -The chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest U.S. bank, cautioned against declaring victory against inflation too early, warning the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates above the 5% mark if higher prices ended up "sticky." Dimon's warning came after Federal Reserve officials said more rate rises are on the cards, although none were ready to suggest that January's hot jobs report could push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance. In reference to inflation, Dimon said "people should take a deep breath on this one before they declare victory because a month’s number looked good."

  • Russia Throws Soldiers Into Ukraine Firing Line to Gain Inches

    Moscow has shown scant regard for the lives of its conscripts, but the battle for Bakhmut is also costly for Ukrainian defenders.

  • Biden says he sees no recession in 2023 or 2024 -PBS NewsHour interview

    President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he did not believe the U.S. economy will fall into recession either this year or next year, his most confident prediction on the fate of an economy that is still rattled by fears of a downturn. Economists for months have been warning of a possible recession as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in order to tame decades-high inflation. Biden himself has said a recession was possible, and earlier this week he told reporters that the risk was very low.

  • President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

    Play defense with defense.

  • Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation although none were ready to suggest that January's hot jobs report could push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance. Moving to a federal funds rate of between 5.00% and 5.25% "seems a very reasonable view of what we'll need to do this year in order to get the supply and demand imbalances down," New York Fed President John Williams said at a Wall Street Journal event, adding that the Fed would probably be able to take "smaller steps" this year relative to the pace of much of the tightening campaign. Williams' comments were his first since the Fed's decision last Wednesday to moderate the pace of what had been a historically aggressive rate hike campaign to reduce high inflation.