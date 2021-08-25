U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

US Small Household Appliances Market to 2025: Growing Number of Single-Person Households / Growth in Number of Smart Homes / Surging Online Sales / Rising Demand for Energy Optimization

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Small Household Appliances Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the United States' small household appliances market, with a description of market sizing and growth.

The household appliances also have a major role in the stylish appearance of any home decor. Some of the major appliances used in every household include refrigerators, mixer grinder, gas stove, pressure cooker, television, air conditioner, music players, home theatre, digital players, ceiling fan, air purifier, vacuum cleaners, iron boxes, water purifier, water heater, digital clocks, etc.

The US small household appliances market has surged at a progressive rate over the years and the market is further expected to propel during the forecasted years 2021 to 2025.

The market would surge owing to different growth drivers like growing number of single person households, rise in disposable income, surging urban population, growth in number of smart homes, rising millennial population, surging online sales of small household appliances, surging smart sensors demand, rising demand for energy optimization, etc.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hampering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: increased tariffs on raw materials, rising privacy threats, and changing regulations Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like cloud technology, rising artificial intelligence technology, surging adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), growing influence of social media, and introduction of innovative small household appliances.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US small household appliances market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the US small household appliances market are Samsung Group (Samsung Electronics), Panasonic Corporation, Haier (Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.), and LG Corp. (LG Electronics), whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Household Appliances: An Overview
2.2 Testing & Certification of Household Appliances
2.3 Small Household Appliances: An Overview
2.4 Small Household Appliances Segmentation

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Small Household Appliances Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 The US Small Household Appliances Market by Value
3.1.2 The US Small Household Appliances Market by Volume
3.1.3 The US Small Household Appliances Market by Category (Cooking, Home Environment, Food Preparation, and Personal Care)
3.1.4 The US Small Household Appliances Market by Products (Small Kitchen Appliances, Vacuum Cleaners, Grills & Roasters, Coffee Machines, Microwave Ovens, Irons, Hair Clippers, Toasters, Hair Dryers and Electric Kettles)
3.1.5 The US Small Household Appliances Market Volume by Products (Small Kitchen Appliances, Grills & Roasters, Vacuum Cleaners, Coffee Machines, Hair Clippers, Hair Dryers, Toasters, Irons, Microwave Ovens and Electric Kettles)
3.1.6 The US Small Household Appliances Market by Distribution Channel (Online and Others)
3.2 The US Small Household Appliances Market: Category Analysis
3.2.1 The US Home Environment Appliances Market by Value
3.2.2 The US Cooking Appliances Market by Value
3.2.3 The US Food Preparation Appliances Market by Value
3.2.4 The US Personal Care Appliances Market by Value
3.3 The US Small Household Appliances Market: Product Analysis
3.3.1 The US Vacuum Cleaners Market
3.3.2 The US Small Kitchen Appliances Market
3.3.3 The US Grills & Roasters Market
3.3.4 The US Coffee Machines Market
3.3.5 The US Microwave Ovens Market
3.3.6 The US Electric Iron Market
3.3.7 The US Toasters Market
3.3.8 The US Hair Dryers Market
3.3.9 The US Electric Kettles Market
3.3.10 The US Hair Clippers Market
3.4 The US Small Household Appliances Market: Distribution Channel Analysis
3.4.1 The US Online Small Household Appliances Sales by Value
3.4.2 The US Other Platform Small Household Appliances Sales by Value

4. COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Sales
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Store Sales
4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Total Retail Sales

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Number of Single-Person Households
5.1.2 Rise in Disposable Income
5.1.3 Surging Urban Population
5.1.4 Growth in Number of Smart Homes
5.1.5 Rising Millennial Population
5.1.6 Surging Online Sales of Small Household Appliances
5.1.7 Surging Smart Sensors Demand
5.1.8 Rising Demand for Energy Optimization
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Increased Tariffs on Raw Materials
5.2.2 Rising Privacy Threats
5.2.3 Changing Regulations
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Cloud Technology
5.3.2 Rising Artificial Intelligence Technology
5.3.3 Surge in Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)
5.3.4 Growing Influence of Social Media
5.3.5 Introduction of Innovative Small Household Appliances

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Small Household Appliances Market Players: A Financial Comparison
6.2 The US Small Household Appliances Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure

7. Company Profiles

  • Samsung Group (Samsung Electronics)

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Haier (Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.)

  • LG Corp. (LG Electronics)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1xb92

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-small-household-appliances-market-to-2025-growing-number-of-single-person-households--growth-in-number-of-smart-homes--surging-online-sales--rising-demand-for-energy-optimization-301362752.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

