US Senators Introduce Two Bills On Artificial Intelligence

U.S. lawmakers have presented two bipartisan bills pertaining to the use and development of artificial intelligence (AI). This comes in light of the escalating interest in navigating the complexities and challenges that AI technology presents.

The first bill, centered around transparency, mandates that the U.S. government clearly communicate its use of AI in interactions with the public. The second bill proposes the creation of a dedicated office that would evaluate the U.S.’s competitiveness in emerging technologies.

As AI continues to evolve and become more prevalent, legislators are contemplating the need for new regulations. Notably, AI has made significant strides, as exemplified by ChatGPT, an AI tool capable of responding to queries in text that became publicly accessible earlier this year.

Legislation Aimed At Transparency And Appeal Mechanisms In AI

The first of the two bills was introduced by Sens. Gary Peters (D), Mike Braun (R) and James Lankford (R). Peters, chairman of the Homeland Security committee, alongside Braun and Lankford, is advocating for a law that obliges U.S. government bodies to disclose when they employ AI to communicate with citizens.

The bill necessitates that these agencies establish a mechanism enabling individuals to contest decisions made by AI.

“It’s imperative that the federal government takes a proactive stance on AI use, upholds transparency and ensures that decision-making processes involve human oversight," Braun said.

A Proposed Office Of Global Competition Analysis

The second bill was presented by Sens. Michael Bennet (D), Mark Warner (D) and Todd Young (R). This legislation aims to set up an Office of Global Competition Analysis that would be tasked with keeping the U.S. leading in the development of AI.

Bennet emphasized the importance of maintaining the U.S.’s competitive advantage in strategic technologies, such as semiconductors, quantum computing and AI, given the global competition, particularly from China.

“We can’t afford to fall behind in key technologies like these,” Bennet said.

In a related development, earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the scheduling of three AI-focused briefings for senators, including a classified session, to further educate lawmakers on the subject.

These briefings will cover a broad spectrum of AI topics, from a basic overview to strategies for retaining American leadership in AI as well as a classified session dedicated to defense and intelligence implications.

