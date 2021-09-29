U.S. markets open in 8 hours 2 minutes

US Senators Introduce Bill to Track Foreign Crypto Mining

Matthew De Saro
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

A pair of US Senators recently announced a new bipartisan bill which would improve the oversight of foreign crypto mining facilities.

Two US Senators introduced a new bill aimed at tracking foreign crypto miners. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) joined forces to introduce the bill on Sept. 27.

The bill would require the Secretary of the Treasury to share reports on digital currencies and global competitiveness with Congress. Included in these reports would be details on foreign countries and how they are using and mining cryptocurrency. Additionally, how these operations affect supply chains like superconductors and computer chips. 

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

