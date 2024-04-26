US shale drilling-rig usage plunges by most in five months
(Bloomberg) — The US shale-oil sector experienced the biggest plunge in drilling activity in more than five months as explorers keep a tight hold on spending.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Javier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in World
Plunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is Fading
Fed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in March
Huawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China Chip
Billionaire Stephen Ross Believes in South Florida—and Is Spending Big to Transform It
The number of US rigs drilling for oil fell by five to 506, marking the biggest slide since Nov. 3, according to data released by Baker Hughes Co. on Friday. This week’s move reverses last week’s five-rig increase.
After better-than-expected output from fewer rigs in 2023, US shale executives now are in the midst of slowing down amid a shrinking inventory of top-tier drilling locations, weak natural gas prices, and industry consolidation. Total spending by North American explorers is forecast to drop 1% this year, according to Barclays PLC.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
US White-Collar Job Growth Stalls, Even in Pandemic Boomtowns
Caught Between the US and China, a Powerful AI Upstart Chooses Sides
How North Korea’s Man in the West Ran Afoul of US Authorities
Studio Behind Dune Eyes Growth, Even Without a Paramount Merger
A Hedge Fund Billionaire’s Cash Helped Fund a ‘Predatory’ Lender
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.